Air Dusters : Micro Center (2024)

Micro Center’s selection of computer duster products makes it easy to find the right electronics air duster solution for you. Shop all of our duster options here, or see our complete range of computer cleaning and maintenance products.

Electric dusters can help save money in the long run by providing a reusable solution, removing the need to buy more compressed air whenever you want to dust off your computer. Want to go cordless? We also offer rechargeable air duster devices that offer you unmatched convenience with no need for a nearby outlet.

These devices, also called cordless air dusters or dust blowers, are handheld air blower tools that serve the same purpose as canned air. They compress air under high pressure and blow it onto your keyboard, removing dust and dirt. Many include a range of nozzle attachments and adapters that are ideal for cleaning dust in hard to reach places.

These compressed air cans are the most common type of duster in use today. Each can contains highly compressed air, plus a compressed gas propellant that helps move the air out of the can. In some cases, the can comes with a long, thin nozzle that is perfect for keyboard cleaning since the spaces between keys can be hard to reach.

Two main types of air dusters are available today: disposable canned air dusters and electric air dusters. They instantly remove all kinds of accumulated dirt from computer keyboards, vents, speakers, and other parts of your computer, and they form an essential part of any computer cleaning kit. Lets look at the two kinds of air dusters that Micro Center offers.

It is easy for a computer to become clogged with dust, dirt, hair, crumbs, and other assorted debris. To blast away the dirt and grime, many people use compressed air dusters. These products are exactly what they sound like: devices that use pressurized air for cleaning computers. They are quick, cost effective, and highly efficient.

FAQs

Inhalants don't show up on a typical drug test. Instead, parents and medical professionals have to look at behavioral signs of use. In some cases, it is possible for medical professionals to see certain signs of inhalant use over time, such as elevated liver enzymes, however.

Huffing can cause symptoms such as respiratory distress, hypoxia, nausea, vomiting, central nervous system depression, and myocardial sensitization [2].

Some U.S. states, as well as the UK, have made laws regarding the abuse of gas dusters, as well as other inhalants, by criminalizing inhalant abuse or banning the sale of gas dusters and other inhalants to those under 18.

Aerosol dusters contain one of these propellants: HFC-134a (1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane, CAS #811-97-2) – This is the same material generally used in modern air conditioning systems. It is nonflammable, making it popular in professional or industrial applications because it can be sprayed on energized circuits.

Also note that the FAA/DOT drug testing program tests for THC metabolites. If you use a CBD or hemp product such that your body produces these metabolites and you get tested, it sucks to be you. What about second-hand smoke from other people smoking weed? This is a not a defense against a positive drug test.

Under high pressure, the propellant is mostly liquid, with the empty part of the can filled with vapor. When you spray an aerosol duster, the vapors of the propellant are expelled. As you rotate the can, the liquid starts to spray out and at a very low temperature (as low as -60ºF / -51.5ºC).

The neurotoxic effects of prolonged inhalant abuse include neurological syndromes that reflect damage to parts of the brain involved in controlling cognition, movement, vision, and hearing. Cognitive abnormalities can range from mild impairment to severe dementia. Inhalants also are highly toxic to other organs.

'Chroming' is a general term to describe the inhalation of volatile substances/solvents as recreational drugs. Inhalant substance use commonly presents with tachycardia and varying levels of CNS depression similar to ethanol intoxication.

Abstract. Inhalant abuse refers to the inhalation of volatile substances for their euphoric effects. Glues and adhesives have been abused inhalants for decades and so the term "glue sniffing" attached to the habit.

When abused, inhalants can be sprayed onto a rag, and then the rag is sniffed – a practice known as “huffing.” In the case of Dust-Off, this is often referred to as “dusting” as well. Huffing canned air can cause an immediate rush of euphoria as well as possible hallucinations and delusions.

If the can and valving is intact and undamaged, it will not leak or spoil, so can sit on a shelf for as long as 10 years.

You need a valve stem for a car rim, a used up can of dust blaster (whatever brand, but a good size can), and some epoxy putty -- 5 minute epoxy csn work too. You would also need a bicycle pump, or air compressor of some type to fill it.

Yes, air duster is generally designed for use on electronics. There are a few things to watch out for: Avoid spraying the refrigerant liquid, which can happen if you shake the can, or angle it too much. The refrigerant is very cold, so can damage some sensitive electronics.

According to 3M, which manufactures and sells compressed air canisters for dust removal, shaking or tilting the can may result in propelled liquid instead of vapor. If this happens, the liquid may come into contact with skin or eyes, warns 3M, and cause frostbite because the chemical will freeze skin.

A versatile, easy-to-use product that helps to keep electronics, households, workshops, vehicles clear of dust, wood shavings, sawdust, metal scrapings, dirt crumbs and more. A non-conductive cleaner that is safe to use on electronics. Dry powerful blast, removes dust & dirt easily. Non-abrasive, non-corrosive.

Inhaled nitrous oxide can be detected in blood or urine shortly after exposure20,21 using special techniques and precautions,14 but it is not detected on results of routine drug screening panels. Less than two thirds of physicians answered this item correctly.

Detecting psychoactive substances in the air is a complex process as both air and airborne particles contain thousands of components, so a highly sensitive and selective method to reliably determine these compounds is needed. Instrumental analysis of DoA in air samples is dominated by mass spectrometry.

Difluoroethane is the active ingredient in various computer cleaners and is increasingly abused by teenagers due to its ease of access, quick onset of euphoric effects, and lack of detectability on current urine drug screens.

Flammable aerosols that don't qualify as a medicinal or toiletry article are forbidden in carry-on and checked baggage.