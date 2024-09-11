Algebra 1 Notes and Review Answer Keys - Paula Groves (2024)

10.7 (2016) Notes

Help with WORD PROBLEMS:

  • Algebra I Word Problem Template
  • Word Problem Study Tip for solving System WPs

Chapter 1

  • Acad Alg 1 Chapter 1 Notes
  • 1.1-1.4 cw(classwork)
  • Alg1 – 1F Notes (function notation)
  • 1.5 HW (WP) answers
  • Ch 1 Review Practice Classwork Problems
  • Chapter 1 Review IP (answers)

Chapter 2

  • Algebra I Basic Vocab List
  • 2.1 to 2.3 Notes (aalg1 KEY)
  • 2.4 to 2.5 Notes (aalg1 KEY)
  • 2.6 to 2.7 Notes (aalg1 KEY)
  • 2023 Acad Ch2 Practice Test (key)
  • Old Reviews
    • 2R Review HW (pg121-124) KEY
    • 2R Practice Test pg125 (KEY )
    • 2R Review Worksheets (KEY)

Chapter 3

  • Acad. Alg I Chapter 3 Notes and Selected HW Problems
  • 3.1 IP worked out problems (2022)
  • Chapter 3 Review #1 – Solving eqs (key) <– (Equations Practice Test)
  • Chapter 3 Mid-Chapter Review (2022)
  • Acad. Alg I – Review Key for 3.1 to 3.4 (3.4R worksheet)
  • Chapter 3 Review #2 – Proportions (key)
  • Acad. Alg I – Chapter 3 Review IP (key)

Chapter 4

  • Notes
    • 4.1 Notes and Template for 4.1 IP
    • 4.2 Notes
    • 4.3 Notes
    • 4.4 Notes (2019 updated)
    • 4.5 Notes
    • 4.6 Class Notes (acad alg 1)
    • 4.7 Notes
  • Independent Practice
    • 3.8 Practice y=mx+b (key)
    • 4.2 Practice – Table Graphing Method (key)
    • 4.3IP (bookwork key)
    • 4.4 Slope ws’s C and D (keys)
    • 4.4IP (bookwork key)
    • 4-5 Slope-Intercept Rapid Graphing (key 2022)
    • 4.5 IP Answers
    • 4-1 to 4-5 Review A (key)
    • 4.1-4.5 Review #2 (Honors 2022 key)
  • Practice tests and additional review problems
    • Honors Ch4 Practice Test (key)
    • Acad Chapter 4 Practice Test (2023 key)
    • 2017 Chapter 4 Review Classwork ( KEY)
    • Chapter 4 Review (bookwork key)

Chapter 5

  • 5.1 Notes
  • 5.3 Notes:5.3 Notes – More Practice problems
  • 5.3-5.4 worksheets (4ws’s – 2023)
    • 5.3 Practice worksheet(from Notes)
    • 5.3 Practice A (key)
    • 5.3 Practice B (key)
    • 5.3 Practice B (pg2 key)
    • 5.3 Practice C (SHORT VERSION key)
    • 5.3C Practice (HLines and VLines — key)<– long version
  • 5.4 Notes (original notes)
  • 5.4 Class Notes/WS (New and improved 2022)
  • 5.5 Class Notes (acad alg 1)
  • 5.5A IP Answer Key
  • 5.5 More Practice handout (key)
  • Ch5 Practice Test (2022 key)
  • Chapter 5 Study Guide
  • Chapter 5 Review (in notes)
  • Chapter 5 Review IP (bookwork)

Chapter 6 –

  • 6.1 and 6.2 Notes
  • 6.1-6.3 Notes and Practice Problems (key)
  • 6.3 Notes
  • 6.3B More Practice (2024) – Inequalities
  • 6.4 Notes
  • 6.4A Intro to Compound Inequalities (2024 key)
  • 6.4B Compound Inequalities (2023 key)
  • 6.5 Notes (KEY)
  • 6.6 Notes (Honors level)
  • Chapter 6 Review Worksheet (KEY)
  • CH 6 Review Study Guide Packet (KEY)
  • Chapter 6 Review IP (KEY)
  • Acad. Ch6 Practice Test (key)
  • Honors Ch6 Practice Test (2022)

Chapter 7 – Graphing Systems

    • Graphing Linear Systems
      • 7.1 and 7.5a Notes
      • 7.1 HW answers (acad alg 1)
      • 7.1 WP Handout (Practice for FUNC.d exceeds)
      • 7.5a Class Notes (acad alg 1)]
      • 7.1 and 7.5a Practice Quiz (key)
    • Graphing Inequality Systems
    • 6.7 Notes (see updated link for practice problems below)
    • 6.7 Notes (Practice problems updated 2023)
    • 7.6 Class Notes
    • Reviews
    • Practice for Sections – 6.7, 7.6, 7.1, 7.5a (handout with 45 questions)
    • Practice B Handouts – 7.1B, 6.7B, 7.6B
    • Ch7 Graphing Practice Test (aka Review 6.7, 7.6, 7.1, 7.5a handout)

Chapter 7 – Solving Systems Algebraically

  • 7.2 Class Notes (2023)
  • 7.2 Warm Up (2023)
  • 7.3 Class Notes
  • 7.3 Practice A (key)
  • 7.4 Class Notes
  • 7.4 Practice A (key 2023)
  • 7.5B Notes (2023)
  • 7WP Note
  • CH7W Current Word Problems with Systems
  • CH7W Word Problems with Systems
  • CH7 Algebra Practice Test (key 2024)
    • CH7 Algebra Practice Test (2023 key)
  • CH7 Practice Test (2020 key)

Chapter 8

    • 8.1 Class Notes
    • 8.2 Class Notes
    • 8.3 Class Notes
    • Exponent Practice Worksheets
      • 8.1 Practice worksheets (answer keys)
      • 8.2 Practice A (2020 UPDATE answer key)
      • 8.2 Practice B-E (2023 keys)
      • 8.2 Warm Up (key 2023)
      • 8.3 Warmup (2023 key)
      • 8.1 – 8.3 Working with Exponents (2020)
    • Chapter Reviews
      • Chapter 8 Review HW (key)
        • Correction: #26 should be negative
      • CH 8 Honors Practice Test (Academic challenge problems)
    • Old Handouts
      • Exponent Extra Practice Worksheets (3 Versions with ANSWERS)
      • CH8 Review (Academic challenge problems)

Chapter 9

    • 9.1 Class Notes
    • 9.2 Class Notes
    • 9.3 Class Notes
      • Acad 9.3 Practice A (2024 key)
    • Review for 9.1 to 9.3 Quiz
    • 9.4 Class Notes
      • 9.4 Notes (Practice Problems)
    • 9.5a and 9.5b Notes
      • 9.5a Kuta Factoring (2023 key)
      • 9.5b Kuta Factoring (2023 key)
    • 9.6 Class Notes
    • 9.6 Class Notes (updated 2019)
    • 9.7 Class Notes
      • 9.7 Practice A (key)
      • 9.7 Practice B (key 2024)
    • 9.8 Notes w/NO Grouping (Acad 2024)
      • 9.8 Practice A (2023 key – no factor by grouping)
      • 9.8 Practice B (2023 key – no factor by grouping)
    • Review Assignments
      • 9.1 to 9.7 KUTA Review (solutions)
      • Chapter 9 Review (answer key)
      • Chapter 9 KUTA Review (solutions)

Quarter 4

Chapter 10

  • 10.1 Notes
  • 10.1 Practice A (key)
  • 10.2 Notes
  • 10.1 and 10.2 Practice A (key 2022)
  • 10.2 Practice B (key)
  • 10.3 Notes
  • 10.3 Practice A (key 2022)
  • Practice Test 10.1 to 10.3 (2023 key)
  • More Practice for Test 10.1 to 10.3 (FUNC.e)
  • 10.4 Notes (Academic version)
  • 10.4H Practice E (2023 key)
  • 10.6 Notes
  • 10.6 Practice B and C (2023 key)
  • 10.7 (2016) Notes
  • 10WP Notes for Vertical Motion Word Problems (answer key)
  • 10WP HW Solutions (solved by factoring not quadratic formula)
  • Practice Quiz 10.6 (Proficiency Standard – ALG.f)
  • R10 Notes – Review all the Methods to Solve QE ‘s
  • R10 Academic Chapter 10 Practice Test 2018 (answer key)
  • (optional) Chapter 10 Practice Test KEY
  • (optional) Chapter 10 Review HW KEY
