ALDI, Redruth, Avers Roundabout, Close Hill (2024)

Aldi Specialbuys are iconic for a reason: the endless possibilities. Take your pick from our ever-changing selection of bargains for the home, garden, toolshed and toybox. Grab them before they’re gone, exclusively in store! See what’s in our famous middle Aisle of Aldi this week

MamiaStarting a family is always exciting, but it’s not always cheap. That’s why we created Mamia – our award-winning range that brings you great value nappies, food and baby products you can trust.

Aldi BrandsFrom Specially Selected to Lacura, our brands are household names. Get top-quality products without paying big-name prices.

Pet CarePick up something paw-some for your furry friends – from dog treats to cat food.

HouseholdFrom the cupboard under the sink to your random battery drawer, household products are the unsung heroes of the home. Find everything you need in our household aisle.

Chilled FoodBuild up a fancy charcuterie board, stock up on your favourite cheddar or grab a ready meal for a perfect night in front of the TV.

Frozen FoodGet your five a day, indulge in a sweet treat or have fish and chips for tea without going near a takeaway. From fresh frozen peas to your favourite ice cream, you’ll find everything you need in our frozen aisle.

Food CupboardWhether for rainy day cake or an after-school treat, we’ve got your store cupboard covered. We’ve got a huge range of Aldi favourites, as well as a selection of big brand classics.

DrinksCoffee that hits the spot every time, your kids’ favourite fizzy drinks and a huge selection of award-winning beers, wines and spirits at a great price.

Fresh FoodHome-grown, award-winning seasonal produce, top quality British meats and sustainable fish await at Avers Roundabout, Close Hill Aldi. We guarantee freshness on our fruit and veg – or we’ll give you your money back.

BakeryMorning toast, sandwich staples, fajita nights and summer BBQs. You’ll find all the baked goods you need at Aldi Avers Roundabout, Close Hill, Redruth!

Specially SelectedGo on, you deserve it. Our award-winning Specially Selected range brings gastro dining to your home. You’ll also find elevated everyday heroes from coffee to passata – all sourced for their quality.

Super Weekly OffersWe work with the best suppliers to stock every store with quality fresh meat and fish. Then every two weeks we pick our favourites and offer them to our customers at super low prices.

Super 6Every two weeks we pick 6 of our favourite fresh fruit and veg and offer them to our customers at super low prices. No wonder we've been voted FPC Fresh Produce Retailer of the Year

Welcome to Aldi Avers Roundabout, Close Hill, Redruth – where you can grab a bite or do the big shop without breaking the bank. As the home of award winning value, low prices are part of the package. But we don't skimp on quality – expect the freshest fruit and veg, award-winning wines and Specially Selected premium products, all at everyday prices. Stock your shelves, treat yourself or pick up a Specialbuy bargain today at your nearest Aldi supermarket at Avers Roundabout, Close Hill, Redruth.

Welcome to Aldi 2 Alexander Grove, Kings Hill – where you can grab a bite or do the big shop without breaking the bank. As the home of award winning value, low prices are part of the package.

Hours Day of the Week Hours Thu 08:00 - 22:00 Fri 08:00 - 22:00 Sat 08:00 - 22:00 Sun 10:00 - 16:00 3 more rows

Aldi said March 7 it completed the acquisition of Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of the Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarket chains.

Germany. Back in 1961, the Albrecht brothers split the business into two groups: Aldi Nord (North) and Aldi Süd (South). The latter (which includes Aldi UK) consists of over 5,000 stores.

The quieter supermarket experience will run every Tuesday from 6pm to 8.30pm. Changes for customers will include stopping tannoy announcements, quieter till scan sounds and signposting the dedicated times to all shoppers.

It means stores across the country will open at 9.30am, rather than the usual 10am in line with Sunday trading rules. This time is limited only to browsing, meaning customers will have to wait until 10am before being able to purchase any items from the shops.

The discount food retailer has shared plans to submit a planning application to develop land on Dale Road into a supermarket in the coming months. The site currently houses John Hadfield House, a block of corporate offices used by Derbyshire County Council up until 2021.