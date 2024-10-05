Algebra 1 Topics and Concepts | Albert Resources (2024)

➜
Menu
- The Albert Team
- Last Updated On: March 1, 2022
Looking for all the topics in Algebra 1?
Algebra 1 is a math course exploring how to use variables, numbers, and mathematical operations to solve problems.Explore below for a list of all Algebra 1 topics, a summary of the typical Algebra 1 course, and a discussion of what makesAlgebra 1 unique.
What We Review
What topics are in Algebra 1?
The below sequence of themes, concepts, and skills covers all of the most commonly taught Algebra 1 topics. As a bonus, many of the topics include links directly to Albert’sAlgebra 1 practice problems.
- Parts of an Expression
- Combining Like Terms
- Simplify and Evaluate Expressions
- Equivalent Expressions
- Algebraic Fractions
- Complex Fractions
- Exponent Laws and Notation
- Simplify Roots
- Radical Laws and Notation
- Rational Exponents
- Rationalize Denominators
- Polynomial Operations
- Interpret Expression Structure
- Factorization Procedures
- Factor Polynomials
- Formulas
- Units and Quantitative Reasoning
- One-Step Equations
- Two-Step Equations
- Multi-Step Equations
- The Coordinate Plane
- Understand Slope
- Slope-Intercept Form
- Point-Slope Form
- Standard Form
- Transformations of Linear Functions
- Parallel Lines
- Perpendicular Lines
- Understand Inequalities
- One-Step Inequalities
- Two-Step Inequalities
- Multi-Step Inequalities
- Compound Inequalities
- Linear Inequalities: Solve and Graph
- Linear Inequalities: Write and Apply
- Understand Systems of Equations
- Solve Systems of Equations
- Systems of Inequalities
- Understand Functions
- Function Notation
- Interpret and Model Functions
- Operations on Functions
- Composite Functions
- Inverse Functions
- Arithmetic Sequences
- Geometric Sequences
- Mixed Sequences
- Recursive Formulas for Sequences
- Exponential Growth and Decay
- Exponential Functions
- Piecewise Functions
- Absolute Value and Step Functions
- Function Transformations
- Explore Quadratic Functions
- Factored Form
- Vertex Form
- Understand Solving Quadratics or Polynomials
- Solve Quadratics: Factoring
- Solve Quadratics: Complete the Square
- Solve Quadratics: Graphing
- Solve Quadratics: Quadratic Formula
- Irrational Numbers
- Represent Data
- One-Variable Statistics
- Variation
- Standard Deviation
- Two-Way Tables
- Scatter Plots
What is Algebra 1?
Algebra 1 is a high school math course exploring how to use letters (called variables) and numbers with mathematical symbols to solve problems.
Algebra 1 typically includes evaluating expressions, writing equations, graphing functions, solving quadratics, and understanding inequalities. Algebra 1 focuses on a variety of different types of functions such as linear, quadratic, and cubic — all of which are represented in traditional “function notation” as well as graphed on the coordinate plane.
Students in Algebra 1 typically build conceptual understanding and gain procedural fluency of concepts that are required for more advanced math subjects such as Geometry and Calculus. Abstracting real-life situations into mathematical models (expressions, equations, functions) is a key part of success in Algebra 1.
View Albert's Algebra 1 topic review guides
What grade is Algebra 1?
Algebra 1 is typically taught late in middle school or early in high school.
In the United States, 9th grade (freshman year) seems to be the most common grade for students to take an Algebra 1 class. Some high schools also offer Algebra 1 to 10th graders.
On the other end of the spectrum, many middle schools offer students an Algebra 1 course as early as 8th grade or even 7th grade for more advanced math students.
Is Algebra 1 hard?
It’s impossible to say exactly how easy or difficult Algebra 1 for each individual student. Students who have a strong background in middle school math topics (fractions, decimals, ratios, percents, negative numbers) should find an Algebra 1 course relatively accessible.
However, for many students, Algebra 1 will be quite a difficult challenge.
In Algebra 1, there are dozens of quickly-moving topics and skills that build on each other as the curriculum progresses. Having strong arithmetic skills is an incredibly important prerequisite for gaining confidence in an Algebra 1 course. If a student starts to get slightly behind on a specific concept, it’s likely those misconceptions will build into further confusion rather quickly.
If you’re looking for student practice at a wide range of difficulty levels, consider trying Albert’s Algebra 1 practice questions.
Explore Albert's Algebra 1 Practice
What is the difference between Algebra 1 and 2?
As the names suggest, there are many core similarities between Algebra 1 and Algebra 2. Both courses work extensively with variables and functions as well as using mathematical operations to find unknown quantities.
Students in Algebra 1 are typically expected to gain mastery of a wide variety of techniques for solving linear and quadratic equations. Algebra 1 focuses on “doing the same thing to both sides of the equation” to solve equations. With the lens of linear and quadratic functions, Algebra 1 pushes students to find roots (solutions) leveraging multiple methods (including the quadratic formula), graph function relationships on the coordinate plane, and convert among various forms of quadratics.
Algebra 2 is an advanced expansion of the ideas from Algebra 1. Students in Algebra 2 are introduced to a much wider range of functions including logarithms, radicals, and rational functions. Trigonometric functions often become an important new focus area during Algebra 2 as students begin exploring the unit circle. Algebra 2 typically includes solutions with real and complex numbers — including arithmetic with imaginary numbers — as well as conic sections such as hyperbolas, parabolas, and ellipses. Basic parabolas that students used to think had no solutions during Algebra 1 are actually revealed to have two “imaginary” solutions in Algebra 2.
In general, Algebra 2 includes a wider and more intricate variety of function types than those covered in Algebra 1 topics.
Interested in a school license?
Bring Albert to your school and empower all teachers with the world's best question bank for:
➜ SAT® & ACT®
➜ AP®
➜ ELA, Math, Science, & Social Studies
➜ State assessments
Options for teachers, schools, and districts.
EXPLORE OPTIONS
Popular Posts
AP® Score Calculators
Simulate how different MCQ and FRQ scores translate into AP® scores
AP® Review Guides
The ultimate review guides for AP® subjects to help you plan and structure your prep.
Core Subject Review Guides
Review the most importanttopics in Physics and Algebra 1.
SAT® Score Calculator
See how scores on each section impacts your overall SAT® score
ACT® Score Calculator
See how scores on each section impacts your overall ACT® score
Grammar Review Hub
Comprehensive review of grammar skills
AP® Posters
Download updated posters summarizing the main topics and structure for each AP® exam.