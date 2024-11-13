All Obituaries | Howell Funeral Home & Crematory | Goldsboro NC funeral home and cremation (2024)

Brenda JonesPikeville

Brenda Kaye Jones, 75, passed away Monday, June 24, 2024 at Willow Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Goldsboro.Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro with Reverend Donald Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at Pikeville Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.Ms. Jones...

