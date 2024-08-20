Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (2024)

As an administrator, you can use the Google Admin console to manage all your Google Workspace services. Use it to add or remove users, manage billing, set up mobile devices, and more. You can find the Admin console at admin.google.com.
Note: If you’re on a Google Workspacetrial and need to verify your domain, change your MX records, and set up billing, go toSet up Google Workspace for your organization.
Start on the Home page with these features
To get started, sign in to your Admin console.
Note: Your administratorprivileges determine which features are available to you and which tasks you can perform. For example,an admin with the Users privilege can only perform actions on users, so they don't see all the features, such as Billing.Learn more
|Feature
|What you can do with it
|Users
Add or remove users, put users in organizational units, and assign admin roles to users to help you manage your Google Workspace services.
Go to Add new users or email addresses.
|Billing
Add payment methods, print your invoices, upgrade your Google Workspace edition, or cancel your subscription.
Go to Billing and payments.
|Product updates
Read the latest blog posts from the Google Workspace Updates blog.
|Alerts
View the latest alerts from the Admin console alert center.
|Chrome Browser Cloud Management
Set up Chrome Browser Cloud Management, enroll browsers, configure browser policies, and manage their extensions.Go to Set up Chrome Browser Cloud Management.
|Devices
Manage mobile devices and computers for your organization’s Google Workspace account.
Go to Manage devices with Google endpoint management.
|Security
Manage security settings in Google Workspace—enforce 2-Step Verification, monitor and enforce passwords, and more.
Go to Security and data protection.
|Domains
Verify your domain, add a domain alias or other domains, and more.
Go to Add or change domains.
|Directory Sync
Synchronize your LDAP user and group data with your Google Cloud directory.
Go toGet started with Directory Sync.
|Groups
Create company-wide groups and mailing lists to collaborate.
Go to Get started managing groups for an organization.
|Apps
Manage settings for Google Workspace apps and services, such as Gmail and Calendar.
Go to Set up services for your business.
|Data migration
Use Google migration tools to import email, calendar events, and contacts.
Go to About the data migration service.
|Account settings
Customize your organization's details and set your communication preferences. Review and accept compliance agreements (GDPR, HIPAA).
Profile
Preferences
Personalization
Legal and compliance
Data regions
Account Management
Custom URLs
|Organizational units
Set up a structure to apply settings and appsto groups or departments.
Go to How the organizational structure works.
|Reports
View reports and audit logs to examine potential security risks and analyze user and administrator activity.
Go to Monitor usage and security with reports.
|Buildings and resources
Set upCalendar so users can book shared resources in your company, such asequipment or conference rooms.
Go to Set up buildings, features, and Calendar resources.
|Rules
Secure your organization's data, files, and devices.
Go to Create, edit, and view security rules.
|Admin roles
Add other users as administrators and select their permissions.
Go to About administrator roles.
|Storage
Manage Google Workspace storage for your organization.
Go toReview storage use across your organization.
|Support
Get support from Google by chat, phone, or email, or search for specific help topics.
Go to Contact Google Workspace support.
|Dashboard
View insights, notifications, and recommendations about your organization.
Go to Work Insights administration overview.
