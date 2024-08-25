Air Force Sustainment Center on LinkedIn: #afsc #airventure2024 #innovation #airforce #sustainment (2024)

This weekend we went to the air show at MCAS Cherry Point to see several flight demonstrations, including the US Navy’s Blue Angels.Early in my career I spent a few years as part of an F/A-18 squadron, so being surrounded by jets and hearing the roaring engines again brought back a lot of memories.In particular, it got me thinking about the enormous investment that the military makes in training and team building. A lot of effort goes in to making sure everything goes according to plan. And when things don’t go according to plan, everyone on the team has a plan for how they will respond to the disruption.These are characteristics a high reliability organization (HRO) - a subject that Steve O'Sullivan M.Sc. and I spent a lot of time talking about last month.But while watching an HRO in action is truly inspiring, the work of building an HRO can seem tedious and inefficient. To be honest, the vast majority of organizations are not HROs, and would not be able to justify the investments required to become an HRO.▪️Does your organization operate like a well-tuned machine? ▪️Do you and your colleagues have the tools and training that you need to be resilient and efficient?▪️If not, how would you describe the gap between where you are today, and where you would like to be?Lastly, I need to give a shout out to my favorite Blue Angels alumni: Rob Ffield, Mark Provo, and Shannon Idelbird. BZ shipmates!~Mr. Supply Chain #AlwaysBeLearning #SupplyChain #HRO #Resilience