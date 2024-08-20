All Obituaries | The Padgett & King Mortuary & Crematory | Forest City NC funeral home and cremation (2024)

Dick HoodSpindale
William Richard “Dick” Hood, Sr., age 83 of Spindale, died Friday, August 2, 2024, at Hospice House in Forest City. Dick as he was known to his family and friends was born on September 2, 1940, in Kingsport, Tennessee and was a son of the late Shelby Burton Hood and Lema Walker Hood.Dick was a graduate of CarlisleMilitary Academy in Bamberg, South Carolina and attended Illinois Wesleyan College where he played Division III football and was a member of the...
Joyce MitchemForest City
Joyce Street Mitchem age 84, of Forest City died Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Holly Springs Senior Citizens Home in Rutherfordton.Born July 12, 1940, in Rutherford County, North Carolina she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Geneva Street and was preceded in death by her husband, Hoke Mitchem whom she married in 1956 as well as three brothers, Howard Street, Marshall Street, Alvin Street, and a sister, Martha Hamrick.She was a member of the Mount Pleasant Baptist...
Claire Marie DaigleRutherfordton
Claire Geoffory Daigle, age 78, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, passed away Friday, July 26, 2024, at Hospice House in Forest City.Claire was the wife of her late husband Edmond “Moe” Daigle, and was born in Lowell Massachusetts on July 17, 1946, to the late Gerald F. Geoffroy and Alice Roy Geoffroy. She attended Lowell High School and later earned a degree at Berlin Community College in Berlin, New Hampshire. After having children, she and Moe moved their...
O'Lema MorganClemmons
O'Lema Cody Morgan, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Clemmons, North Carolina. Born on August 14, 1928, in Albemarle, NC, she was the daughter of the late David Emmett Cody Sr. and Mary Mabry Cody.O'Lema spent most of her life in Forest City, North Carolina, with her late husband, Robert “Bob” Morgan. Eventually they moved to Hickory, NC so they could be closer to family. After his...
Keith PriceForest City
Phillip Keith Price, 91, passed away on June 27, 2024, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.Keith was born on September 17, 1932 in Sandy Mush in the Cool Springs Township, Rutherford County, NC, son of Parris Buford Price and Mamie Viola Randall. He graduated from Wake Forest College, attended the Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI in 1955, and then served at Fort McClellan, Alabama through 1958.In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by...
Peggy StoltzForest City
Peggy Joanne Stoltz, age 86 of Forest City, died Monday, July 15, 2024, at Willow Ridge in Rutherfordton. Peggy was born on September 28, 1937, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late Wayne and Mary Thompson. She was also preceded in death buy her husband, Robert D. Stoltz.She and Bob moved to Rutherford County when he was named project manager for Metals of America. She was a good neighbor and enjoyed community activities, including her...
Spencer PriceEllenboro
Flay Spencer Price, 86, of Ellenboro, NC, died Friday, July 12, 2024 at Fair Haven of Forest City. Spencer was a native of Caroleen, NC, and was the son of the late J. Bruce and Wilmoth Debrule Price. He held degrees from Berea College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He continued his studies at Georgetown College, Furman University, Wake Forest University and the University of Richmond. Spencer spent over thirty years as a Baptist pastor and served six...
Lillian CalvertForest City
Lillian Calvert, age 94 of Forest City, died Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Fairhaven Home of Forest City. Lillian was born on July 16, 1929, in the Green Creek Community of Polk County and she was a daughter of the late Vaughn Henry Calvert and Zora Riddings Calvert.She was a graduate of Green Creek High School and a member of New Hope Methodist Church. Lillian worked for Stonecutter Mills Corporation as a Cloth Inspector, retiring in 1994. She also enjoyed traveling to the...
Kenneth CooperForest City
Kenneth Edward Cooper, age 58 of Forest City, died Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. He was formerly a resident of Inman, South Carolina.Ken was born on September 11, 1965, in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina and is the son of Brenda Liles Cooper and the late Grady Edward Cooper. He was a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School and and Eagle Scout. He later attended Central Piedmont Community College as well as Isothermal Community...
Jessie WhiteForest City
Jessie Cole White, age 92, entered her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. She was born on February 18, 1932, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late Baxter Cleveland Cole and Bertha Elizabeth Hooper Cole.Jessie worked in several jobs over the years including Skyland Textiles and later for Tanner Companies where she retired after many years’ service.She was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church and truly had the heart of a servant....
