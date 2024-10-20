Algebra 2 - Full — Mr. Deibel's Class (2024)

Street Address
City, State, Zip
Phone Number
Your Custom Text Here
Algebra 2 Online Lessons & Videos
Algebra 2 Lesson and Worksheet PDFs
Course Syllabus
--- Chapter 1 Homework & Worksheets ---
1.1 Homework: (Click for video)
Pg 6: Problem Set 1, 2, 7, 9-11
Pg 9: Problem Set 10, 11, 12, 14
1.2 Homework: (Click for video)
Pg 13: Problem Set 4-6
Pg 16: Problem Set 1-3, 6, 9, 10
Pg 20: Problem Set 7, 8
1.3 Homework: (Click for video)
Pg 23: Problem Set 4, 12
Pg 26: Problem Set 2, 13
Pg 30: Problem Set 1, 2, 5, 12
1.4 Homework: (Click for video)
Pg 34: Problem Set 1, 4
Pg 38: Problem Set 7, 9
Pg 41: Problem Set 7, 11, 13
1.5 Homework: (Click for video)
Pg 47: Problem Set 4, 7, 11, 14
Pg 50: Problem Set 4, 6, 10, 12
1.6 Homework: (Click for video)
Worksheet
Chapter 1 Review
Review Key
--- Chapter 2 Lessons ---
2.1 Finding the Slope & Equation of a Line
2.2 Standard Form of a Line
2.3 Graphing Lines
2.4 Relations & Functions
2.5 Graphing Linear Inequalities of Two Variables
2.6 Graphing Absolute Value Functions
--- Chapter 2 Homework & Worksheets ---
2.1 Homework:
Pg 63: 1-4
Pg 64: 7, 8
Pg 68: 1-3, 9, 10
2.2 Homework:
Pg 73: Problem Set 11, 13
Pg 76: Problem Set 1, 3, 6
Pg 80: Problem Set 5, 10, 11
2.3 Homework:
Pg 85: Problem Set 1, 6, 13
Pg 88: Problem Set 1, 2, 8, 10
2.4 Homework:
Pg 93: Problem Set 1, 2, 5, 6
Pg 94: Problem Set 8-10, 13
Pg 101: Problem Set 1, 2
Pg 102: Problem Set 7, 9
2.5 Homework:
Pg 106: 1, 2
Pg 112: 1, 2, 5-7
2.6 Homework:
Pg 124-125: Problem Set 5-10
Chapter 2 Test Review
Answers for 26-28, 35-41
--- Chapter 3 Homework & Worksheets ---
3.1 Homework:
Pg 163: 5-9
Pg 164: 11
3.2 Homework:
Pg 177-178: Problem Set 1-4
Pg 181: Problem Set 5
3.3 Homework:
Pg 188: Problem Set 1, 2, 5
Pg 201-202: Problem Set 3, 4, 6, 12
3.4 Homework:
Pg 220: Guided Practice 1-4
3.5 Homework:
None, See Review for Problems
Word Problems Worksheet
Solutions Video
Chapter 3 Review Pt 1
Answer Key
Chapter 3 Review Pt 2
Answer Key
--- Chapter 4 Homework & Worksheets ---
4.1 Homework:
Pg 242: Problem Set 1, 3, 4, 10, 11
Pg 246: Problem Set 2, 6
4.2 Homework:
Pg 250: Problem Set 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 11
4.3 Homework:
Pg 264: Problem Set 5-8
4.4 Homework:
Pg 274-275: Problem Set 2-7
4.5 Homework:
Pg 286: 1-3
Pg 291-292: 10-12
Chapter 4 Project:"The Sandwich Project"
2017-2018 Ingredients by Hour
Review Key
Word Document
--- Chapter 5 Lessons ---
5.1 Factoring Quadratics:
Day 1: FOILing and Basic Factoring
Day 2: Slide & Divide Factoring and Squaring a Binomial
Day 3: Solving Quadratics by Factoring
5.2 Solving Quadratics Using Square Roots
5.3 Complex Numbers:
Day 1: The Complex Unit i and Basic Complex Operations
Day 2: Complex Conjugates and Dividing Complex Numbers
Day 3: Solving Quadratics with Complex Solutions
5.4 Completing the Square:
5.5 The Quadratic Formula
5.6 Graphs of Quadratic Functions:
--- Chapter 5 Homework & Worksheets ---
5.1 Day 1 Homework:Worksheet
Worksheet Solutions
5.1 Day 2 Homework:
Pg 303: Problem Set 4-8, 11, 13
5.1 Day 3 Homework:
Pg 311: Problem Set 1-4, 6, 8
5.2 Homework:
Pg 315-316: Problem Set 4, 7, 8
Pg 321: Problem Set 2, 3, 9, 10
5.3 Day 1 Homework:
Pg 325: Problem Set 1, 2, 7, 13, 14
Pg 329: Problem Set 2-4
5.3 Day 2 Homework:
Pg 329: Problem Set 9, 10, 12-14
5.3 Day 3 Homework:
Pg 331: Problem Set 1-7
5.4 Day 1 Homework:
Pg 335: Problem Set 1-3
Pg 336: Problem Set 7-10
Written Solutions
5.4 Day 2 Homework:
Pg 339: 1-4, 6
Written Solutions
5.5 Homework:
Pg 344-45: Problem Set 1-3
Written Solutions
5.6 Day 1 Homework:Worksheet
Solutions Video
5.6 Day 2 Homework:
Pg 361: Problem Set 1, 2, 4 (Only find the Vertex)
Pg 361: Problem Set 5, 6, 9 (Find Vertex & Sketch Graph)
Chapter 5 Test Review:
Review
Review Key
--- Chapter 6 Lessons ---
6.1 Properties of Exponents
6.2 Basic Polynomial Operations
6.3 Factoring and Solving Polynomials
6.4 & 6.5 Synthetic Division & End Behavior
Extra Ch. 6 Lessons:
Lesson 1: Zeros, Multiplicity & Graphing
Lesson 2: Solving Polynomial Inequalities
Lesson 3: Rational Root Theorem
--- Chapter 6 Homework & Worksheets ---
6.1 Homework:
Pg 373 Problem Set: 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 9
6.2 Homework:
Pg 379 Problem Set: 9, 10, 13 (After doing the problem, state the degree & leading coefficient)
Pg 382 Problem Set: 3, 7, 9
6.3 Day 1 Homework:
Pg 388-389 Problem Set: 1-4, 6, 8
6.3 Day 2 Homework:
Pg 389 Problem Set: 10-12
Pg 391 Problem Set: 10-12
6.3 Day 3 Homework:
Pg 394: 1-3, 5, 6, 8
6.4 & 6.5 Homework:
Pg 402 Problem Set: 1, 2, 4-6
Chapter 6 Review
Answers
Extra Ch. 6 Lessons Homework:Lesson #1 Worksheet
Answers
Lesson #2 Worksheet
Answers
Extra Ch. 6 Lessons Review:Worksheet
Answers
--- Chapter 7 Lessons ---
7.4 Day 1: Function Operations & Composition
7.1 Higher Roots & Rational Exponents
7.2 Graphs and Trans. of Sq. Root Functions
7.3 Solving Radical Functions
7.4 Function Operations:
Day 1: Function Operations & Composition (Covered before 7.1)
Day 2: Function Inverses
--- Chapter 7 Homework and Worksheets ---
7.4 Day 1 Homework:Worksheet PDF
Worksheet Key
7.1 Homework:
Pg 433 Problem Set: 1-9. On #s 4-6 you do Not have to evaluate, just convert.
7.2 Homework:
Pg 443: 2, 3, 9, 10 (On 9 & 10 only state transformations. Do not graph)
Pg 448: 3, 4, 6, 11 (on 6 & 11 only state transformations, Do not graph)
7.3 Homework:
Pg 459: 3, 7, 8
Pg 462: 1, 2
Pg 464: 1, 3
7.4 Day 2 Homework:
Pg 476 Problem Set: 1-3, 5, 6, 9, 11
--- Chapter 8 Lessons ---
8.1 Exponential Functions
Day 1: Introduction & Transformations
Day 2: Graphing and Interest Rates
8.2 Logarithm Functions
Day 1: Introduction, Converting & Evaluating
Day 2: Transformations & Graphing
8.3 Properties of Logarithms
8.4 Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
--- Chapter 8 Homework & Worksheets ---
8.1 Day 1 Homework:
8.1 Day 2 Homework:
8.2 Day 1 Homework:
8.2 Day 2 Homework:
8.3 Homework:
8.4 Homework:
--- Chapter 9 Lessons ---
9.1 Direct Variation
9.2 Graphing Rational Functions
Day 1: Identifying x/y-int & V. Asymptotes
Day 2: H. Asymptotes and Graphing
9.3 Simplifying, Multiplying & Dividing Rationals
Day 1: Simplifying by Factoring & Canceling
Day 2: Multiplying & Dividing Multiple Expressions
9.4 Adding & Subtracting Rationals
Day 1: Finding a Common Denominator
Day 2: Factoring Before Adding/Subtracting
9.5 Solving Rational Equations
--- Chapter 9 Homework & Worksheets ---
9.1 Homework:
9.2 Day 1 Homework:
9.2 Day 2 Homework:
9.3 Day 1 Homework:
9.3 Day 2 Homework:
9.4 Day 1 Homework:
9.4 Day 2 Homework:
9.5 Homework:
--- Chapter 10 Lessons ---
10.1 Distance, Midpoint, and Parabolas
10.2 Cicrcles
10.3 Ellipses
10.4 Hyperbolas
--- Chapter 10 Homework & Worksheets ---
10.1 Homework:
10.2 Homework:
10.3 Homework:
10.4 Homework:
--- Chapter 11 Lessons ---
11.1 Introduction to Sequences & Series
Day 1: Term Notation & Definitions
Day 2: Writing General & Recursive Rules, Sigma Notation
11.2 Arithmetic Sequences
11.3 Geometric Sequences
11.4 Infinite Series
--- Chapter 11 Homework & Worksheets ---
11.1 Day 1 Homework:
11.1 Day 2 Homework:
11.2 Homework:
11.3 Homework:
11.4 Homework:
--- Chapter 12 Lessons ---
12.1 & 12.2 Fundamental Counting Principle, Permutations & Combinations
--- Chapter 12 Homework & Worksheets ---
12.1 & 12.2 Homework:
--- Final Exam Review ---