FAQs

For iPhone, you might be able to remove Activation Lock on the web even if your device isn't offline. Go to www.iCloud.com/find. Sign in with your Apple ID, email address or phone number, then enter your password. Select the device that you want to remove from iCloud. Click Remove This Device. Jun 24, 2024

Sorry, but there is not secret bypass method that will let you use the device if you do not have the credentials to provide in the Activation Lock Screen. Your only solutions are those that have been provided already. If the Apple ID is yours, you can request a new password.

Unlock your device and connect it to USB. Double click on MobileDeviceUpdater in the folder that has opened. It should notify you of a software update. Install it and iTunes should hopefully recognize your device.

If you're using a cellular-data connection, connect to a reliable Wi-Fi network instead. If you get an error message on your iPhone or iPad that says the activation server is temporarily unavailable or cannot be reached when trying to activate, wait a few minutes, then repeat the previous steps.

In most cases, a factory reset does not remove the activation lock from the device. For example, if a phone is factory reset with the Google account logged in, the phone will still ask for those credentials once switched back on.

Activation Lock is turned on automatically when you set up Find My. * After it's been turned on, Apple will securely store your Apple ID on its activation servers and link it to your device.

An MDM Activation Lock bypass code is a cryptographic key code generated during the deployment of managed Apple devices through an MDM. This bypass code can clear the device's activation lock without the Apple ID and password.

As you will discover, unless you are the owner of the AppleID that was last used to activate the device, you'll not be able to defeat or bypass the Activation Lock.

You have to show proof of ownership of your product, provide all documentation showing your purchase of the device. If you do not have additional proof of ownership, contact the reseller.

How to fix a disabled iPad without iTunes Go to iCloud.com and sign in with your Apple® ID and password. Click on the Find [device] icon and select your iPad from the All Devices list. Click Erase iPad, then click Erase again to confirm. Once your iPad restarts, enter your Apple ID and password.

Here's how to do this. Connect your iPhone to a computer with a USB cable and open iTunes. On the left side of the screen, navigate to “Summary”. Next, press a button titled “Restore iPhone…”. A prompt will appear, asking you to confirm the factory reset. ... Wait for the reset to finish. Done!

Try a different USB cable or computer



Try a different Apple® USB-C cable. You can also try connecting your iPad to a different computer. Both can help you pinpoint the problem.

You can go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings. Then, enter the password, and you can use your iPad without seeing the iCloud Activation lock again. Or, you can go to Settings > User Name > Find My to turn off Find My. Thus, you disable the activation lock permanently.

Activate your iPhone



Turn on your new iPhone and follow the Setup Assistant's onscreen instruction. When prompted, select "Cellular Data Connection" as your type of connection. Activate with Wi-Fi: Login to the Wi-Fi network you want, and follow the on-screen instructions.

Let's get started! Step 1: Connect to iTunes. Connect your iPhone to a computer with iTunes installed using the Lightning cable. ... Step 2: Enter Recovery Mode. ... Step 3: Restore your iPhone. ... Step 4: Set up your iPhone.

One of the ways to remove activation lock without previous owner is to present proof of purchase to the Apple support team. When you give this document to Apple, they can verify the original owner of the phone and then help you unlock the device.

Yes, Apple can unlock it if you have proof of purchase and photo ID.

How to remove Activation Lock - Apple Support & start an Activation Lock support request. However, this isn't necessarily the end of the story... Without any official paperwork or info from the previous owner of this iPad, Apple WILL NOT release the activation lock on this device.

There is NO COST you can pay to get Activation Lock removed.