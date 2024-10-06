Alexandra Botez Net Worth, Height, Weight, Relationship and Full Wiki (2021) - FamedWiki (2024)

Who is Alexandra Botez?

Alexandra Botez (born September 24, 1995) is a popular and talented chess player. She is famous for playing chess all around the world and making tutorial videos of it.

She was born in Dallas Texas. Botez is currently 25 years old and making a living on her success as a Professional Chess Player.

Alexandra Botez Net Worth, Height, Weight, Relationship and Full Wiki (2021) - FamedWiki (1)

Botez is popular for making Twitch and YouTube videos on chess tutorials and has gathered fans from every corner of this earth.

She has both a YouTube and Twitch channel titled Botezlive with more than 280,000 subscribers and over 680,000 subscribers on both platforms respectively.

Botez is also the holder of a prestigious chess prize called FIDE Master well as has won US girls Nationals.

Alexandra Botez Net Worth, Height, Weight, Relationship and Full Wiki (2021) - FamedWiki (2)

Quick Bio

Real NameAlexandra Botez
Nick NameAlex / Miss Botez
GenderFemale
Date of BirthSeptember 24, 1995
Birth PlaceDallas Texas
Age25 years old
Birth SignLibra
NationalityAmerican
ProfessionChess Master,
Hair ColorBrown
Eye ColorBrown
Net Worth1.5 million – $5 million

Early Life

Where was Alexandra Botez born?

Botez was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. She started playing chess when she was just 7 years old. Botez started her education in her local school.

She played chess with chess master Valer Demian in Romanian Community Chess Centre in Vancouver.

Botez won a Chess scholarship while she was attending her high school in Oregon. According to her teachers, she was one of the most intelligent and brightest students in her class.

In 2017 Botez completed her bachelor’s in international relations and graduated from Standford University.

Alexandra Botez Biography - Net Worth, Career, Chess, Family, Sister, Boyfriend | eBiographyPostA detailed look at the Botez sisters, their chess career, and Twitch endeavors ♞ Chess WatchWho are the Botez sisters? History, Twitch earnings, more

Alexandra Botez Net Worth, Height, Weight, Relationship and Full Wiki (2021) - FamedWiki (3)

Career

How many major tournaments did Alexandra Botez win?

Chess

Alexandra Botez started her chess career when she was in her teenage age and won the US Girls’ national chess championship at the age of 15. She then played in several competitions such as Chess Olympiads.

Botez was recruited by Canadian National Team and she rewarded them by winning the Canadian national Girls Championship five times in an incredible performance.

She was also elected as president of the Stanford Chess Club and contributed to covering and producing of 2018 and 19 PRO Chess League Finals.

Alexandra Botez is a role model and equally humble despite being a champion multiple times. After losing a queen accidentally she has given a self-mocking expression titled Botez Gambit about the famous UK chess TV show Queens Gambit.

Botez is the all-time Top 10 Canadian Players according to the FIDE Elo rating held in September 2020.

She is also a member of the board of directors in Susan Polgar Foundation, an organization established by Susan Polgar for equality in male and female accessibility for Chess.

Alexandra Botez Net Worth, Height, Weight, Relationship and Full Wiki (2021) - FamedWiki (4)

Twitch and YouTube

Alexandra Botez started her Twitch channel in 2016 along with her sister Andrea. Her twitch channel is titled BotezLive. In the channel, she and her sister constantly collabs with her online streamer and play chess and also show tutorials and various tricks.

Currently, the channel has just over 680k subscribers and is growing rapidly day by day. The sisters have also signed with Envy Gaming an Esports organization in late 2020.

Botez sisters have also their own YouTube channel Botezlive which they created just a year ago. They show highlights of their twitch clips, tutorials, funny reaction videos, and many more.

The channel has almost 285,000 subscribers and their most viewed video has just over 8,00,000 views titled “Botez Sisters Most Viewed Twitch Clips 2”.

Instagram

Alexandra Botez whose Instagram handle is missbotez is one of the most popular and followed sportsperson all over the Internet.

Her amazing grace, beauty, and skill of playing chess have gained her fans from different countries. Currently, Alexandra has just over 300,000 followers.

Personal Information

What is the height of Alexandra Botez?

Alexandra Botez is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 60 kg. Her zodiac sign is Libra. Botez has a hair color of brown and the color of her eyes is brown as well.

She is American regarding nationality but is of mixed ethnicity of Canadian and Romanian. Botez loves to play and watch chess matches but her hobbies include swimming, make-up, and traveling.

Relationship

Who is Alexandra Botez dating now?

Alexandra Botez is currently dating GM Eric Hanson. Hanson is also a Canadian Chess Grand Master who won the title in 2013.

The rumor of their relationship started when the two were filmed playing chess in Botez’s room and many of their fans speculated the relationship. The relationship has not been confirmed by the pair though.

However, they are seen hanging out in multiple images and on their social media frequently. Alexandra Boitez is not engaged, married, or has any child as of now.

Family

Alexandra was raised by her parents along with her sister in her young days. Although she has featured her parents frequently on her social media, their identity has been kept private.

The information regarding her parents including their name or career path is secret as of now. Regarding her sibling, Alexandra has a younger sister Andrea Botez.

Andrea Botez is 18 years old Canadian chess player who has frequently appeared on her sister Andrea’s collaboration on Twitch and YouTube. She is also an equally popular chess player and twitch streamer like her sister Alexandra.

Other than Andrea, she has not revealed or talked about any other siblings which could mean they are the only siblings of their parents.

Alexandra Botez Net Worth, Height, Weight, Relationship and Full Wiki (2021) - FamedWiki (5)

Controversy

In July 2020, Alexandra Boitez along with her sister Andrea was criticized by GM Hikaru Nakamura for not categorizing their stream properly.

The sisters categorized their chess match broadcasting in the “Just Chatting” category instead of the chess or sports category.

This led to almost 10,000 viewers watched the show in the Just Chatting category which minimalized the popularity of Chess in Twitch broadcast.

In Response, the sisters also blasted Hikaru for unfollowing them on Twitter. They blamed Hikaru for taking their spotlight by announcing programs way ahead of schedule.

The two chess masters are still in some negative relationship. However. they are due to appear in the program together in 2021.

We hope they settle their differences and work together again.

Net Worth

What is the net worth of Alexandra Botez?

Alexandra Botez is one of the most popular chess players and streamers of 2020 and 2021. She gets a lot of attention and engagement in her channels and her stream.

However, her primary source of income is still from of chess career and prize money as well as from her YouTube and Twitch ads and paid subscriptions.

Alexandra Botez has a net worth of approximately $1 million to $5 million as of 2021.

Alexandra Botez Net Worth, Height, Weight, Relationship and Full Wiki (2021) - FamedWiki (6)

Facts and Trivia

  • Alexandra Botez was born in 1995 in Texas.
  • She has a sister and fellow chess player named Andrea Botez.
  • Alexandra is in a relationship with GM Eric Hanson.
  • The sisters got into a negative argument with GM Hikaru Nakamura for a problem related to twitch broadcasting.
  • Alexandra has a net worth of $1 million to $5 million as of 2021.

Where is Alexandra Botez now? ›

Personal life. In 2020, Botez and her sister Andrea lived in New York. In 2022, they moved and now live in Los Angeles, California.

What languages can Alexandra Botez speak? ›

Languages
  • Romanian. Native or bilingual proficiency.
  • Mandarin. Professional working proficiency.
  • Spanish. Limited working proficiency.
  • French. Limited working proficiency.
  • English. Native or bilingual proficiency.

What is Andrea Botez's chess.com rating? ›

Botez reached her peak FIDE classical rating of 1773 in 2018 and her peak USChess rating of 1933 in 2019. Her Chess.com blitz rating topped at 2065 in May 2020, while her Chess.com bullet rating peaked at 2164 in November 2020—it is safe to say that her abilities are improving.

Where does Alexandra Botez rank? ›

World Rank
All players:70250
Active players:25287

Is a 1000 chess rating good? ›

How good is a 1000 rating in chess? A chess player with a rating of 1000 will be placed in the 'Novice' category by the ELO rating system. The USCF rating system will place the same player in the category of 'Class E. ' This means that the player has a low ranking in both approaches.

How much did Alex Botez win in poker? ›

Alexandra Botez
Winnings$32,988
Cashes4
Bracelets0
Final Tables0

How much does Alexandra Botez make? ›

Alexandra Botez brings in over $100,000 a year as a professional chess streamer in Austin, Texas. Along with her sister, Andrea, the 25-year-old creates and streams chess content on Twitch.

Does Alexandra Botez play poker? ›

Alexandra Botez is a popular chess streamer who has entered top poker tournaments around the world. She is an internationally recognized chess master and avid poker player.

Is Alexandra better than Andrea at chess? ›

Alexandra is a WFM and 2020 Elo rated. Andrea has an Elo of 1676.

Is 1200 chess rating ok? ›

400 – Your beginner rating- before your first tournament. 800 – You are a player having chess basics right and can independently figure out several threats/opportunities in the game. 1200 – A budding chess player who can understand some basic chess strategies.

Who is the highest ever rated woman chess? ›

Judit Polgár (born 23 July 1976) is a Hungarian chess grandmaster, widely regarded as the strongest female chess player of all time.

Why is Alex Botez famous? ›

Botez's breakthrough came when she started streaming her poker sessions on Twitch, a popular live streaming platform. Her entertaining commentary and expert gameplay quickly attracted a large following, and she soon became one of the most popular poker streamers on the platform.

What is considered a good chess rating? ›

Elo rating system
CategoryRating range
Senior master2400 and up
National master2200–2399
Expert2000–2199
Class A1800–1999
9 more rows

Where does Alexandra Botez play chess? ›

Alexandra Botez plays on Chess.com - Chess.com.

How much does Alexandra Botez earn? ›

Alexandra Botez brings in over $100,000 a year as a professional chess streamer in Austin, Texas. Along with her sister, Andrea, the 25-year-old creates and streams chess content on Twitch. “By the end of 2021, we'll definitely be at least in the mid-six figures,” Botez tells CNBC Make It.

Where does Andrea Botez go to school? ›

Alexandra is a Stanford graduate, Andrea was accepted into UT Austin and UCLA. They both are successful content creators. In this video, the Botez sisters discuss all the pros and cons of Andrea going to college.

What is the highest chess rating ever? ›

Talking about Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, the chess superstar has recorded the highest Elo chess rating ever achieved by a human being – 2882.

