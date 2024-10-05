Algebra 1 Topics and Concepts | Albert Resources (2024)

Algebra 1 is a high school math course exploring how to use letters (called variables) and numbers with mathematical symbols to solve problems.

Algebra 1 typically includes evaluating expressions, writing equations, graphing functions, solving quadratics, and understanding inequalities. Algebra 1 focuses on a variety of different types of functions such as linear, quadratic, and cubic — all of which are represented in traditional “function notation” as well as graphed on the coordinate plane.

Students in Algebra 1 typically build conceptual understanding and gain procedural fluency of concepts that are required for more advanced math subjects such as Geometry and Calculus. Abstracting real-life situations into mathematical models (expressions, equations, functions) is a key part of success in Algebra 1.