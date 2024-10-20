Algebra 2 - Full — Mr. Deibel's Class (2024)

Table of Contents
Algebra 2 Online Lessons & Videos Algebra 2 Lesson and Worksheet PDFs Course Syllabus --- Chapter 1 Lessons --- 1.1 Real Numbers 1.2 Simplifying Algebraic Expressions & Equations 1.3 Solving Linear Equations 1.4 Solving Linear Inequalities 1.5 Quadratic Equations 1.6 Interpreting Word Problems --- Chapter 1 Homework & Worksheets --- --- Chapter 2 Lessons --- 2.1 Finding the Slope & Equation of a Line 2.2 Standard Form of a Line 2.3 Graphing Lines 2.4 Relations & Functions 2.5 Graphing Linear Inequalities of Two Variables 2.6 Graphing Absolute Value Functions --- Chapter 2 Homework & Worksheets --- --- Chapter 3 Lessons --- 3.1 Solving Linear Systems by Graphing 3.2 Solving Linear Systems by Substitution 3.3 Solving Linear Systems by Elimination 3.4 Graphing and Solving Linear Inequalities 3.5 Solving Linear Systems in Three Variables --- Chapter 3 Homework & Worksheets --- --- Chapter 4 Lessons --- 4.1 Operations of Matrices 4.2 Matrix Multiplication 4.3 Determinants 4.4 Identity and Inverse Matrices 4.5 Solving Linear Systems Using Matrices --- Chapter 4 Homework & Worksheets --- --- Chapter 5 Lessons --- 5.1 Factoring Quadratics: 5.2 Solving Quadratics Using Square Roots 5.3 Complex Numbers: 5.4 Completing the Square: 5.5 The Quadratic Formula 5.6 Graphs of Quadratic Functions: --- Chapter 5 Homework & Worksheets --- --- Chapter 6 Lessons --- 6.1 Properties of Exponents 6.2 Basic Polynomial Operations 6.3 Factoring and Solving Polynomials 6.4 & 6.5 Synthetic Division & End Behavior Extra Ch. 6 Lessons: --- Chapter 6 Homework & Worksheets --- --- Chapter 7 Lessons --- 7.4 Day 1: Function Operations & Composition 7.1 Higher Roots & Rational Exponents 7.2 Graphs and Trans. of Sq. Root Functions 7.3 Solving Radical Functions 7.4 Function Operations: --- Chapter 7 Homework and Worksheets --- --- Chapter 8 Lessons --- 8.1 Exponential Functions 8.2 Logarithm Functions 8.3 Properties of Logarithms 8.4 Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations --- Chapter 8 Homework & Worksheets --- 8.1 Day 1 Homework: 8.1 Day 2 Homework: 8.2 Day 1 Homework: 8.2 Day 2 Homework: 8.3 Homework: 8.4 Homework: --- Chapter 9 Lessons --- 9.1 Direct Variation 9.2 Graphing Rational Functions 9.3 Simplifying, Multiplying & Dividing Rationals 9.4 Adding & Subtracting Rationals 9.5 Solving Rational Equations --- Chapter 9 Homework & Worksheets --- 9.1 Homework: 9.2 Day 1 Homework: 9.2 Day 2 Homework: 9.3 Day 1 Homework: 9.3 Day 2 Homework: 9.4 Day 1 Homework: 9.4 Day 2 Homework: 9.5 Homework: --- Chapter 10 Lessons --- 10.1 Distance, Midpoint, and Parabolas 10.2 Cicrcles 10.3 Ellipses 10.4 Hyperbolas --- Chapter 10 Homework & Worksheets --- 10.1 Homework: 10.2 Homework: 10.3 Homework: 10.4 Homework: --- Chapter 11 Lessons --- 11.1 Introduction to Sequences & Series 11.2 Arithmetic Sequences 11.3 Geometric Sequences 11.4 Infinite Series --- Chapter 11 Homework & Worksheets --- 11.1 Day 1 Homework: 11.1 Day 2 Homework: 11.2 Homework: 11.3 Homework: 11.4 Homework: --- Chapter 12 Lessons --- 12.1 & 12.2 Fundamental Counting Principle, Permutations & Combinations --- Chapter 12 Homework & Worksheets --- 12.1 & 12.2 Homework: --- Final Exam Review --- Semester 1 Final Semester 2 Final References

--- Chapter 5 Homework & Worksheets ---

5.1 Day 1 Homework:Worksheet
Worksheet Solutions
5.1 Day 2 Homework:
Pg 303: Problem Set 4-8, 11, 13
5.1 Day 3 Homework:
Pg 311: Problem Set 1-4, 6, 8
5.2 Homework:
Pg 315-316: Problem Set 4, 7, 8
Pg 321: Problem Set 2, 3, 9, 10
5.3 Day 1 Homework:
Pg 325: Problem Set 1, 2, 7, 13, 14
Pg 329: Problem Set 2-4
5.3 Day 2 Homework:
Pg 329: Problem Set 9, 10, 12-14
5.3 Day 3 Homework:
Pg 331: Problem Set 1-7
5.4 Day 1 Homework:
Pg 335: Problem Set 1-3
Pg 336: Problem Set 7-10
Written Solutions
5.4 Day 2 Homework:
Pg 339: 1-4, 6
Written Solutions
5.5 Homework:
Pg 344-45: Problem Set 1-3
Written Solutions
5.6 Day 1 Homework:Worksheet
Solutions Video
5.6 Day 2 Homework:
Pg 361: Problem Set 1, 2, 4 (Only find the Vertex)
Pg 361: Problem Set 5, 6, 9 (Find Vertex & Sketch Graph)
Chapter 5 Test Review:
Review
Review Key

--- Chapter 6 Lessons ---

6.1 Properties of Exponents

6.2 Basic Polynomial Operations

6.3 Factoring and Solving Polynomials

6.4 & 6.5 Synthetic Division & End Behavior

Extra Ch. 6 Lessons:

  1. Lesson 1: Zeros, Multiplicity & Graphing
  2. Lesson 2: Solving Polynomial Inequalities
  3. Lesson 3: Rational Root Theorem

--- Chapter 6 Homework & Worksheets ---

6.1 Homework:
Pg 373 Problem Set: 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 9
6.2 Homework:
Pg 379 Problem Set: 9, 10, 13 (After doing the problem, state the degree & leading coefficient)
Pg 382 Problem Set: 3, 7, 9
6.3 Day 1 Homework:
Pg 388-389 Problem Set: 1-4, 6, 8
6.3 Day 2 Homework:
Pg 389 Problem Set: 10-12
Pg 391 Problem Set: 10-12
6.3 Day 3 Homework:
Pg 394: 1-3, 5, 6, 8
6.4 & 6.5 Homework:
Pg 402 Problem Set: 1, 2, 4-6
Chapter 6 Review
Answers
Extra Ch. 6 Lessons Homework:Lesson #1 Worksheet
Answers
Lesson #2 Worksheet
Answers
Extra Ch. 6 Lessons Review:Worksheet
Answers

--- Chapter 7 Lessons ---

7.4 Day 1: Function Operations & Composition

7.1 Higher Roots & Rational Exponents

7.2 Graphs and Trans. of Sq. Root Functions

7.3 Solving Radical Functions

7.4 Function Operations:

  1. Day 1: Function Operations & Composition (Covered before 7.1)
  2. Day 2: Function Inverses

--- Chapter 7 Homework and Worksheets ---

7.4 Day 1 Homework:Worksheet PDF
Worksheet Key
7.1 Homework:
Pg 433 Problem Set: 1-9. On #s 4-6 you do Not have to evaluate, just convert.
7.2 Homework:
Pg 443: 2, 3, 9, 10 (On 9 & 10 only state transformations. Do not graph)
Pg 448: 3, 4, 6, 11 (on 6 & 11 only state transformations, Do not graph)
7.3 Homework:
Pg 459: 3, 7, 8
Pg 462: 1, 2
Pg 464: 1, 3
7.4 Day 2 Homework:
Pg 476 Problem Set: 1-3, 5, 6, 9, 11

--- Chapter 8 Lessons ---

8.1 Exponential Functions

  1. Day 1: Introduction & Transformations
  2. Day 2: Graphing and Interest Rates

8.2 Logarithm Functions

  1. Day 1: Introduction, Converting & Evaluating
  2. Day 2: Transformations & Graphing

8.3 Properties of Logarithms

8.4 Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations

--- Chapter 8 Homework & Worksheets ---

8.1 Day 1 Homework:

8.1 Day 2 Homework:

8.2 Day 1 Homework:

8.2 Day 2 Homework:

8.3 Homework:

8.4 Homework:

--- Chapter 9 Lessons ---

9.1 Direct Variation

9.2 Graphing Rational Functions

  1. Day 1: Identifying x/y-int & V. Asymptotes
  2. Day 2: H. Asymptotes and Graphing

9.3 Simplifying, Multiplying & Dividing Rationals

  1. Day 1: Simplifying by Factoring & Canceling
  2. Day 2: Multiplying & Dividing Multiple Expressions

9.4 Adding & Subtracting Rationals

  1. Day 1: Finding a Common Denominator
  2. Day 2: Factoring Before Adding/Subtracting

9.5 Solving Rational Equations

--- Chapter 9 Homework & Worksheets ---

9.1 Homework:

9.2 Day 1 Homework:

9.2 Day 2 Homework:

9.3 Day 1 Homework:

9.3 Day 2 Homework:

9.4 Day 1 Homework:

9.4 Day 2 Homework:

9.5 Homework:

--- Chapter 10 Lessons ---

10.1 Distance, Midpoint, and Parabolas

10.2 Cicrcles

10.3 Ellipses

10.4 Hyperbolas

--- Chapter 10 Homework & Worksheets ---

10.1 Homework:

10.2 Homework:

10.3 Homework:

10.4 Homework:

--- Chapter 11 Lessons ---

11.1 Introduction to Sequences & Series

Day 1: Term Notation & Definitions
Day 2: Writing General & Recursive Rules, Sigma Notation

11.2 Arithmetic Sequences

11.3 Geometric Sequences

11.4 Infinite Series

--- Chapter 11 Homework & Worksheets ---

11.1 Day 1 Homework:

11.1 Day 2 Homework:

11.2 Homework:

11.3 Homework:

11.4 Homework:

--- Chapter 12 Lessons ---

12.1 & 12.2 Fundamental Counting Principle, Permutations & Combinations

--- Chapter 12 Homework & Worksheets ---

12.1 & 12.2 Homework:

--- Final Exam Review ---

Semester 1 Final

References

