Activated charcoal Uses, Side Effects & Warnings (2024)

Table of Contents
What is activated charcoal? Activated charcoal side effects Related/similar drugs Warnings Before taking this medicine How should I take activated charcoal? Activated charcoal dosing information What happens if I miss a dose? What happens if I overdose? What should I avoid while taking activated charcoal? What other drugs will affect activated charcoal? More about Activated Charcoal (charcoal) Patient resources Professional resources Related treatment guides Further information FAQs References

Generic name: activated charcoal [CHAR-coal]
Brand names: Actidose-Aqua, Activated Charcoal, Charcocaps, Char-Flo Aqueous Base, EZChar, ... show all 27 brands
Dosage forms: oral capsule (200 mg; 260 mg), oral granule for reconstitution (25 g), oral suspension (15 g; 25 g; 50 g)
Drug classes: Antidotes, Miscellaneous GI agents

Medically reviewed by Drugs.com on Aug 3, 2023. Written by Cerner Multum.

What is activated charcoal?

Common charcoal is made from wood, coconut shell, peat, coal, or petroleum. "Activated charcoal" is a processed form of common charcoal that contains pores that can trap other chemicals and prevent them from being absorbed by the body.

Activated charcoal is used to treat certain types of chemical poisonings.

Activated charcoal has also been used in alternative medicine as an aid in treating gas and indigestion.

It is not certain whether activated charcoal is effective in treating any medical condition. Medicinal use of this product has not been approved by the FDA. Activated charcoal should not be used in place of medication prescribed for you by your doctor.

Activated charcoal is often sold as an herbal supplement. There are no regulated manufacturing standards in place for many herbal compounds and some marketed supplements have been found to be contaminated with toxic metals or other drugs. Herbal/health supplements should be purchased from a reliable source to minimize the risk of contamination.

Activated charcoal may also be used for purposes not listed in this product guide.

Activated charcoal side effects

Get emergency medical help if you have signs of an allergic reaction: hives; difficult breathing; swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat.

Although not all side effects are known, activated charcoal is thought to be likely safe for most people when used for a short period of time, and possibly safe when used long term.

Activated charcoal may cause serious side effects. Call your doctor at once if you have:

  • severe constipation;

  • severe heartburn or sore throat; or

  • dehydration --dizziness, confusion, feeling very thirsty, less urination or sweating.

Common side effects of activated charcoal may include:

See Also
Activated Charcoal: Health Benefits, Dosage, Side Effects, & MoreThe Truth About Activated CharcoalActivated Charcoal: Benefits, Uses, Side Effects, and DosageWhat Is Activated Charcoal, and What Are its Health Benefits?

  • constipation; or

  • black stools.

This is not a complete list of side effects and others may occur. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Activated Charcoal side effects (more detail)

Related/similar drugs

simethicone, Mylanta, GoLYTELY, GaviLyte-G, Gas-X, aluminum hydroxide / magnesium hydroxide / simethicone, Mylicon

Warnings

Follow all directions on the product label and package. Tell each of your healthcare providers about all your medical conditions, allergies, and all medicines you use.

Before taking this medicine

Do not use this product without medical advice to treat poisoning. Activated charcoal may cause more serious problems if used to treat poisoning caused by certain chemicals such as turpentine, lye, strong acids, kerosene, gasoline, paint thinner, cleaning fluid, or furniture polish.

Ask a doctor, pharmacist, or other healthcare provider if it is safe for you to use this product for other conditions if you have ever had:

  • slow digestion; or

  • a blockage in your digestive tract (stomach or intestines).

Ask a doctor before using this product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

If possible during an emergency, tell your medical caregivers if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Do not give any herbal/health supplement to a child without medical advice.

How should I take activated charcoal?

Call the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 before using activated charcoal to treat a poisoning.

When considering the use of activated charcoal, seek the advice of your doctor. You may also consider consulting a practitioner who is trained in the use of herbal/health supplements.

If you choose to use activated charcoal, use it as directed on the package or as directed by your doctor, pharmacist, or other healthcare provider. Do not use more of this product than is recommended on the label.

See Also
Is Activated Charcoal the Solution to Your Bloating Problems? Here’s What to Know

Shake the oral suspension (liquid). Measure a dose with the supplied measuring device (not a kitchen spoon).

Swallow the tablet or capsule whole and do not crush, chew, break, or open it.

The granules or powder must be mixed with liquid before you swallow them.

To treat a poisoning in a person who has been given ipecac syrup to cause vomiting, wait until the person has vomited before given activated charcoal.

Do not attempt to treat poisoning in a person who is having seizures or is not fully conscious. Seek emergency medical help right away.

To treat indigestion or gas, activated charcoal is usually taken right before meals or after eating foods that might cause stomach discomfort. Use exactly as directed on the label, or as prescribed by your doctor.

Store at room temperature away from moisture and heat.

Activated charcoal dosing information

Usual Adult Dose for Gastrointestinal Decontamination:

Single dose: 50 to 100 grams orally
Multiple dose: 50 to 100 grams orally every 4 to 6 hours

Usual Adult Dose for Flatulence:

200 mg oral capsules: 1 or 2 capsules orally daily

Charcocaps(R): 2 capsules orally; repeat every 2 hours as needed
Maximum dose: 16 capsules per day

Usual Pediatric Dose for Gastrointestinal Decontamination:

Under 1 year old, single dose: 1 gram/kg orally
Under 1 year old, multiple dose: 1 gram/kg orally every 4 to 6 hours

1 to 12 years, single dose: 25 to 50 grams orally
1 to 12 years, multiple dose: 25 to 50 grams orally every 4 to 6 hours

12 and older, single dose: 50 to 100 grams orally
12 and older, multiple dose: 50 to 100 grams orally every 4 to 6 hours

Detailed Activated Charcoal dosage information

What happens if I miss a dose?

Activated charcoal is used when needed. If you are on a dosing schedule, skip any missed dose. Do not use two doses at one time.

What happens if I overdose?

Seek emergency medical attention or call the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222.

What should I avoid while taking activated charcoal?

Avoid drinking alcohol.

What other drugs will affect activated charcoal?

Activated charcoal can make it harder for your body to absorb other medicines you take by mouth. Take your activated charcoal dose at least 1 to 2 hours before or after taking other medicines by mouth.

Other drugs may affect activated charcoal, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal products. Tell your doctor about all other medicines you use.

Activated Charcoal drug interactions (more detail)

More about Activated Charcoal (charcoal)

  • Check interactions
  • Compare alternatives
  • Reviews (1)
  • Side effects
  • Dosage information
  • During pregnancy
  • Drug class: antidotes
  • En español

Patient resources

Other brands

Actidose-Aqua, Charcocaps, Char-Flo Aqueous Base, EZChar, ... +2 more

Professional resources

  • Charcoal, Activated monograph

Related treatment guides

  • Gastrointestinal Decontamination
  • Gas

Further information

  • Consult with a licensed healthcare professional before using any herbal/health supplement. Whether you are treated by a medical doctor or a practitioner trained in the use of natural medicines/supplements, make sure all your healthcare providers know about all of your medical conditions and treatments.

Remember, keep this and all other medicines out of the reach of children, never share your medicines with others, and use this medication only for the indication prescribed.

Always consult your healthcare provider to ensure the information displayed on this page applies to your personal circumstances.

Medical Disclaimer

Copyright 1996-2024 Cerner Multum, Inc. Version: 7.01.

Activated charcoal Uses, Side Effects & Warnings (2024)

FAQs

Activated charcoal Uses, Side Effects & Warnings? ›

Activated charcoal is safe for most adults when used short-term. Side effects of activated charcoal include constipation and black stools. More serious, but rare, side effects are a slowing or blockage of the intestinal tract, regurgitation into the lungs, and dehydration.

Discover More Details
What is a major side effect of activated charcoal? ›

Common side effects include constipation and black stools. When applied to the skin: Activated charcoal is likely safe for most adults when applied to wounds. Pregnancy and breast-feeding: Activated charcoal is possibly safe when used short-term when pregnant or breast-feeding.

Explore More
Is it bad to take activated charcoal everyday? ›

There is no toxic level of activated charcoal since the body can not absorb the supplement. However, taking large doses of activated charcoal can cause uncomfortable side effects. 1 Make sure to talk to a healthcare provider before trying to take very large doses of activated charcoal.

Get More Info Here
What are the health hazards of activated charcoal? ›

No significant toxicity from activated charcoal exists as it is not systemically absorbed; however, adverse effects from the administration, as listed above, such as emesis, aspiration, and bowel obstruction, can occur.

Tell Me More
What does activated charcoal do for the body? ›

Activated charcoal is a black powder that's odorless. It usually comes from plant sources like coal, wood chips, coconut shells, moss, or tree bark. Because it can neutralize some harmful substances in the body, medical professionals use it to treat certain kinds of drug overdose and emergency poisonings.

Read More
Is activated charcoal bad for kidneys? ›

It can help patients with kidney disease.

For patients with end-stage renal disease, activated charcoal may be a viable alternative to dialysis. The reason: It binds to urea and other toxins, reducing the number of waste products that filter through your kidneys.

See Details
Is activated charcoal hard on the liver? ›

Working to eliminate toxins and chemicals that linger in our bodies, taking a few capsules of activated charcoal per day can flush your system. (3) This can help to improve mental clarity, support a healthy digestive system, and can even reduce kidney and liver problems.

See More
Can activated charcoal reduce belly fat? ›

Some people even claim that activated charcoal can help with weight loss, though it isn't and shouldn't be used as a weight-loss pill. Activated charcoal has even proven effective at reducing intestinal gas, bloating, and abdominal cramps.

Get More Info
When is the best time to take activated charcoal? ›

Because activated charcoal may interfere with the absorption of nutrients, other supplements and prescription medications, it should be taken on an empty stomach 60 to 90 minutes prior to meals and taking any other supplements or prescription medications.

Read On
What is the difference between charcoal and activated charcoal? ›

Activated charcoal is a powder comprised of wood, bamboo, coal or coconut shells that have been burned at a very high temperature. In contrast, regular charcoal combines coal, peat, wood pulp, petroleum and coconut shells. As the name tells us, activated charcoal is charcoal that is activated by exposure to high heat.

Read The Full Story

Who should not have activated charcoal? ›

Gastrointestinal (GI) blockage or slow movement of food through the intestine: Don't use activated charcoal if you have any kind of intestinal blockage. Also, if you have a condition that slows the passage of food through the intestine, speak with a healthcare professional before using activated charcoal.

Discover More
What are the two problems associated with handling activated carbon? ›

Wet activated carbon depletes oxygen from the air. Materials allowed to smolder for long periods in enclosed spaces, may produce amounts of carbon monoxide which may reach the lower explosive limit for carbon monoxide of 12.5% in air.

Discover More
Can I take activated charcoal every day? ›

It may be best to speak with a doctor before taking activated charcoal daily as there is little large-scale research to establish its benefits when it is not used in a medical setting.

Continue Reading
Does activated charcoal have side effects? ›

Activated charcoal is safe for most adults when used short-term. Side effects of activated charcoal include constipation and black stools. More serious, but rare, side effects are a slowing or blockage of the intestinal tract, regurgitation into the lungs, and dehydration.

View More
How to properly take activated charcoal? ›

Adults and teenagers—At first, the dose is 50 to 100 grams. Then the dose may be 12.5 grams given every hour, 25 grams given every two hours, or 50 grams given every four hours. Each dose should be mixed with water. Children up to 13 years of age—At first, the dose is 10 to 25 grams.

Explore More
How long does activated charcoal stay in your system? ›

Activated charcoal stays in the body until it's passed in stools along with the toxins—including bacteria and drugs—it latched on to. Hospital and emergency room staff sometimes use activated charcoal to counteract drug overdoses and poisonings.

Read The Full Story
Does activated charcoal cause bowel movements? ›

Some activated charcoal products contain sorbitol. Sorbitol is a sweetener. It also works as a laxative, for the elimination of the poison from the body. Products that contain sorbitol should be given only under the direct supervision of a doctor because severe diarrhea and vomiting may result.

Get More Info
Does activated charcoal make you lose weight? ›

Unfortunately, there is no scientific evidence to back up these claims. In fact, there are no randomised controlled trials that assess the effectiveness of commercial detox diets like this in humans. In a review of evidence into detox and fad diets, it has been found it's not the program that results in weight loss.

Continue Reading

References

Top Articles
Meet Figma AI: Empowering Designers with Intelligent Tools | Figma Blog
Riya Agrawal on living with vitiligo: Self-acceptance is the beginning and end of feeling empowered
Breckie Hill Reviews & Tips – Leezworld
Latest Posts
Kiwi Farms: What to Know About the Hate-Filled Message Forum Dropped by Cloudflare
To save the NHS, give patients more choice
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

Last Updated:

Views: 6093

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

Birthday: 1999-09-15

Address: 8416 Beatty Center, Derekfort, VA 72092-0500

Phone: +6838967160603

Job: Mining Executive

Hobby: Woodworking, Knitting, Fishing, Coffee roasting, Kayaking, Horseback riding, Kite flying

Introduction: My name is Msgr. Refugio Daniel, I am a fine, precious, encouraging, calm, glamorous, vivacious, friendly person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.