Algebra 1 - What is Algebra 1? Problems, Topics, Formulas (2024)

Algebra 1 or elementary algebra includes the traditional topics studied in the modern elementary algebra course. Basic arithmetic operations comprise numbers along with mathematical operations such as +, -, x, ÷. While, algebra involves variables like x, y, z, and mathematical operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division to form a meaningful mathematical expression.

Algebra helps in the representation of different situations or problems as mathematical expressions. The concepts that come under algebra 1 or elementary algebra include variables, evaluating expressions and equations, properties of equalities and inequalities, solving the algebraic equations and linear equations which have one or two variables, and so on.

What is Algebra 1?

Algebra 1consists of the general/basic concepts of algebra. It introduces evaluating equations and inequalities, real numbers, and their properties, which include additive and multiplicative identities, inverse operations, and the distributive and commutative properties. In algebra 1, we will also be introduced to the concept of polynomials, and will also incorporate a bit of geometry to calculate the area, volume, and perimeters of shapes using algebraic expressions instead of numbers.

Algebra 1 or elementary algebra deals with solving the algebraic expressions for a viable answer. In algebra 1, simple variables like x, y, are represented in the form of an equation. Based on the degree of the variable the equations can be categorized into different types, namely linear equations, quadratic equations, cubic equations, and so on. Linear equations are of the forms of ax + b = c, ax + by + c = 0, ax + by + cz + d = 0. Elementary algebra based on the degree of the variables, branches out into quadratic equations and polynomials. A general form of representation of a quadratic equation is ax2 + bx + c = 0, and for a polynomial equation, it is axn + bxn-1+ cxn-2+ .....k = 0.

The rules for different properties under algebra 1 can be understood better as shown below,

Algebra 1 Topics

Algebra is divided into numerous topics to help for a detailed study. Algebra 1 is divided into 12 chapters and each chapter is divided into several lessons. These 12 chapters in Algebra 1 are given as:

Chapter 1: Real Numbers and Their Operations

Integers

Fractions

Exponents

PEMDAS

Chapter 2: Linear Equations and Inequalities

Variable expressions

Linear Equations

Ratio

Proportion

Chapter 3: Introduction to Functions

What Are Functions?

Polynomial Functions

Visualizing Functions Through Graphs

Arithmetic and Geometric Progressions

Chapter 4: Graphing Lines

Cartesian System

Graphing linear equations

Perpendicular Line

Parallel Lines

Chapter 5: Solving Linear Systems

Solving Linear Systems by Substitution

Solving Linear Systems by Cross Multiplication

System of Equations Solver

Solutions of a Linear Equation

Chapter 6: Polynomials and Their Operations

Polynomials

Polynomial Expressions

nth Degree Polynomial

Multiplying Polynomials

Chapter 7: Factoring and Solving by Factorization

What is a Factor?

Factoring Methods

Factorization of Algebraic Expressions

Factorization of Quadratic Equations

Chapter 8: Exponents And Exponential Functions

Exponents

Exponential Functions

Irrational Exponents

Operations on Exponential Terms

Chapter 9: Rational Expressions and Equations

Rational Numbers

Rational Function

Non-Integer Rational Exponents

Simplifying Rational Expressions

Chapter 10: Radical Expressions and Equations

Surds

Square and Square Root

Rationalization

Rationalize the Denominator

Chapter 11: Solving Quadratic Equations and Graphing Parabolas

Square and Square Roots

Quadratic Formula

Graphing a Quadratic Function

Complex Numbers and Complex Solutions

Chapter 12: Data Analysis And Probability

Data Handling

Probability and Statistics

Categorical Data

Permutations and Combinations

Laws of Algebra 1

The basic laws of algebra are the associative, commutative, and distributive laws that are presented in the table below:

Property Name Definition Example Commutative Law For Addition (a + b) = (b + a). According to the commutative property, swapping the positions of operands in an operation does not affect the result. If (4x + 3x) = 7x, then (3x + 4x) = 7x Commutative Law For Multiplication (a × b) = (b × a). According to the commutative property, swapping the positions of operands in an operation does not affect the result. If (2x × 4) = 8x, then (4 × 2x) = 8x Associative Law For Addition a + (b + c) = (a + b) + c. This grouping of addends does not affect the sum. If 3y + (4y + 5y) = (3y + 9y) = 12y, then (3y + 4y) + 5y = 7y + 5y = 12y Associative Law For Multiplication a × (b × c) = b × (a × c). This grouping of factors does not affect the product. If 3a × (2b × 5c) = 3a × (10bc) = 30abc, then, (3a× 2b)× 5c= 6ab × 5ac= 30abc Distributive Law For Addition a × (b + c) = (a × b) + (a × c). Adding two numbers and then multiplying them with a third gives the same result as multiplying the two numbers individually to the third and thereafter adding the obtained result. If 4x × (3y + 2y) = (4x × 5y) = 20xy, then (4x × 3y) + (4x × 2y) = 12xy + 8xy = 20xy Distributive Law for Subtraction a × (b - c) = (a × b) - (a × c). Subtracting two numbers and then multiplying them with a third gives the same result as multiplying the two numbers individually to the third and thereafter subtracting the obtained result. If 4x × (3y - 2y) = (4x × y) = 4xy, then (4x × 3y) - (4x × 2y) = 12xy - 8xy = 4xy

Algebra 1 Formulas

Here are the list of formulas that are very useful in solving Algebra 1 problems.

Algebraic identities :

(a + b)2 = a 2 + 2ab + b 2

(a - b)2 = a 2 - 2ab + b 2

(a + b)(a - b) = a 2 - b 2

(x + a)(x + b) = x 2 + x(a + b) + ab

(a + b)3 = a 3 + 3a 2 b + 3ab 2 + b 3

(a - b)3 = a 3 - 3a 2 b + 3ab 2 - b 3

a3+ b3 = (a + b)(a 2 - ab + b 2 )

a3- b3 = (a - b)(a 2 + ab + b 2 )

(a + b + c)2 = a 2 + b 2 + c 2 + 2ab + 2bc + 2ca

am. an = a m + n

am/an = a m - n

(am)n = an

(ab) m = a m . b m

a 0 = 1

a -m = 1/a m

General form: ax + by = c

Slope Intercept Form : y = mx + b

Two-Point Form :y−y 1 =m(x−x 1 )

Intercept Form : x/a + y/b = 1

Vertical Line through (p, q): x = p

Horizontal Line through (p, q): y = q

The standard form of quadratic equation is ax 2 + bx + c = 0

Vertex form of quadratic equation is a (x - h) 2 + k = 0

Quadratic Formula: The roots of a quadratic equation ax 2 + bx + c = 0 are given by x= [-b ± √(b² - 4ac)]/2a.

nthterm , a n =a 1 +(n−1)d

Sum = n/2 [2a + (n - 1) d] (OR)n/2 [a 1 + a n ]

The nthterm of the geometric sequence is, a n = a· r n - 1 .

Sum of n terms ,S n =a (r n - 1) / (r - 1)

Sum of infinite terms , S = a / (1 - r)

Mean =(Sum of Observations) ÷ (Total Numbers of Observations)

Mean of Grouped Data =Σf i /N

Median when 'n' is odd:[(n + 1)/2]thterm; Median when 'n' is even:[(n/2)thterm + ((n/2) + 1)thterm]/2

Range =Maximum - Minimum

Interquartile Range = Upper quartile - Lower quartile

Difference Between Algebra 1 and Algebra 2

Algebra 1 and Algebra 2 can be distinguished based on the complexity and use of algebraic expressions. The following table explains the important differences between algebra 1 and algebra 2.

Algebra 1 Algebra 2 Algebra 1 introduces you to the general concepts of algebra. You learn about variables, functions, and the most important concept in all of algebra. Algebra 2 is much more advanced. It's also much more miscellaneous: you learn about everything from logarithms and complex numbers to implicit functions and conics to the fundamental theorem of algebra. Algebra 1 helps students to have the basic command in algebra topics. Algebra 2 increases complexity and understanding of the topics learned in algebra 1. In this, students learn how to manipulate exponents or polynomials and write them in simpler forms, etc. In this, students learn to apply the skills thus obtained in algebra 1 and also learn more difficult techniques. Algebra 1 is concentrated on solving equations and inequalities Algebra 2 concentrates on additional types of equations, such as exponential and logarithmic equations. Algebra 1 is essential to understand algebra 2. Algebra 2 is essential for understanding concepts coming on calculus .

Tips and Tricks on Algebra 1

To understand Algebra 1, we need to be familiar with the pre-algebra topics like integers, one-step equations, multistep equations , inequalities and equations, graphs and functions, percent, probabilities, an introduction to geometry, and, right triangles. Once we go through a refresher, then we can proceed to algebra 1.

When multiplying two rational expressions in algebra, there is always a risk of getting false solutions or extraneous solutions so be careful with your calculations part.

We can add polynomials by just adding the like terms to combine the two polynomials into one.

Important Notes on Algebra 1:

The addition property of inequality: Adding the same number to each side of the inequality produces an equivalent inequality.

Negative exponents : The reciprocals of the positive exponents in exponential functions.

: The reciprocals of the positive exponents in exponential functions. The quotient of powers property : It tells us that when we divide the powers with the same base we just have to subtract the exponents.

: It tells us that when we divide the powers with the same base we just have to subtract the exponents. The constants have a monomial degree of 0.

