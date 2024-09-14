Aldi Hours: Today, Weekend, and Holiday Schedule - The Next Gen Business (2024)

If you’re about to head out and visit a Aldi store, you should probably know their hours and holiday schedule ahead of time.

At each of their locations, they often will operate on a consistent schedule. That said, hours may vary slightly based on the store location. Below, you will find the typical Aldi hours for any location near you.

Here are Aldi opening, closing, weekday, weekend, and holiday hours.

Aldi Weekday Hours (Monday Through Friday)

Weekday Hours Monday 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Tuesday 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Wednesday 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Thursday 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Friday 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

How Long is Aldi Open During the Week?

For those wondering how long Aldi is open on Monday (11:00 AM – 8:00 PM), Tuesday (11:00 AM – 8:00 PM), Wednesday (11:00 AM – 8:00 PM), Thursday (11:00 AM – 8:00 PM), and Friday (11:00 AM – 8:00 PM). This might change from store to store. Some locations might have more or fewer hours than other locations.

Aldi Weekend Hours (Saturday and Sunday)

Weekend Hours Saturday 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM Sunday 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

How Long is Aldi Open During the Weekend?

If you’re wondering how long Aldi is open on Saturday, they typically are: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM. On Sunday, they are 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM. The specific schedule/time can change based on the location.

Aldi Holiday Hours for 2024

Holiday Hours New Year’s Day 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Martin Luther King Day 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Valentine’s Day 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Presidents’ Day 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM St. Patrick’s Day 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Good Friday 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Easter Closed/Reduced Hours Mother’s Day 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Memorial Day 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Father’s Day 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Independence Day 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Labor Day 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Columbus Day 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Halloween 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Veterans Day 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Day Before Thanksgiving 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Thanksgiving Closed/Reduced Hours Black Friday 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Christmas Eve Reduced Hours Christmas Day Closed/Reduced Hours Day After Christmas 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM New Year’s Eve 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

What Are Aldi New Year’s Day Hours?

On New Year’s Day, Aldi stores are open from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM. They are open at this time due to New Year’s Day being on a Monday.

Aldi Martin Luther King Day Hours

Since Martin Luther King Day falls on a Monday this year, Aldi will be open from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM. These hours can vary slightly depending on which store you visit.

What Are Aldi Hours On Valentine’s Day?

Aldi will be operating during its normal hours on Valentine’s Day. They will be open from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

Due to Valentine’s Day taking place on a Wednesday, they will follow their normal Wednesday schedule.

Aldi Presidents’ Day Hours

Presidents’ Day occurs on a Monday, so Aldi will follow its regular schedule for Monday and be open from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM. Some store locations might have slightly different hours, so it is always good to check ahead of time with their location near you.

What Are Aldi St. Patrick’s Day Hours?

St. Patrick’s Day is on a Sunday in 2024, so Aldi will be open from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM.

This year, Saint Patrick’s Day takes place on March 17th. Their stores will be officially open during this holiday.

Aldi Good Friday Hours

Aldi stores will be open on Good Friday from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM. Since Good Friday takes place on a Friday, they will follow their normal Friday schedule.

What Are Aldi Easter Hours?

On Easter, most Aldi stores will operate with a scheduled of Closed/Reduced Hours. They will return to their normal hours after Easter Sunday.

Aldi Memorial Day Hours

Aldi stores open on Memorial Day from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM. They open and close their doors 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM due to Memorial Day taking place on a Monday.

What Are Aldi Hours On Independence Day?

Independence Day, otherwise known as the Fourth of July, falls on a Thursday in 2024, so Aldi will be open from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM. Make sure to check your local store’s hours, because their hours can change slightly depending on the location.

Aldi Labor Day Hours

Their stores will be open during Labor Day. Since Labor Day is on a Monday, they will be open from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM. Some of their locations might shift their schedule around by an hour or two during this holiday.

What Are Aldi Columbus Day Hours?

On Columbus Day, Aldi will be open from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM. Columbus Day is on a Monday this year, so they will follow their scheduled Monday hours.

Aldi Halloween Hours

On Thursday, October 31st, all Aldi stores will be open from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM. These hours might slightly change depending on which location you visit.

Aldi Veterans Day Hours

In 2024, Veterans Day falls on a Monday meaning Aldi will open and close at 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM. The company operates during its normal Monday scheduled hours on Veterans Day.

What Are Aldi Hours On Thanksgiving?

During Thanksgiving, most Aldi stores will operate on a schedule of Closed/Reduced Hours. Some stores may be closed for the entire day. They will return to their normal hours after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Aldi Black Friday Hours

Most Aldi stores are open during Black Friday from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

Check your local store, but most likely, they will have major sales and discounts during this day. Depending on which store you visit, they may operate on extended hours for Black Friday. Some stores may decide to open up and close earlier than 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

What Are Aldi Christmas Eve Hours?

Aldi will be open from Reduced Hours on Christmas Eve. Although depending on which location you go to, these hours may vary slightly.

Aldi Christmas Day Hours

The majority of Aldi stores will be closed or have reduced hours on Christmas Day.

There is no hourly schedule for Christmas Day because most of their stores will be closed.

