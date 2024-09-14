ALDI, Redruth, Avers Roundabout, Close Hill (2024)

08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 08:00 - 22:00 10:00 - 16:00
Avers Roundabout, Close Hill
Redruth
TR15 1FH
Hours
|Day of the Week
|Hours
|Mon
|08:00 - 22:00
|Tue
|08:00 - 22:00
|Wed
|08:00 - 22:00
|Thu
|08:00 - 22:00
|Fri
|08:00 - 22:00
|Sat
|08:00 - 22:00
|Sun
|10:00 - 16:00
Holiday Hours
|2024/08/26
|08:00 - 20:00
|2024/12/21
|07:00 - 22:00
|2024/12/22
|09:30 - 16:00
|2024/12/23
|07:00 - 22:00
|2024/12/24
|07:00 - 18:00
|2024/12/27
|08:00 - 20:00
|2024/12/28
|08:00 - 20:00
|2024/12/29
|09:30 - 16:00
|2024/12/30
|08:00 - 20:00
|2024/12/31
|08:00 - 18:00
Services
- Self Checkout
- Customer Toilets
- WiFi
Introducing your local Aldi!
Welcome to Aldi Avers Roundabout, Close Hill, Redruth – where you can grab a bite or do the big shop without breaking the bank. As the home of award winning value, low prices are part of the package. But we don't skimp on quality – expect the freshest fruit and veg, award-winning wines and Specially Selected premium products, all at everyday prices. Stock your shelves, treat yourself or pick up a Specialbuy bargain today at your nearest Aldi supermarket at Avers Roundabout, Close Hill, Redruth.
