Air Force Sustainment Center on LinkedIn: #afsc #airventure2024 #innovation #airforce #sustainment (2024)

🌟 Exciting News from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024! 🌟The Air Force Sustainment Center’s Directorates and Complexes made a big splash at this year's airshow, showcasing cutting-edge technology and innovation. From augmented reality demonstrations to advanced engineering displays, the AFSC highlighted its pivotal role in sustaining Air Force readiness. Check out the full story to see how our team is leading the charge in aerospace advancements! ✈️🔧 #AFSC #AirVenture2024 #Innovation #AirForce #SustainmentRead more here: https://lnkd.in/gqrN6tmR
Stacey Hawkins
1w
Way to represent, Team AFSC!
Garrett Kuns
Tomorrow's problem solver today 💥
1w
Austin Beverley looking sharp! Well done!
