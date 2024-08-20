Admin console map - Google Workspace Admin Help (2024)

As an administrator, you can use the Google Admin console to manage all your Google Workspace services. Use it to add or remove users, manage billing, set up mobile devices, and more. You can find the Admin console at admin.google.com.

Note: If you’re on a Google Workspacetrial and need to verify your domain, change your MX records, and set up billing, go toSet up Google Workspace for your organization.

To get started, sign in to your Admin console.

Note: Your administratorprivileges determine which features are available to you and which tasks you can perform. For example,an admin with the Users privilege can only perform actions on users, so they don't see all the features, such as Billing.Learn more