ALDI, Redruth, Avers Roundabout, Close Hill (2024)

Table of Contents
Hours Holiday Hours Services ALDI store services Not available in this store Introducing your local Aldi! Join the Aldi community over on social media today! Browse our amazing grocery range Nearby Locations References

08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 10:00 - 16:00

Avers Roundabout, Close Hill

Redruth

TR15 1FH

View Online Leaflet

Hours

Day of the WeekHours
Mon08:00 - 22:00
Tue08:00 - 22:00
Wed08:00 - 22:00
Thu08:00 - 22:00
Fri08:00 - 22:00
Sat08:00 - 22:00
Sun10:00 - 16:00

Holiday Hours

Holidays[{date: 20240826, intervals: [{end: 2000, start: 800}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241221, intervals: [{end: 2200, start: 700}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241222, intervals: [{end: 1600, start: 930}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241223, intervals: [{end: 2200, start: 700}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241224, intervals: [{end: 1800, start: 700}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241227, intervals: [{end: 2000, start: 800}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241228, intervals: [{end: 2000, start: 800}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241229, intervals: [{end: 1600, start: 930}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241230, intervals: [{end: 2000, start: 800}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241231, intervals: [{end: 1800, start: 800}], isClosed: false}]Hours[{date: 20240826, intervals: [{end: 2000, start: 800}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241221, intervals: [{end: 2200, start: 700}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241222, intervals: [{end: 1600, start: 930}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241223, intervals: [{end: 2200, start: 700}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241224, intervals: [{end: 1800, start: 700}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241227, intervals: [{end: 2000, start: 800}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241228, intervals: [{end: 2000, start: 800}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241229, intervals: [{end: 1600, start: 930}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241230, intervals: [{end: 2000, start: 800}], isClosed: false}, {date: 20241231, intervals: [{end: 1800, start: 800}], isClosed: false}]
2024/08/2608:00 - 20:00
2024/12/2107:00 - 22:00
2024/12/2209:30 - 16:00
2024/12/2307:00 - 22:00
2024/12/2407:00 - 18:00
2024/12/2708:00 - 20:00
2024/12/2808:00 - 20:00
2024/12/2909:30 - 16:00
2024/12/3008:00 - 20:00
2024/12/3108:00 - 18:00

Services

  • Self Checkout
  • Customer Toilets
  • WiFi

ALDI store services

  • Self Checkout
  • Customer Toilets
  • WiFi

Not available in this store

  • Parking
  • Bakery
  • Electric Vehicle Charging Points
  • Shell 50kW Rapid Chargers

Introducing your local Aldi!

Welcome to Aldi Avers Roundabout, Close Hill, Redruth – where you can grab a bite or do the big shop without breaking the bank. As the home of award winning value, low prices are part of the package. But we don't skimp on quality – expect the freshest fruit and veg, award-winning wines and Specially Selected premium products, all at everyday prices. Stock your shelves, treat yourself or pick up a Specialbuy bargain today at your nearest Aldi supermarket at Avers Roundabout, Close Hill, Redruth.

Join the Aldi community over on social media today!

If you’re not following… you’re missing out!

ALDI, Redruth, Avers Roundabout, Close Hill (2)

Browse our amazing grocery range

Super 6Every two weeks we pick 6 of our favourite fresh fruit and veg and offer them to our customers at super low prices. No wonder we've been voted FPC Fresh Produce Retailer of the Year
Super Weekly OffersWe work with the best suppliers to stock every store with quality fresh meat and fish. Then every two weeks we pick our favourites and offer them to our customers at super low prices.
Specially SelectedGo on, you deserve it. Our award-winning Specially Selected range brings gastro dining to your home. You’ll also find elevated everyday heroes from coffee to passata – all sourced for their quality.
BakeryMorning toast, sandwich staples, fajita nights and summer BBQs. You’ll find all the baked goods you need at Aldi Avers Roundabout, Close Hill, Redruth!
Fresh FoodHome-grown, award-winning seasonal produce, top quality British meats and sustainable fish await at Avers Roundabout, Close Hill Aldi. We guarantee freshness on our fruit and veg – or we’ll give you your money back.
DrinksCoffee that hits the spot every time, your kids’ favourite fizzy drinks and a huge selection of award-winning beers, wines and spirits at a great price.
Food CupboardWhether for rainy day cake or an after-school treat, we’ve got your store cupboard covered. We’ve got a huge range of Aldi favourites, as well as a selection of big brand classics.
Frozen FoodGet your five a day, indulge in a sweet treat or have fish and chips for tea without going near a takeaway. From fresh frozen peas to your favourite ice cream, you’ll find everything you need in our frozen aisle.
Chilled FoodBuild up a fancy charcuterie board, stock up on your favourite cheddar or grab a ready meal for a perfect night in front of the TV.
HouseholdFrom the cupboard under the sink to your random battery drawer, household products are the unsung heroes of the home. Find everything you need in our household aisle.
Pet CarePick up something paw-some for your furry friends – from dog treats to cat food.
Aldi BrandsFrom Specially Selected to Lacura, our brands are household names. Get top-quality products without paying big-name prices.
MamiaStarting a family is always exciting, but it’s not always cheap. That’s why we created Mamia – our award-winning range that brings you great value nappies, food and baby products you can trust.

Aldi Specialbuys are iconic for a reason: the endless possibilities. Take your pick from our ever-changing selection of bargains for the home, garden, toolshed and toybox. Grab them before they’re gone, exclusively in store! See what’s in our famous middle Aisle of Aldi this week

Browse Now

ALDI, Redruth, Avers Roundabout, Close Hill (19)

Nearby Locations

Find a Location

  • ALDI Church Street, Camborne

    Church Street

    Camborne

    TR14 7DF

    .

    3.66mi to your search

    08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 10:00 - 16:00

    ALDI, Redruth, Avers Roundabout, Close Hill (20)

  • ALDI Newham Road, Truro

    Newham Road

    Truro

    TR1 2TN

    .

    8.23mi to your search

    08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 10:00 - 16:00

    ALDI, Redruth, Avers Roundabout, Close Hill (21)

  • ALDI Cliff Road, Newquay

    Cliff Road

    Newquay

    TR7 1SW

    .

    13mi to your search

    08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 10:00 - 16:00

    ALDI, Redruth, Avers Roundabout, Close Hill (22)

  • ALDI Cnr Sandy Hill / Slades Road, St. Austell

    Cnr Sandy Hill / Slades Road

    St. Austell

    PL25 4HW

    .

    21mi to your search

    08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 10:00 - 16:00

    ALDI, Redruth, Avers Roundabout, Close Hill (23)

Find a Location

ALDI, Redruth, Avers Roundabout, Close Hill (2024)

References

Top Articles
Scopus Database API Interface
Nexus Mods API released
Crossword Answers, Crossword Solver
Crossword Help - Find Missing Letters & Solve Clues
Sport Clip Hours
Best Breakfast In Morris County Nj
Demotion Shield Expiring
Celebrities4Free
Everything You Need To Know About Oakley Rae
Oakley Rae: A Journey into Creativity and Inspiration - Daily Bytes
Icitou.tv Rattrapage
Expert Advice On Working As A Kayak Fishing Guide
Latest Posts
Nexus Mods API released
API Acceptable Use Policy
Article information

Author: Aracelis Kilback

Last Updated:

Views: 5858

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Aracelis Kilback

Birthday: 1994-11-22

Address: Apt. 895 30151 Green Plain, Lake Mariela, RI 98141

Phone: +5992291857476

Job: Legal Officer

Hobby: LARPing, role-playing games, Slacklining, Reading, Inline skating, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Dance

Introduction: My name is Aracelis Kilback, I am a nice, gentle, agreeable, joyous, attractive, combative, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.