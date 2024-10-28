Alaska Airlines Adds Boeing 737 MAX 8 To Fleet (2024)

Alaska Airlines exclusively flies Boeing 737s, which is something the airline is proud of, given that it’s based in Seattle. That’s why it’s pretty noteworthy that the carrier has just added a new aircraft variant to its fleet.
Alaska takes delivery of new Boeing 737 MAX variant
While Alaska Airlines also flies Boeing 737-700s, 737-800s, and 737-900s, the airline is relying on 737 MAXs for its fleet renewal. These are the latest versions of the 737, featuring improved economics and range compared to previous generation 737s. In the long run, Alaska intends to fly the 737 MAX 8, 737 MAX 9, and 737 MAX 10 (not factoring in whatever happens with the Hawaiian Airlines merger).
Alaska took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 9 back in January 2021, and over the past three years, the airline has taken delivery of 65 of these jets. Now Alaska has finally taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, which has the registration code N801AK. The airline plans to take delivery of seven more of these in 2024.
The 737 MAX 8 is the lower capacity and longer range version of the 737 MAX 9. Alaska intends to equip the first five 737 MAX 8s with a total of 159 seats, including 12 first class seats and 147 economy seats. Then starting with the sixth plane, Alaska will introduce a new configuration with 161 seats, including 16 first class seats and 145 economy seats, and those initial planes will be retrofitted. I’ll talk more about all of this in a separate post.
For context on Alaska’s long term Boeing 737 MAX plans:
The airline is targeting to have 20-40 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, featuring 159 seats; Alaska plans to use this as the longest range 737, best for high performance and medium sized markets
The airline is targeting to have 80 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, featuring 178 seats; Alaska plans to use this as the aircraft for long haul, high demand routes
The airline is targeting to have 120-140 Boeing 737 MAX 10s, featuring 190 seats; Alaska will use this as the largest, most efficient aircraft in its fleet
Boeing is still working toward certification for the 737 MAX 10, though that’s reportedly close to becoming a reality. Alaska plans to take delivery of its first 737 MAX 10 in 2025.
Alaska’s interesting Boeing 737 MAX variant choice
It’s interesting to see the approach different airlines take toward fleet planning. For example, both Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines exclusively fly the Boeing 737s, but they’re refreshing their fleets in totally different ways:
Alaska is focusing almost entirely on the larger 737 MAX 9 and 737 MAX 10 aircraft for its fleet renewal; the airline ordered a very limited number of 737 MAX 8s, and didn’t order 737 MAX 7s
Southwest is focusing exclusively on the smaller 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft for its fleet renewal; the airline hasn’t ordered any 737 MAX 9s or 737 MAX 10s
Why do the airlines take such different approaches? Alaska’s logic is that the larger variants of the 737 MAX only have marginally higher operating costs, so the incremental cost of offering those extra seats is minimal. Meanwhile Southwest’s logic is that the airline would struggle to fill the larger variants on many routes, and that would cause the airline to have to lower fares, and wouldn’t be good for profitability.
Obviously the airlines both have reasons for their logic. I understand why Southwest takes the approach it does, but I’m surprised that the airline doesn’t even see merit to operating larger variants in some markets.
Bottom line
Alaska Airlines has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8. For the past few years, the airline has modernized its fleet with dozens of 737 MAX 9s, and now the airline is starting to fly the smaller and longer range variant of the aircraft. Then starting in 2025, Alaska plans to acquire 737 MAX 10s.
It’s interesting how few 737 MAX 8s Alaska has on order, as the airline instead focuses on larger variants of the jet. That’s exactly the opposite of Southwest’s strategy.
In March 2022, Alaska adjusted our existing 737-9 aircraft order with Boeing to include the bigger 737-10 and longer-range 737-8. The additional 737 models will enhance profitability and guest satisfaction by offering us more ways to deploy the optimal aircraft size and capability in each market we fly.
The 737-8 MAX is our most range capable aircraft. Equipped with 159 of our newly designed leather Recaro seats, our 737-8 MAX will feature Boeing's award-winning Sky Interior, giving the cabin a spacious feeling along with ambient mood lighting.
737 MAX 8. The MAX 8, with a maximum seating capacity of 210, has a range of 3,500 nautical miles (4,028 miles) and is 39.52 meters long. It is the most popular MAX variant, with 1,179 aircraft in service and 1,973 on order, according to Cirium.
The Max 8 was the first model in the series to enter service, but it caused Max jets to be grounded worldwide in 2019 following two catastrophic crashes. After software updates and intensive safety checks, they came back into service at the end of 2020 and have been deemed safe by authorities.
The 737 MAX family's in-service reliability is above 99% and consistent with other commercial airplane models.” Of course, many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
Travelers who are already booked on a flight can find out what type of aircraft is assigned by searching for their flight on websites like FlightAware. To search, travelers can input their flight number or airport codes. However, FlightAware only allows travelers to search a couple days into the future.
The FAA completes an audit of Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems initiated after the Alaska Airlines accident, identifying “dozens of problems” with the manufacturing of 737 Max jets, per the New York Times. Both companies failed product audits related to the door panel part and quality-control compliance.
The FAA cleared the aircraft to return to service on November 18, 2020, subject to mandated design and training changes. Canadian and European authorities followed in late January 2021. By December 2021, when Chinese authorities lifted their grounding, 180 of 195 countries had cleared the 737 MAX to return to service.
The Boeing 737 MAX passenger airliner was grounded worldwide between March 2019 and December 2020 – longer in many jurisdictions – after 346 people died in two similar crashes in less than five months: Lion Air Flight 610 on October 29, 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10, 2019.
United and Alaska are the two U.S. carriers of the 737 Max 9, and account for about two-thirds of 215 models in service worldwide, according to Cirium, an airline analytics company. United has 79 of them in its fleet, and Alaska operates 65.
Alaska Airlines has begun flying Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners again since they were grounded after a panel blew out of the side of one of the airline's planes. The airline said in a statement that it has completed its final inspection of their group of the aircraft.
No, they're not. The Max series was designed to lower operating costs - more efficient engines - and what I believe was supposed to be a more efficient set of flight controls. It was the original Airbus which was a fly-by-wire aircraft. Now the majority of large aircraft builds are completely fly by w…
In 2018 and 2019, a different Boeing jet, the 737 Max 8, was involved in two deadly crashes. The underlying cause of those crashes had to do with a faulty sensor that caused each plane's MCAS, or maneuvering characteristics augmentation system, to push the jet's nose down.
