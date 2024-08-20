Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (2024)

As an administrator, you can use the Google Admin console to manage all your Google Workspace services. Use it to add or remove users, manage billing, set up mobile devices, and more. You can find the Admin console at admin.google.com.

Note: If you’re on a Google Workspacetrial and need to verify your domain, change your MX records, and set up billing, go toSet up Google Workspace for your organization.

Start on the Home page with these features

To get started, sign in to your Admin console.

Note: Your administratorprivileges determine which features are available to you and which tasks you can perform. For example,an admin with the Users privilege can only perform actions on users, so they don't see all the features, such as Billing.Learn more

Feature What you can do with it
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (1) Users

Add or remove users, put users in organizational units, and assign admin roles to users to help you manage your Google Workspace services.

Go to Add new users or email addresses.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (2) Billing

Add payment methods, print your invoices, upgrade your Google Workspace edition, or cancel your subscription.

Go to Billing and payments.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (3) Product updates

Read the latest blog posts from the Google Workspace Updates blog.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (4) Alerts

View the latest alerts from the Admin console alert center.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (5) Chrome Browser Cloud Management

Set up Chrome Browser Cloud Management, enroll browsers, configure browser policies, and manage their extensions.

Go to Set up Chrome Browser Cloud Management.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (6) Devices

Manage mobile devices and computers for your organization’s Google Workspace account.

Go to Manage devices with Google endpoint management.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (7) Security

Manage security settings in Google Workspace—enforce 2-Step Verification, monitor and enforce passwords, and more.

Go to Security and data protection.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (8) Domains

Verify your domain, add a domain alias or other domains, and more.

Go to Add or change domains.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (9) Directory Sync

Synchronize your LDAP user and group data with your Google Cloud directory.

Go toGet started with Directory Sync.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (10) Groups

Create company-wide groups and mailing lists to collaborate.

Go to Get started managing groups for an organization.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (11) Apps

Manage settings for Google Workspace apps and services, such as Gmail and Calendar.

Go to Set up services for your business.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (12) Data migration

Use Google migration tools to import email, calendar events, and contacts.

Go to About the data migration service.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (13) Account settings

Customize your organization's details and set your communication preferences. Review and accept compliance agreements (GDPR, HIPAA).

Profile

  • Change your organization name
  • Send billing and account notifications to another admin
  • Customize the Google Workspace Dashboard for users
  • Choose a language for new users
  • Change the default time zone for new users

Preferences

  • Choose when users get new features
  • Turn on or off new services by default
  • Choose your Google Workspace notifications preferences

Personalization

  • Add your logo to Google Workspace

Legal and compliance

  • Share data with Google Cloudservices
  • Compliance amendments for Google Workspace and Cloud Identity
  • Register DPO or EU representative for the GDPR
  • (Region specific) Turn on or off Gmail, Chat, and Meet smart features and personalization

Data regions

  • Choose a geographic location for your data

Account Management

  • Cancel Google Workspace

Custom URLs

  • Customize a Google Workspace service URL
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (14) Organizational units

Set up a structure to apply settings and appsto groups or departments.

Go to How the organizational structure works.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (15) Reports

View reports and audit logs to examine potential security risks and analyze user and administrator activity.

Go to Monitor usage and security with reports.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (16) Buildings and resources

Set upCalendar so users can book shared resources in your company, such asequipment or conference rooms.

Go to Set up buildings, features, and Calendar resources.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (17) Rules

Secure your organization's data, files, and devices.

Go to Create, edit, and view security rules.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (18) Admin roles

Add other users as administrators and select their permissions.

Go to About administrator roles.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (19) Storage

Manage Google Workspace storage for your organization.

Go toReview storage use across your organization.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (20) Support

Get support from Google by chat, phone, or email, or search for specific help topics.

Go to Contact Google Workspace support.
Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (21) Dashboard

View insights, notifications, and recommendations about your organization.

Go to Work Insights administration overview.

