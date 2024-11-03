Alabama Sorority Rankings 2023 (2024)

Table of Contents
1. Sorority Rankings 2023 - University of Alabama Tuscaloosa - Greekrank 2. Sorority Rankings Spring 2023 - University of Alabama Tuscaloosa 3. [PDF] Spring 2023 Greek Community Grade Report - Fraternity and Sorority Life 4. [PDF] Fall 2023 Greek Community Grade Report - Fraternity and Sorority Life 5. 2 RushTok Stars On Sorority Rankings & How They Played Into Their ... 6. Cost — THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA PANHELLENIC ... 7. 15 Most Outrageous University of Alabama Sorority Houses 8. Fraternity and Sorority Life - University of North Alabama 9. Greek Life GPA - University of South Alabama FAQs References

1. Sorority Rankings 2023 - University of Alabama Tuscaloosa - Greekrank

  • 9 dec 2022 · Sorority Rankings 2023 · #1 by: Huh Dec 14, 2022 12:11:04 AM · by: AgreeAug 26, 2023 7:32:04 PM · #2 by: KD Dec 17, 2022 11:48:47 PM · by: KDDec ...

  • PM, AXO, DDD KKG, XO PBP, AGD, ZTA, KD ADPI, DZ, GPHI AOII, APHI, THETA, DG SK, SDT - University of Alabama Tuscaloosa - UA Discussion

2. Sorority Rankings Spring 2023 - University of Alabama Tuscaloosa

  • 12 apr 2023 · TOP High: PM, DDD, AXO Low: KKG, ZTA, XO MID High: KD, PBP, ADPI Low: DZ, AGD, APHI BOTTOM: High: GPHI, KAO, AOPI Low: DG, SK, ...

  • TOP High: PM, DDD, AXO Low: KKG, ZTA, XO MID High: KD, PBP, ADPI Low: DZ, AGD, APHI BOTTOM: High: GPHI, KAO, AOPI Low: DG, SK, SDT - University of Alabama Tuscaloosa - UA Discussion

3. [PDF] Spring 2023 Greek Community Grade Report - Fraternity and Sorority Life

4. [PDF] Fall 2023 Greek Community Grade Report - Fraternity and Sorority Life

  • All Greek. 3.39. 12,416. Sorority. 3.50. 8,007. Fraternity. 3.19. 4,409. Greek Council Statistics. GPA. Total Students. Alabama Panhellenic Association (APA).

5. 2 RushTok Stars On Sorority Rankings & How They Played Into Their ...

  • 24 aug 2023 · Ava LeBlanc, a 2023 RushTok star from Auburn University, captured the hearts of thousands with her consistent OOTDs in her adorably aesthetic dorm room and her ...

  • Spoiler alert: They didn't.

6. Cost — THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA PANHELLENIC ...

7. 15 Most Outrageous University of Alabama Sorority Houses

  • 8 aug 2024 · The 15 Most Outrageous University of Alabama Sorority Houses · Phi Mu · Zeta Tau Alpha · Gamma Phi Beta · Alpha Phi · Delta Zeta · Delta Gamma · Alpha ...

  • Phi Mu's $13 million mansion takes college living to a new level.

8. Fraternity and Sorority Life - University of North Alabama

  • Chapters at UNA · Hazing Prevention Week · Roster Update Form · Meet Our Staff

  • Alabama's oldest public 4-year university located within a four-city area on the Tennessee River known as the Shoals

9. Greek Life GPA - University of South Alabama

  • Alpha Gamma Delta, 3.09, 2.89 ; Alpha Omicron Pi, 3.45, 3.45 ; Chi Omega, 3.46, 3.02 ; Kappa Delta, 3.25, 3.18 ...

  • Chart showing GPA averages for each Greek organization on campus. Phi Mu 3.49 2.83 3.48 128. Alpha Kappa Alpha 2.95 -2.9545

Alabama Sorority Rankings 2023 (2024)

FAQs

What is the top tier sorority at Alabama? ›

sorority rankings: membership, grades, philanthropy
  • ( 3.90 - 3.86) AGD.
  • ( 3.85 - 3.81)
  • ( 3.80 - 3.76) AXO.
  • ( 3.75 - 3.71) XO.
  • ( 3.70 - 3.66)
  • ( 3.65 - 3.61) PM, KD.
  • ( 3.60 - 3.56) PIPHI.
  • ( 3.55 - 3.51) DDD, ZTA.
Mar 29, 2024

Which sororities are considered top tier? ›

Sorority Reputations
Sorority NameTierStereotype
Kappa Kappa Gammatoprich, cute, popular, not partyers
Alpha Chi Omegamidlow-profile, down-to-earth, involved in service, not partyers
Pi Beta Phitopfake, social, pretty, not service-oriented
Kappa Deltatoppopular, diverse, social
6 more rows
May 14, 2024

Is Phi Mu the top sorority at Alabama? ›

While there's no official ranking of the sororities at University of Alabama, it's widely accepted that there are top-tier houses. (Example: Zeta Tau Alpha, Phi Mu and Alpha Deta Phi are considered the most desirable sororities, per the doc.)

What are the top 2 sororities? ›

Here are the country's leading sororities that are best known for their contributions to their colleges and universities, and the society:
  • Delta Sigma Theta.
  • Kappa Alpha Theta.
  • Alpha Kappa Alpha.
  • Alpha Chi Omega.
  • Alpha Delta Pi.
  • Phi Mu.
  • Alpha Omicron Pi.
  • Zeta Tau Alpha.

Which sorority is most exclusive? ›

Here's a list of some of the most prestigious sororities:
  1. Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Founded: 1908 at Howard University. ...
  2. Delta Sigma Theta (DST) Founded: 1913 at Howard University. ...
  3. Kappa Alpha Theta (ΚΑΘ) ...
  4. Pi Beta Phi (ΠΒΦ) ...
  5. Gamma Phi Beta (ΓΦΒ) ...
  6. Alpha Phi (ΑΦ) ...
  7. Delta Gamma (ΔΓ) ...
  8. Zeta Phi Beta (ΖΦΒ)
Sep 28, 2023

What is the secret sorority at Alabama? ›

The Machine is a secret society at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In 1914, it formed from the Alpha Rho chapter of Theta Nu Epsilon as a coalition of Panhellenic sororities and IFC and NPHC fraternities.

What is the largest sorority at Alabama? ›

A 40,000 square-foot sorority house; the largest sorority at The University of Alabama, Gamma Phi Beta is a serious historic reproduction based on the Scamozzi Order of Charleston's 18th Century buildings.

How hard is it to get into a Bama sorority? ›

For Fall 2023, 2,335 women received bids Open House Pool Match rate of 92%. The national average for women receiving a bid during primary recruitment is 78-79% of the Open House Pool.

Which sororities are in Old Row at Alabama? ›

Some UA alumni's are making TikToks about the history of UA's Greek Life. I've been seeing one common trend about ZTA. Before TikTok, the most desired houses were the Old Row houses (Phi Mu, Alpha Chi Omega, Chi Omega, TriDelt, KD, Alpha Gamma Delta, and Kappa Kappa Gamma). They were all known for being "Top Tier".

What are the stereotypes of Zeta? ›

Along with being seen as compassionate and smart women, the members of Zeta Phi Beta were stereotyped and characterized most often as being portly, unattractive, homely, and dark-skinned women.

Is Alpha Chi Omega a good sorority at Alabama? ›

The Alpha Upsilon chapter of Alpha Chi Omega was chartered on The University of Alabama campus on September 9, 1924. The Alpha Upsilon chapter is recognized by the national organization as one of the strongest and most outstanding chapters in the nation.

What is Phi Mu sorority known for? ›

Phi Mu is a women's organization which provides personal and academic development, service to others, commitment to excellence and lifelong friendship through a shared tradition. Phi Mu promotes vibrant living, encouraging members to achieve their personal best.

How much is the Phi Mu house in Alabama? ›

Perhaps the most outrageous of the bunch is the Phi Mu house, which cost a whopping $13 million to build.

Is Kappa Alpha Theta top tier? ›

Kappa is definitely moving up in the ranks. It is a newer house but has already established itself as a top house. Kappas are down to earth and beautiful, as well as smart. They are well rounded but still know how to have a good time.

Is Zeta a top tier sorority? ›

Zeta itself is usually considered to be a “middle tier” sorority where the sisters tend to care more about social issues than about forming cliques.

Where is Sigma Kappa top tier? ›

Highest Rated Sigma Kappa Chapters
  • State University of New York at Fredonia. State University of New York at Fredonia. ...
  • Indiana University Southeast. Indiana University Southeast. ...
  • University of Michigan Ann Arbor. ...
  • Michigan State University. ...
  • Georgetown College. ...
  • Angelo State University. ...
  • Albright College. ...
  • Louisiana Tech University.

Is Pi Beta Phi a top sorority at Alabama? ›

Pi Beta Phi - ΠΒΦ Sorority at University of Alabama Tuscaloosa - UA 5.0 pi phi Oct 29, 2023 7:03:19 PM definitely one of the top sorority's. they are very involved and pride themselves on being active on campus. placing well in homecoming definitely helped.

