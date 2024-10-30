Air Force Sustainment Center on LinkedIn: #afsc #airventure2024 #innovation #airforce #sustainment (2024)

Transition of Quantum Sensors (TQS) Solicitation posted!Denial or degradation of Global Positioning System (GPS) signals impact the effectiveness of U.S. forces’ position, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities, impeding key warfighting missions.The DoD seeks solutions to prototype and operationally demonstrate quantum sensors to address several warfighter needs. The intent is to have mid-course functional demonstrations of end-to-end solutions, followed by operational demonstrations within the next five years for relevant military applications and mission sets to conclude the prototyping program. The opportunity for design spirals, to include technical enhancement insertions, is expected during the program.This multi-phase, multi-year initiative seeks to prototype mature technologies that will culminate in demonstrations of end-to-end DoD operational utility. Solutions requested by 5/29/2024.Additional details here: https://lnkd.in/e9uqZVBw #Quantum

This is a great article, and demonstrates how the DoD can use innovative tools such as xTech and Army SBIR|STTR Program to reinvigorate technology innovation into pervasive (and sometimes stagnant) technology domains.

March into the future of military training at Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX), where excellence is not just practiced but simulated and brought to life. Immerse yourself in cutting-edge simulation technologies, from lifelike manikins to state-of-the-art training systems, and witness how these advancements are revolutionizing the way armed forces prepare for challenges on the battlefield.Engage with battle-hardened experts, participate in hands-on demonstrations, and gain battlefield insights into the latest trends in military simulation. By rallying with us at ADEX 2024, you're not merely attending an exhibition; you're actively participating in a dynamic learning experience that will redefine the standards of military preparedness for years to come.Troop, register now to secure your place at the forefront of simulation excellence. Be a part of this strategic platform that brings together the best minds and technologies in military training. Explore the details of participation at [ www.adex.az ]. Your presence is not just a registration; it's a crucial move in shaping the future of military readiness.--#ADEX2024 #SimulationExcellence #MilitaryTrainingTech #BattlefieldSimulation #CuttingEdgeTech #FutureofMilitaryTraining #DynamicLearning #RegisterForADEX #StrategicPreparedness #SimulationInnovation

If you're attending the #CloseCombatSymposium tomorrow, be sure to listen in to 2iC Limited, CEO, Graham's insightful session.#shrivenham #defence #closecombat

2iC CEO, Graham Booth, will be presenting at the Close Combat Symposium tomorrow at the Defence Acadamy, Shrivenham.The concept of "Soldier as a Sensor" has been discussed in defence circles for decades, but the current reality is that most soldiers are not even digitally connected, much less functioning as "sensors". Graham will be presenting on the imperative for change within defence, identifying specific needs and proposing solutions. He will illustrate through global case studies and comparisons with non-defence sectors, a rapid route towards a connected and efficient software-enabled defence infrastructure.A copy of the supporting white paper can be viewed here: https://lnkd.in/eX5Z86h3 For further information, please click on the link below.#digitalinteroperability #DefTech #ccs

An important week for Helsing’s growing partnership with the Royal Navy.In closed demonstrations, we showed a new capability with the potential to transform how we sense and act in the maritime domain.Then, we partnered with the First Sea Lord’s Sea Power Conference, where Amelia Gould presented our ideas for a Royal Navy that is increasingly software defined and hardware enabled. The maritime domain is critical for protecting our democracies and helping them prosper. New autonomous platforms and advanced sensors are making that task increasingly complex. Protecting our sailors, vessels, and the world’s oceans requires a new, AI-based approach.Together, we can maximise the capabilities of today’s platforms, freeing our sailors to fight the battle and not the data!Thanks Council on Geostrategy for hosting a great conference: https://lnkd.in/e2CkzKGE Next up, Navy Leaders’ Combined Naval Event for another busy week demonstrating what Helsing can do in the maritime domain.

#DAFMSS steps into pilot training!✈️ A few selected 2024 Modeling and Simulation Summit participants joined Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, to tour Detachment 24, where they received demonstrations from instructor pilots of virtual training and simulators used across the pilot training enterprise in #TheFirstCommand! Formal training units are increasingly utilizing high-fidelity simulators and virtual environments to provide relevant and realistic integrated training for aviators. This is done by replicating threat environments while also mitigating growing airspace requirements and OPSEC concerns for advanced capabilities! United States Air Force | United States Department of Defense |

Collaborative Combat Aircraft, or CCAs, have been receiving a lot of attention lately. The Air Force Research Laboratory/Kratos XQ-58 is the first flying aircraft of this type, designed to be built quickly, in large numbers, and at low cost, but with relevant capabilities. Occupying a design space between an expendable munition and a high-end fighter, the reusable XQ-58 can fly at high subsonic speeds and range out to 3,000 NM. It is powered by a small turbofan engine with a dorsal inlet, has swept wings, and a V-tail. It is launched from a rail using rockets and lands using parachutes and airbags. It has a small weapons bay from which small UASs have been launched. The XQ-58 first flew in March 2019. Various versions since then are being used for autonomy/AI development and operational demonstrations; recently one with Marine markings conducted electronic attack demonstrations with F-35s. Another one was used to demonstrate conventional take-off using a wheeled trolley. The first XQ-58 is on display at the National Museum of the USAF in Dayton, OH.#cca #sweptwings #uavs #aeronautics #turbofans #jetengines #aviationhistory #aviationhistoryanddoodles https://lnkd.in/gss2NwkB

This weekend we went to the air show at MCAS Cherry Point to see several flight demonstrations, including the US Navy’s Blue Angels.Early in my career I spent a few years as part of an F/A-18 squadron, so being surrounded by jets and hearing the roaring engines again brought back a lot of memories.In particular, it got me thinking about the enormous investment that the military makes in training and team building. A lot of effort goes in to making sure everything goes according to plan. And when things don’t go according to plan, everyone on the team has a plan for how they will respond to the disruption.These are characteristics a high reliability organization (HRO) - a subject that Steve O'Sullivan M.Sc. and I spent a lot of time talking about last month.But while watching an HRO in action is truly inspiring, the work of building an HRO can seem tedious and inefficient. To be honest, the vast majority of organizations are not HROs, and would not be able to justify the investments required to become an HRO.▪️Does your organization operate like a well-tuned machine? ▪️Do you and your colleagues have the tools and training that you need to be resilient and efficient?▪️If not, how would you describe the gap between where you are today, and where you would like to be?Lastly, I need to give a shout out to my favorite Blue Angels alumni: Rob Ffield, Mark Provo, and Shannon Idelbird. BZ shipmates!~Mr. Supply Chain #AlwaysBeLearning #SupplyChain #HRO #Resilience

🌟 Exciting News from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024! 🌟The Air Force Sustainment Center’s Directorates and Complexes made a big splash at this year's airshow, showcasing cutting-edge technology and innovation. From augmented reality demonstrations to advanced engineering displays, the AFSC highlighted its pivotal role in sustaining Air Force readiness. Check out the full story to see how our team is leading the charge in aerospace advancements! ✈️🔧 #AFSC #AirVenture2024 #Innovation #AirForce #SustainmentRead more here: https://lnkd.in/gqrN6tmR

