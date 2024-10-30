AFMC soars to inspire generations at AirVenture 2024 (2024)

  • Published
  • By Megan Mudersbach
  • Air Force Materiel Command
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio --

More than 200 military and civilian Airmen from the Air Force Materiel Command represented the U.S. Air Force at the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture 2024 airshow, July 21-28 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The event was an opportunity to highlight the command's commitment to inspiring future generations of Airmen and emphasizing continued innovation and excellence in the Air Force.

