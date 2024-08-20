All Obituaries | The Padgett & King Mortuary & Crematory | Forest City NC funeral home and cremation (2024)

Dick HoodSpindale

William Richard “Dick” Hood, Sr., age 83 of Spindale, died Friday, August 2, 2024, at Hospice House in Forest City. Dick as he was known to his family and friends was born on September 2, 1940, in Kingsport, Tennessee and was a son of the late Shelby Burton Hood and Lema Walker Hood.Dick was a graduate of CarlisleMilitary Academy in Bamberg, South Carolina and attended Illinois Wesleyan College where he played Division III football and was a member of the...

