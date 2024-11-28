Air Dusters : Micro Center (2024)

Table of Contents
Breadcrumbs Special Offers / Advertisements Product Results Filtering New list of matching products Sorry, you may compare a maximum of 4 items at a time. Special Offers / Advertisements Keep Your Computer Sparkling with a Compressed Air Duster Canned Air Dusters Electric Air Dusters Find a Compressed Air Duster at Micro Center FAQs References

Cart items added

Additional Ads / Special Offers that relate to your search.

Air Dusters : Micro Center

Special Offers / Advertisements

Product Results Filtering

Results Navigation

Sort by:

See all 23 items at Micro Center

Items per page:

  • Page
  • 1

Filter

Compare up to 4 items

Compare Remove All

New list of matching products

X

Sorry, you may compare a maximum of 4 items at a time.

Please clear one or more of your compare items before adding another

  • Add SKU:482810 to wishlist

    SKU: 482810

    AW Distributing Ultra Duster with Bitterant 8oz

    Usually ships in 5-7 business days.

    Our price $4.99

    QUICK VIEW Ultra Duster with Bitterant 8oz

  • Add SKU:666263 to wishlist

    SKU: 666263

    Usually ships in 5-7 business days.

    Our price $18.99

    QUICK VIEW Ultra Duster Aerosol With Trigger - 4 Pack

  • Add SKU:451245 to wishlist

    SKU: 451245

    XPower A-2S Electric Duster - Black

    Usually ships in 5-7 business days.

    Our price $49.99

    QUICK VIEW A-2S Electric Duster - Black

  • Add SKU:486316 to wishlist

    SKU: 486316

    XPower Airrow Pro A-2 Multi-Use Electronic Air Duster - Black

    Usually ships in 5-7 business days.

    Our price $49.99

    QUICK VIEW Airrow Pro A-2 Multi-Use Electronic Air Duster - Black

  • Add SKU:604744 to wishlist

    SKU: 604744

    Metropolitan Vacuum Cleaner Co. DataVac 120 Volt Electric Duster - White

    Usually ships in 5-7 business days. Limited availability. May not be in stock at time of order. No back orders.

    Our price $99.99

    QUICK VIEW DataVac 120 Volt Electric Duster - White

  • Add SKU:709014 to wishlist

    SKU: 709014

    XPower A-3B Cyber Duster

    Usually ships in 5-7 business days.

    Our price $39.99

    QUICK VIEW A-3B Cyber Duster

  • Add SKU:495416 to wishlist

    SKU: 495416

    XPower A-2S Electric Duster - Red

    Usually ships in 5-7 business days.

    Our price $49.99

    QUICK VIEW A-2S Electric Duster - Red

  • Add SKU:455899 to wishlist

    SKU: 455899

    XPower A-5 Duster / Vacuum 2-speed with 4 attachments

    Usually ships in 5-7 business days.

    Our price $74.99

    QUICK VIEW A-5 Duster / Vacuum 2-speed with 4 attachments

  • Add SKU:494534 to wishlist

    SKU: 494534

    XPower A-2B Cordless Duster Black

    Usually ships in 5-7 business days. Limited availability. May not be in stock at time of order. No back orders.

    Our price $58.99

    QUICK VIEW A-2B Cordless Duster Black

  • Add SKU:604769 to wishlist

    SKU: 604769

    MG Chemicals Electronic Super Duster

    Usually ships in 5-7 business days.

    Our price $49.99

    QUICK VIEW Electronic Super Duster

  • Add SKU:604751 to wishlist

    SKU: 604751

    Metrodata ED-500V DataVac Electric Duster Variable Speed

    Usually ships in 5-7 business days.

    Our price $129.99

    QUICK VIEW ED-500V DataVac Electric Duster Variable Speed

Compare

1 - 11 of 11 items

  • Page
  • 1

Special Offers / Advertisements

Keep Your Computer Sparkling with a Compressed Air Duster

It is easy for a computer to become clogged with dust, dirt, hair, crumbs, and other assorted debris. To blast away the dirt and grime, many people use compressed air dusters. These products are exactly what they sound like: devices that use pressurized air for cleaning computers. They are quick, cost effective, and highly efficient.

Two main types of air dusters are available today: disposable canned air dusters and electric air dusters. They instantly remove all kinds of accumulated dirt from computer keyboards, vents, speakers, and other parts of your computer, and they form an essential part of any computer cleaning kit. Lets look at the two kinds of air dusters that Micro Center offers.

Canned Air Dusters

These compressed air cans are the most common type of duster in use today. Each can contains highly compressed air, plus a compressed gas propellant that helps move the air out of the can. In some cases, the can comes with a long, thin nozzle that is perfect for keyboard cleaning since the spaces between keys can be hard to reach.

Electric Air Dusters

These devices, also called cordless air dusters or dust blowers, are handheld air blower tools that serve the same purpose as canned air. They compress air under high pressure and blow it onto your keyboard, removing dust and dirt. Many include a range of nozzle attachments and adapters that are ideal for cleaning dust in hard to reach places.

Electric dusters can help save money in the long run by providing a reusable solution, removing the need to buy more compressed air whenever you want to dust off your computer. Want to go cordless? We also offer rechargeable air duster devices that offer you unmatched convenience with no need for a nearby outlet.

Find a Compressed Air Duster at Micro Center

Micro Center’s selection of computer duster products makes it easy to find the right electronics air duster solution for you. Shop all of our duster options here, or see our complete range of computer cleaning and maintenance products.

Results are above

{'name': 'Ultra Duster with Bitterant 8oz','id': '658482','price': '4.99','brand': 'AW Distributing','category': 'Air Dusters|371','list': 'Search Results','position': 1},{'name': 'Ultra Duster Aerosol With Trigger - 4 Pack','id': '676681','price': '18.99','brand': 'AW Distributing','category': 'Air Dusters|371','list': 'Search Results','position': 2},{'name': 'A-2S Electric Duster - Black','id': '657301','price': '49.99','brand': 'XPower','category': 'Air Dusters|371','list': 'Search Results','position': 3},{'name': 'Airrow Pro A-2 Multi-Use Electronic Air Duster - Black','id': '658633','price': '49.99','brand': 'XPower','category': 'Air Dusters|371','list': 'Search Results','position': 4},{'name': 'DataVac 120 Volt Electric Duster - White','id': '670112','price': '99.99','brand': 'Metropolitan Vacuum Cleaner Co.','category': 'Air Dusters|371','list': 'Search Results','position': 5},{'name': 'A-3B Cyber Duster','id': '680724','price': '39.99','brand': 'XPower','category': 'Air Dusters|371','list': 'Search Results','position': 6},{'name': 'A-2S Electric Duster - Red','id': '659038','price': '49.99','brand': 'XPower','category': 'Air Dusters|371','list': 'Search Results','position': 7},{'name': 'A-5 Duster / Vacuum 2-speed with 4 attachments','id': '657483','price': '74.99','brand': 'XPower','category': 'Air Dusters|371','list': 'Search Results','position': 8},{'name': 'A-2B Cordless Duster Black','id': '658992','price': '58.99','brand': 'XPower','category': 'Air Dusters|371','list': 'Search Results','position': 9},{'name': 'Electronic Super Duster','id': '669566','price': '49.99','brand': 'MG Chemicals','category': 'Air Dusters|371','list': 'Search Results','position': 10},{'name': 'ED-500V DataVac Electric Duster Variable Speed','id': '666537','price': '129.99','brand': 'Metrodata','category': 'Air Dusters|371','list': 'Search Results','position': 11}

{'id': 'Tower','name': 'Micro Center eNews Banner','creative': 'https://60a99bedadae98078522-a9b6cded92292ef3bace063619038eb1.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/webp_MCNewsST.webp','position': '1' }

Air Dusters : Micro Center (2024)

FAQs

Can you drug test for air duster? ›

Inhalants don't show up on a typical drug test. Instead, parents and medical professionals have to look at behavioral signs of use. In some cases, it is possible for medical professionals to see certain signs of inhalant use over time, such as elevated liver enzymes, however.

See More
What does a huffing air duster do? ›

Huffing can cause symptoms such as respiratory distress, hypoxia, nausea, vomiting, central nervous system depression, and myocardial sensitization [2].

Learn More Now
Why are air dusters age restricted? ›

Some U.S. states, as well as the UK, have made laws regarding the abuse of gas dusters, as well as other inhalants, by criminalizing inhalant abuse or banning the sale of gas dusters and other inhalants to those under 18.

Tell Me More
What is the liquid in an air duster? ›

Aerosol dusters contain one of these propellants: HFC-134a (1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane, CAS #811-97-2) – This is the same material generally used in modern air conditioning systems. It is nonflammable, making it popular in professional or industrial applications because it can be sprayed on energized circuits.

See More
Does CBD show up on drug tests pilots? ›

Also note that the FAA/DOT drug testing program tests for THC metabolites. If you use a CBD or hemp product such that your body produces these metabolites and you get tested, it sucks to be you. What about second-hand smoke from other people smoking weed? This is a not a defense against a positive drug test.

View More
Why does the air duster get cold? ›

Under high pressure, the propellant is mostly liquid, with the empty part of the can filled with vapor. When you spray an aerosol duster, the vapors of the propellant are expelled. As you rotate the can, the liquid starts to spray out and at a very low temperature (as low as -60ºF / -51.5ºC).

See Details
What are the long term effects of inhaling duster? ›

The neurotoxic effects of prolonged inhalant abuse include neurological syndromes that reflect damage to parts of the brain involved in controlling cognition, movement, vision, and hearing. Cognitive abnormalities can range from mild impairment to severe dementia. Inhalants also are highly toxic to other organs.

View Details
What is chroming? ›

'Chroming' is a general term to describe the inhalation of volatile substances/solvents as recreational drugs. Inhalant substance use commonly presents with tachycardia and varying levels of CNS depression similar to ethanol intoxication.

Learn More Now
What does sniffing glue mean? ›

Abstract. Inhalant abuse refers to the inhalation of volatile substances for their euphoric effects. Glues and adhesives have been abused inhalants for decades and so the term "glue sniffing" attached to the habit.

See Details
What does dust off feel like? ›

When abused, inhalants can be sprayed onto a rag, and then the rag is sniffed – a practice known as “huffing.” In the case of Dust-Off, this is often referred to as “dusting” as well. Huffing canned air can cause an immediate rush of euphoria as well as possible hallucinations and delusions.

Learn More

Do air dusters expire? ›

If the can and valving is intact and undamaged, it will not leak or spoil, so can sit on a shelf for as long as 10 years.

Read More
Can you refill air dusters? ›

You need a valve stem for a car rim, a used up can of dust blaster (whatever brand, but a good size can), and some epoxy putty -- 5 minute epoxy csn work too. You would also need a bicycle pump, or air compressor of some type to fill it.

Explore More
Are air dusters safe for computers? ›

Yes, air duster is generally designed for use on electronics. There are a few things to watch out for: Avoid spraying the refrigerant liquid, which can happen if you shake the can, or angle it too much. The refrigerant is very cold, so can damage some sensitive electronics.

Get More Info
What happens when you shake a compressed air can? ›

According to 3M, which manufactures and sells compressed air canisters for dust removal, shaking or tilting the can may result in propelled liquid instead of vapor. If this happens, the liquid may come into contact with skin or eyes, warns 3M, and cause frostbite because the chemical will freeze skin.

Show Me More
What is wd40 air duster? ›

A versatile, easy-to-use product that helps to keep electronics, households, workshops, vehicles clear of dust, wood shavings, sawdust, metal scrapings, dirt crumbs and more. A non-conductive cleaner that is safe to use on electronics. Dry powerful blast, removes dust & dirt easily. Non-abrasive, non-corrosive.

Learn More
Can you test for nitrous oxide in urine? ›

Inhaled nitrous oxide can be detected in blood or urine shortly after exposure20,21 using special techniques and precautions,14 but it is not detected on results of routine drug screening panels. Less than two thirds of physicians answered this item correctly.

See Details
Can you test for drugs in the air? ›

Detecting psychoactive substances in the air is a complex process as both air and airborne particles contain thousands of components, so a highly sensitive and selective method to reliably determine these compounds is needed. Instrumental analysis of DoA in air samples is dominated by mass spectrometry.

Discover More Details
Is difluoroethane detectable in urine? ›

Difluoroethane is the active ingredient in various computer cleaners and is increasingly abused by teenagers due to its ease of access, quick onset of euphoric effects, and lack of detectability on current urine drug screens.

Learn More Now
Can I bring air duster on a plane? ›

Flammable aerosols that don't qualify as a medicinal or toiletry article are forbidden in carry-on and checked baggage.

Read On

References

Top Articles
Glucose Test Strips for Diabetes: Uses, Accuracy, and Costs Explained
How Do I Check My Blood Sugar and What Do The Results Mean?
cars, bikes, trucks and other vehicles
Latest Posts
Accurate And Easy Pet Blood Glucose Testing
On Call Extra Glucose Teststrips (x50) | bol
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jamar Nader

Last Updated:

Views: 6455

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jamar Nader

Birthday: 1995-02-28

Address: Apt. 536 6162 Reichel Greens, Port Zackaryside, CT 22682-9804

Phone: +9958384818317

Job: IT Representative

Hobby: Scrapbooking, Hiking, Hunting, Kite flying, Blacksmithing, Video gaming, Foraging

Introduction: My name is Jamar Nader, I am a fine, shiny, colorful, bright, nice, perfect, curious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.