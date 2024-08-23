Air Dusters : Micro Center (2024)

Cart items added
Air Dusters : Micro Center
SKU: 482810
AW Distributing Ultra Duster with Bitterant 8oz
Usually ships in 5-7 business days.
Our price $4.99
SKU: 666263
AW Distributing Ultra Duster Aerosol With Trigger - 4 Pack
Usually ships in 5-7 business days.
Our price $18.99
SKU: 451245
XPower A-2S Electric Duster - Black
Usually ships in 5-7 business days.
Our price $49.99
SKU: 486316
XPower Airrow Pro A-2 Multi-Use Electronic Air Duster - Black
Usually ships in 5-7 business days.
Our price $49.99
SKU: 604744
Metropolitan Vacuum Cleaner Co. DataVac 120 Volt Electric Duster - White
Usually ships in 5-7 business days. Limited availability. May not be in stock at time of order. No back orders.
Our price $99.99
SKU: 709014
XPower A-3B Cyber Duster
Usually ships in 5-7 business days.
Our price $39.99
SKU: 495416
XPower A-2S Electric Duster - Red
Usually ships in 5-7 business days.
Our price $49.99
SKU: 455899
XPower A-5 Duster / Vacuum 2-speed with 4 attachments
Usually ships in 5-7 business days.
Our price $74.99
SKU: 494534
XPower A-2B Cordless Duster Black
Usually ships in 5-7 business days. Limited availability. May not be in stock at time of order. No back orders.
Our price $58.99
SKU: 604769
MG Chemicals Electronic Super Duster
Usually ships in 5-7 business days.
Our price $49.99
SKU: 604751
Metrodata ED-500V DataVac Electric Duster Variable Speed
Usually ships in 5-7 business days.
Our price $129.99
Keep Your Computer Sparkling with a Compressed Air Duster
It is easy for a computer to become clogged with dust, dirt, hair, crumbs, and other assorted debris. To blast away the dirt and grime, many people use compressed air dusters. These products are exactly what they sound like: devices that use pressurized air for cleaning computers. They are quick, cost effective, and highly efficient.
Two main types of air dusters are available today: disposable canned air dusters and electric air dusters. They instantly remove all kinds of accumulated dirt from computer keyboards, vents, speakers, and other parts of your computer, and they form an essential part of any computer cleaning kit. Lets look at the two kinds of air dusters that Micro Center offers.
Canned Air Dusters
These compressed air cans are the most common type of duster in use today. Each can contains highly compressed air, plus a compressed gas propellant that helps move the air out of the can. In some cases, the can comes with a long, thin nozzle that is perfect for keyboard cleaning since the spaces between keys can be hard to reach.
Electric Air Dusters
These devices, also called cordless air dusters or dust blowers, are handheld air blower tools that serve the same purpose as canned air. They compress air under high pressure and blow it onto your keyboard, removing dust and dirt. Many include a range of nozzle attachments and adapters that are ideal for cleaning dust in hard to reach places.
Electric dusters can help save money in the long run by providing a reusable solution, removing the need to buy more compressed air whenever you want to dust off your computer. Want to go cordless? We also offer rechargeable air duster devices that offer you unmatched convenience with no need for a nearby outlet.
Find a Compressed Air Duster at Micro Center
Micro Center’s selection of computer duster products makes it easy to find the right electronics air duster solution for you. Shop all of our duster options here, or see our complete range of computer cleaning and maintenance products.
