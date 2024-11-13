All Obituaries | Howell Funeral Home & Crematory | Goldsboro NC funeral home and cremation (2024)

Brenda JonesPikeville
Brenda Kaye Jones, 75, passed away Monday, June 24, 2024 at Willow Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Goldsboro.Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro with Reverend Donald Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at Pikeville Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.Ms. Jones...
Mahara SantanaGoldsboro
Mahara O’Neill Santana of Goldsboro passed away Monday morning, June 24, 2024 at her home at the age of 95.She was born in Puerto Rico on June 29, 1928 to the late Jose and Delfina Pastrana O’Neill. She attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Goldsboro while her health permitted.A graveside service will be held at Friday, June 28, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Wayne Memorial Park in Dudley. The family will greet friends following the service.Surviving are...
John Barnes Jr.Goldsboro
John Thomas Barnes Jr., 74, of Goldsboro passed away Friday, June 21, 2024 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center with his family by his side.Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro with Elder Edna Durham officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m....
William Hannah Jr.Stantonsburg
William James Hannah Jr., 53, of Stantonsburg fell asleep in death Wednesday evening, June 19, 2024 at home.Mr. Hannah was born in Connecticut on August 20, 1970. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Goldsboro.He leaves to cherish his memories his father, William James Hannah; his loving wife, Erica Coates-Hannah; two sons, William James Hannah III (Redith) and Jonathan Jermaine Hannah; two daughters, Ashlee Hannah Delcine (Abel) and...
Diane SmithGoldsboro
Diane Sandra Smith, 78, of Goldsboro received her ultimate healing Monday, June 17, 2024 at UNC Health Wayne in Goldsboro.A celebration of her life will be held privately for the family. Entombment will be at Wayne Memorial Park Mausoleum in Dudley.Mrs. Smith was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 14, 1945 to the late John and Martha Danna DaBaco. She was a member of Church on the Rock in Goldsboro where she served on the intercessory prayer...
Luther LawsGoldsboro
Luther Van Laws of Goldsboro departed this earthly life Thursday, June 13, 2024 at his home at the age of 71.The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, June 19, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro.Mr. Laws was born in Wayne County on December 19, 1952 to the late James Luther and Alice Summerlin Laws. He was a veteran of the United States Army.He is survived by his children, James Luther Laws of Dudley,...
Hilda HicksGoldsboro
Hilda Grace Hicks-Branch ended her earthly journey early Tuesday morning, June 11, 2024. Hilda was the most loving and capable wife, mother, grandmother, employer, and friend. She is survived by her devoted husband, Elbert Ruffin Branch; children: Danielle Baptiste, Valerie Johnson (Tracy Johnson), Elbert Branch Jr., and Jamar Branch; Siblings Dalton Moore (Carolyn Moore); Grandchildren Xavier Baptiste, Val'keya Johnson, Tarik Johnson, Paige Jones, Jupiter Branch, Ayanna...
Lena Mae VenableDudley
Lena Mae Anders Venable, 92, of Dudley went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday evening, June 10, 2024 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro surrounded by her loving family.Funeral service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro with Pastor Bill Cotton officiating. Interment will follow at Wayne Memorial Park in Dudley. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9 until 9:45 a.m. at the...
Tsgt USAF (Ret.) Wilbur Kenneth WhaleyGoldsboro
In the early morning hours of June 10,2024Wilbur Kenneth "Ken" Whaley, 89, finished his race and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.Ken was born on April 22, 1935to the late Wilbur Lloyd Whaley and Fannie Mae(Collier)Whaley. After growing up on the farm, he enlisted in the US Air Force where he served honorably for 20yearsand retired as a Technical Sergeant. He was stationed in the Philippines during the Vietnam...
Pamela ButlerKinston
Pamela Renee Butler, 55, of Kinston passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 10, 2024 at her home.No formal services will be held.She was born in Wayne County on July 9, 1968. Pamela enjoyed spending her free time with her family and her dogs. She had a love for plants, sunflowers and birds. Her kindness will forever be remembered.Surviving is her mother, Renate Butler of Kinston; three sons, Noah Butler and wife, Caitlin, Cory Vincent (Kara Tucker) of Kinston and...
John AndersonGoldsboro
John Martin Anderson, 58, of Goldsboro passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at his home.No formal services will be held.Mr. Anderson was born in California on June 10, 1965 to the late William Howard Anderson and Norma Forman Anderson. He was a member of New Hope Church of God.He is survived by his true love of 30 years, Rebecca Cordell; one daughter, Tiffany Anderson; Corey Cordell, whom he loved as a son and two grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith and Devin...
Retired Master Sergeant Donald ShaverGoldsboro
Retired Master Sergeant Donald William Shaver, 80, of Goldsboro went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, June 7, 2024 at home surrounded by his loving family.Donald, affectionally known as “Don” was born on November 7, 1943 in Kannapolis, NC to Harold Shaver and Mae Hamby Shaver. Donald was educated in the Kannapolis School System, graduating from A.L. Brown High School in 1962. Donald enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963. Donald earned the distinction of...
Esther CokerFremont
Esther Mae Coker, 74, of Fremont departed this earthly life Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at UNC Health Wayne in Goldsboro.A memorial service to honor her life will be held Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. at Community Baptist Church in Goldsboro with her brother, Reverend Michael Lewis officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.Mrs. Coker was born in Wayne County on May 1, 1950 to the late Mathie "Mack" Lewis and Elizabeth Benson...
Olive "Duchess" Gravitt
Olive "Duchess" May Howell Gravitt, 94, received her angel wings Thursday morning, May 30, 2024 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro surrounded by her loving family.A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 2 until 2:45 p.m. at Howell Funeral Home and Crematory in Goldsboro.A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Bradshaw Family Cemetery, 3174 Bradshaw Road in Clinton with visitation to also follow at the...
Simon HillGoldsboro
After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Simon Rudy Hill, 77, of Goldsboro went to be with his Lord & Savior Wednesday morning, May 22, 2024 at home surrounded by his family.Mr. Hill was born in Wayne County on January 20, 1947 to the late Simon B. and Elaine Lucas Hill. He began his younger career as an avid farmer and later continued to work along side his family as original owners of Open Air Market and Farmers Warehouse. He dedicated over fifty years to the...
Diana JoynerGoldsboro
Diana Beverly Joyner, 79, was born on January 7, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA. to Annabelle James. Diana was raised by her grandmother, Anna James.On December 21, 1963 she married Freddie Thomas Joyner, Sr. Together they had 3 children, Dana Vanessa Joyner of Goldsboro, and the late, Freddie Thomas Joyner Jr. and Elia Joyner of Philadelphia, PA.Diana had two brothers, Ronald and Charles and one sister, Desiree Baca and several nieces and nephews.Diana was baptized...
Blanche HannahPikeville
Blanche Elizabeth Hannah, 71, of Pikeville received her ultimate healing Friday morning, May 17, 2024.Mrs. Hannah was born in Wayne County to the late Faison and Sarah Elizabeth Wheeler Williams on December 4, 1952. She attended Pike’s Crossroads Pentecostal Holiness Church in Pikeville and retired from WAGES of Goldsboro after fifteen years of dedicated service.Cherishing her memories are her husband, Linwood Earl Hannah Sr.; two brothers, Jerry Williams of...
James Hudson Jr.Seven Springs
James Ralph Hudson, Jr., otherwise known as Jimmy, was surrounded by his family at home as he transitioned from this life to eternity on May 11, 2024. He was born in Roxboro to the late James Ralph Hudson, Sr. and the late Madeline June Huff Hudson on August 7, 1948. His family moved to Scotland Neck, NC when he was two years old, where he remained until graduating high school in 1966. After graduation, he moved to Durham where he worked as a machinist until joining the Air...
Darlene ThompsonRosewood
Darlene Bartlett Thompson, 54, of the Rosewood community passed away Saturday, May 11, 2024 at her home.The family will receive friends Thursday, May 16, 2024 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro.Mrs. Thompson was born in Wayne County on December 15, 1969 to Joshua and Linda Smith Bartlett of Goldsboro.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Hunter Thompson (Kayla Raynor) of Rosewood; two...
Joann BaumannGoldsboro
Joann Elizabeth Carol Bartlett Baumann, 85, of Goldsboro, NC went to her heavenly home on May 7, 2024.Joann was born on May 20th, 1938, to Henry Lee and Daisy Best Bartlett in Adamsville, NC.She married William Roger Baumann in 1967. They had two children, Lisa Ann and Michael Christopher Baumann.Joann worked many years and retired from Wayne Memorial Hospital’s Maintenance Department in 1991. After that, Joann worked part-time for a local...
