Age of War – Kapitel 4 ist da! Jhebbal Sag ruft! - Conan Exiles (2024)

Beachtet bitte, dass wir zwar immer vollständige Patch-Notizen veröffentlichen, sie aber nicht übersetzen.

Features

“The Sacred Hunt” Limited-Time Event

Underneath the blood-soaked wilds stirs a primal force, a calling of the hunt. Be you predator or prey, Exile? Rejoice, for both are sacred!

Fatalities

Chance for enemy humanoids to go into a “Dazed State” upon death strike

Once dazed, the player can perform a fatality if facing the front of the dazed enemy and attacking using a melee weapon

Performing a fatality adds a buff that stacks

Follower Overhaul

Control over follower behavior has been removed from the follower radial and replaced with a new menu in the follower’s inventory panel

Follower Command Radial has been reworked for ease of input, it now makes selections on release rather than requiring a second click/button tap

New „Flee“ command will instruct your followers to run from combat and regroup with you

New „Wait/Defend Here“ command will instruct your followers to stand in the indicated location until instructed otherwise. Aggressive and Defensive followers will fight to defend the location while Passive and Pacifist followers (such as mounts) will avoid combat while staying near the location.

„Attack“ and „Return“ commands have been reworked to be more reliable when the follower is already in combat

„Stop“ command has been removed

Destructible Camps in Siptah

Small camps that are destructible at X’Chotl and New Luxur in Siptah

Enemies do not respawn until base reset

Base reset occurs on timer if no one is nearby as well as after the boss is defeated and all players leave the vicinity

New Purge Encounters

Thieves, Champions, Golems, Starcaller

These encounters are aimed at higher difficulty purges and offer the purge new ways to counter your defenses. Good luck!

Purges above difficulty 9 no longer have Prisoner waves

New Buildable Siege Weapon – the Ballista!

Ballista is unlocked via the knowledge menu tab at level 30

Built on a Siege Weapon Base, which is built on top of a Siege Foundation. The Siege Weapon Base can then be upgraded into either the Trebuchet, or the Ballista

Interact with the front of the Ballista to open its inventory, and the back (where the cranks are) to operate it. Hold down secondary/heavy attack to charge up the ballista Fire with primary attack

Ballista ammunition is crafted inside the Ballista

Two different kinds of ammunition, each with 3 tiers: Bolts and Balls. Bolts are excellent against living targets, and have a particular effectiveness against avatars Balls deal good point-based siege damage

Ammunition can be selected in the Ballista’s inventory, just like the Trebuchet

The Bazaar

The Bazaar is receiving new offerings in Chapter 4, including a Poitain Jousting item set, an expansion for the Lost Dungeon building set, and a soothing Yamataionsen placeable set. Additionally, more favorites from across the previous Chapters and Age are returning in special bundles!

Battle Pass

Age of War Chapter 4 Battle Pass will let you build a complete Zingarian Mercenary camp, including perimeter walls & gate, soldier & captain tents and armor, and other, diverse placeables. In addition, Battle Pass experience progression has received a major update in addition to some changes to Challenges. Read below for more:

Battle Pass Progression

As part of this update, Battle Pass progression has undergone significant changes. Most notably, the primary method of progressing your Battle Pass has shifted from Challenges into actions you would perform through just playing normally.

In-game actions that award Battle Pass XP: Killing Enemies Crafting items (not from your inventory!) Harvesting Resources

Changes to Challenges Completed Challenges award significantly more Battle Pass XP than before, but will also have more difficult or involved requirements Challenges now reset weekly instead of daily so you have more time to complete them



Social

Twitch Drops

Watch your favorite content creators on Twitch to claim free rewards!

War Paint – Red Slashes: April 2nd – April 16th

Blood Crystal Chakram: April 30th – May 14th

Gilded Oil Lamp: May 28th – June 11th

Quality of Life

Inventory Management Overhaul

We’ve been hard at work making the inventory and inventory management a better experience for all Exiles. Here are some of the changes:

13 unique item filters which you can use to sort and organize your inventory by, based on associated item tags and identifiers

Quick Stack and Quick Split

Quick Stack: Interacting with a container will now display a button to grab/offload all matching item types in the container and your inventory. Pressing the button a second time will place all/grab all non-matching items as well

Quick Split: Right Click/Right-Bumper will now instantly split half of the selected stack of items into a new separate stack Repeated uses will split the original stack further into the new stack

Updated Inventory action button layout: Buttons at the bottom of the inventory will now always be in the same location Buttons will no longer be hidden in a sub-menu



Dye Changes

The dye functionality has been moved to the dyer’s bench, with a new inventory slot where you place your armor and then press the “dye” button to open up the available options.

Added several new icons

Cleaned up the interface of several windows

Introduced more visual consistency between crafting and inventory windows

Added new default keybindings: Select: A / No keyboard binding Back: B Use/Equip: X / F Split: RB / Right click Give: RT / R Give all/take all/quick stack/restock: LT / Q Info: A (long press) / no keyboard binding Drop: Y / Space Start crafting station: LT (long press) Cycle sort: R3



Combat

Added ‚Auto face forward on attack‘ toggle under the Gameplay tab in Settings. Turning this option on automatically makes your character turn where your camera is facing while attacking.

This option is turned OFF by default.

Stamina now begins regenerating 1 second after consuming or exhausting your supply (from 0.1 seconds)

Fixes and Tweaks

Bugfixing

Fixed a crash in the Black Galleon on Single Player for lower-spec PCs

Fixed an issue causing hunting-chests to have unintended loot

Fixed an issue prevent hatch-frames from being placed next to wedge ceiling pieces

Fixed an issue which allowed characters to use tools on nodes that are intended to be picked up by hand Exception: Sickles can still be used on bushes

Fixed an issue which would teleport players inside of the Wolf Cave outside

NPCs at Mek-Kamoses‘ spire will no longer stop spawning due to nearby landclaim

Siege foundations now follow overlapping rules better, and cannot be placed halfway into other building pieces

The White Tiger and nearby NPCs can now properly navigate their terrain

Fish Traps and Shellfish Traps have had their bait values adjusted to properly reflect their chances of catching specific fish with a given bait type

The cheer emote is now usable in the radial wheel after learning it

Characters will no longer hold dual axes incorrectly when in the relaxed combat pose.

Players may now target-lock limbs of Apes, Rocknose Kings, and the Kryllandian

The Scorpion Queen now has a 100% drop rate for a Scorpion egg sack

Tinkerer Journey step text has been updated to correctly identify the “Apprentice Armorsmith Knowledge” as the required knowledge to progress the journey

The last step of the Thrall Taker’s Journey will now properly complete when placing a thrall from the bench’s inventory

Fixed an issue where some epic weapons did not trigger the „Craft an Epic Weapon“ Warsmith journey step

Finding a language dictionary will no longer notify the player that they have found a relic fragment

Repainted several transparent stones at the Mounds of the Dead

Adjusted collision detection for fish trophies so that they cannot be placed in unintended locations

It is now possible to dye all of the armor pieces from the Champion’s armor set

Craft and Craft-All no longer share a default key binding

Stormglass pieces no longer have rain pass through them

Thralls placed too close to one another no longer struggle to find their home-location after a fight

Several Avatars on Xbox have had their Potion of Invisibility revoked, and are now visible as intended

Items behind the Aesir wall can no longer be plundered from the outside

Dying in the Kurak dungeon no longer prevents the player’s corpse from being summoned

Followers now receive XP when killing an enemy with weapons that have the Execution effect

Isscar the Sellsword will now properly despawn (after 10 minutes) when freed from his cage in the Purge He will also realize that he has been freed, and stop asking to be let out of a cage he is no longer trapped in

Hyborian Fighters in the Well of Skelos will no longer fight the Serpent mini-boss in the same area

Removed floating flooring at Muriela’s Hope

Conan can no longer be target-locked, as he is ~~too~~ exactlyas powerful as he should be

Items and Equipment