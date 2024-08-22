Activated Charcoal: Uses and Risks (2024)

What Is Activated Charcoal? Activated charcoal is a black powder that’s odorless. It usually comes from plant sources like coal, wood chips, coconut shells, moss, or tree bark. Because it can neutralize some harmful substances in the body, medical professionals use it to treat certain kinds of drug overdose and emergency poisonings. You can also find it in over-the-counter products, including water filters, toothpaste, dietary supplements, face wash, soap, and odor absorbers.

How Does Activated Charcoal Work? Activated charcoal can bind to toxins through a process known as adsorption, where the surface of one particle sticks to another. This is different from absorption, where one substance mixes into another (like when rice or pasta soaks up water during cooking). Here’s an example of how activated charcoal works: If you or your child accidentally swallowed too much medicine, a doctor or nurse in the emergency room might give you water mixed with activated charcoal. The main goal is to "adsorb" the toxins before your stomach can absorb them. Because when the chemicals cling to the charcoal, they can’t go through your gut to the rest of your body.

In some cases, repeated doses of activated charcoal can also speed up your body’s ability to get rid of certain drugs even after you absorb them. The tiny pores in activated charcoal can also trap some impurities in water, such as chlorine or other organic compounds that might cause bad taste. This is why activated charcoal is commonly used in water filters. How is activated charcoal made? The “activating” process involves scorching carbon-rich materials like wood or coconut shells. This turns the organic ingredients into powder with a lot of holes in it. These pores give the charcoal a big surface area to trap chemicals and other toxins.