AFMC soars to inspire generations at AirVenture 2024 (2024)

Published July 31, 2024

By Megan Mudersbach

Air Force Materiel Command

More than 200 military and civilian Airmen from the Air Force Materiel Command represented the U.S. Air Force at the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture 2024 airshow, July 21-28 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The event was an opportunity to highlight the command's commitment to inspiring future generations of Airmen and emphasizing continued innovation and excellence in the Air Force.

