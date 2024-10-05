Active EMF Protection of Blushield Cube - Whole House EMF Protection (2024)

WHEN THERE IS COHERENCE IN THE BODY THIS MAY CAUSE SOME OF THE FOLLOWING RESULTS
How Does Blushield Work
THE BODY RESPONDS TO THE BLUSHIELD'S COHERENT FIELD BECAUSE OF:
BluShield Case Studies
Reviews
FAQs
References
Stay protected while connected with BluShield, the new World Leader inEMFradiationprotectionfor Home, Office and mobiledevices.

BluShield PHI Series 03 model is recommended per home or Office with very high EMF.

Homes or Offices within 1km or line of sight of a cell phone tower, smart meters or a large number of Wi-Fi routers. One cube is recommended for each floor for high rise apartments, workplace, and schools. Coverage of 90m in all directions.

This new multi-wave scalar waveform configuration offers the best protection to date from radiofrequency radiation and 5G Wireless. Some people will experience minor detox while initially using this product, and some will not. This may be due to the release of stress on the body from EMF and also the immune system may normalize.

Features:

  • Designed for Homes Offices and Large areas
  • Designed for 5G protection
  • Coverage 90m in every direction
  • ABS case in black and white
  • Size 100mm x 100mm x 100mm
  • Weight 475g
  • Uses multiple scalar waveform outputs
  • Great for homes and offices where EMF is high
  • The best protection from microwave radiation
  • May have some detox effect
  • Protection from a wide range of equipment
  • May reduce fatigue associated with EMF
  • May reduce some EMF symptoms
  • Promotes emotional stability
  • Helps maintain a level of alertness
  • Enables restful sleep
  • May increase energy levels

Plug Type:US

Blushield Active EMF Protection Technology is an Active solution for EMF (emissions from wireless products or items powered by mains power) which is one form of incoherence within our environment. The Blushield uses power to mitigate EMF (electromagnetic fields) at a cell level. This is called Active EMF Protection Technology because the Blushield is using powerful fields instead of weak passive fields that may transmute energies or EM fields. Passive devices can be stickers, pendants or pyramids, all of which seem to be far less effective at bringing coherence to the body and environment. In a lot of cases, these passive technologies are short-lived or become useless over time as the energy is static and doesn’t adjust to the environment.

As a tuning fork resonates so too does another tuning fork when we bring the vibrating one close enough within range of it. This is called sympathetic resonance. In affect, this is how the Blushield works. A coherent field is produced and it is brought within our local environment, as long as all the right attributes are there the body will, in turn, become more coherent (in balance).

How Does Blushield Work

When you plug-in aBlushieldit starts emitting a symphony of frequencies within the human responsive range. The body will then respond to the Blushield products rather than your Wi-Fi, smart meter or mobile phone. This is called sympathetic resonance. Your body would much rather respond to natural frequencies than man-madeEMF, whatever shape or form they come in.

Blushield makes typical Schumann devices (7.83Hz earth resonance devices) look old school. The types of devices on the market today seem to be using the same technology which we proved to be ineffective long term back in the 90’s. The Technology behind Blushield is the most advancedEMFprotection on the planet. Developing this technology has taken the best part of 25 years and over 2 million dollars to develop.

The goal was to develop anEMFprotection device that would work, with everyone, not just some people and to ultimately protect people from the health effects of EMF.

Something which we could prove scientifically using blood tests, evaluate and duplicate. We also knew that for most people to be able to afford protection we had to market a device that would be affordable to the average person, unlike so many other devices currently available.

THE BODY RESPONDS TO THE BLUSHIELD’S COHERENT FIELD BECAUSE OF:

  • Coherent resonances that are familiar to our cells: we have evolved with these over eons
  • Blushield is mimicking nature but much more powerfully
  • Blushield’s coherent field overrides all ambient EMF fields, including wireless radiation
  • Blushield’s coherent waveform is engineered to achieve maximum effectiveness

BluShield Case Studies

Click Here to See BluShield Case Studies and Test Results


Why You Need to Protect yourself from 5G.

5G cell towers are more dangerous than other cell towers for two main reasons. First, compared to earlier versions, 5G is ultra-high frequency and ultra-high intensity. Second, since the shorter length millimeter waves (MMV) used in 5G do not travel as far (or through objects), with our current number of cell towers the cell signal will not be reliable. To compensate many more mini cell towers must be installed. This will greatly increase our RF Radiation exposure.

The National Toxicology Program researchers released preliminary data in May that showed small increases intumors in male rats exposed to cellphoneradiation.

The ratswere exposed to nine hours of radiation daily, in 10-minutes-on, 10-minutes-off intervals, over their whole bodies for two years. The researchers foundincreased incidences of rare brain and hearttumors starting at about the federally allowable level of cellphone radiation for brain exposure, with greater incidences at about twoand four times those levels.

Symptoms of electromagnetic radiation sickness are for example sleep disturbances, dizziness, heart palpitations, headache, blurry sight, swelling, nausea, burning skin, vibrations, electrical currents in the body, pressure on the breast, cramps, high blood pressure and general unwell-being. According to many testimonies of victims, the symptoms appear in the vicinity of sources of electromagnetic radiation, like GSM- and 3G (UMTS)-antennas, cellphones, DECT wireless telephones and WIFI wireless networks. Many times the experiences are blind.

Radiation measurements taken afterward and investigations show, that the radiation density indeed is increased. Many sufferers find out the relationship with the radiation when they stay for a while elsewhere, where the symptoms diminish or disappear. When they return home the symptoms immediately appear again. Many of the patients decide to move to another place. Others try to shield themselves against the radiation, for example building a Faraday cage of fine wire mesh.

Also, consider:

FAQs

How do you shield EMF radiation? ›

Typical materials used for electromagnetic shielding include thin layer of metal, sheet metal, metal screen, and metal foam. Common sheet metals for shielding include copper, brass, nickel, silver, steel, and tin.

What is the average EMF level in a home? ›

Exposure levels vary from individual to individual and from home to home, but a study by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) puts the background levels of power line magnetic fields in the typical U.S. home at between 0.5 mG and 4 mG with an average of 0.9 mG.

What causes high EMF in a house? ›

Functioning electrical appliances and power lines produce EMF. Even the earth produces small amounts of EMF. Therefore, everyone is exposed to this form of energy. The highest EMF exposure can occur using appliances such as electric blankets, microwave ovens, and hair dryers.

What is high level EMF? ›

Higher-frequency EMFs, which include x-rays and gamma rays. These EMFs are in the ionizing radiation part of the electromagnetic spectrum and can damage DNA or cells directly.

Is 100 microtesla safe? ›

Household electrical devices

A short exposure to a magnetic field larger than 100 µT does not necessarily constitute a risk. By setting the limit at 100 µT, a large safety margin has been included. Most devices are also not used close to the body. For occupational situations, the safety limit is set at 500 µT.

What is the EMF level of a cell phone? ›

Mobile phones are low-powered radiofrequency transmitters, operating at frequencies between 450 and 2700 MHz with peak powers in the range of 0.1 to 2 watts.

What is considered a low EMF sauna? ›

With both EMF and ELF look for the lowest possible levels - 0 to 3mG for EMF and 200 mV to 1000 mV for ELF is considered acceptable.

References

Git - git Documentation
Source Code Management | Atlassian Git Tutorial
