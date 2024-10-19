All of Halsey and G-Eazy’s Breakup Drama, Explained (2024)

For the last couple weeks, the aftermath of Halsey and G-Eazy’s decision to take a break from their year-long relationship has gotten increasingly dramatic. Here, a recap of what’s happening.

A Quick Refresher

The two collaborated on the song "He & I," released in December, but they first went Instagram official with their relationship that September. On September 4, the couple posted the first PDA post of the two:

The crazy kind

And over their nine months of dating publicly and over a year privately, G-Eazy posted several photos of them full-on kissing, while Halsey appeared to be a little more sparing with the number of shots she shared.

G-Eazy’s last photo with Halsey was posted on June 16 when they went to the MTV Movie Awards together:

🖤❤️

The two were pretty public with how much they adored each other. In G-Eazy’s Valentine’s Day tribute to Halsey, he wrote: "Happy v day to this crazy one, almost as crazy as me ❤️🖤 thank you for putting up with me and always loving me back 🏹"

On January 11, Halsey posted an old photo of them hugging before they started dating and wrote, "this pic is from the VMAs 2 years ago !!!! had no idea he was gonna be errything to me one day 😭❤️❤️❤️ (judging by his smile, it seems like HE knew tho lolllll)"

The Breakup Announcement

Halsey announced that she and G-Eazy were taking a break on her Instagram story July 3. "I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans," she wrote, via E!. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

Halsey and G-Eazy have separated
(via her Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/Lct7RxG3If

One day later, Halsey hinted that G-Eazy may have cheated on her, which led to their breakup, in a tweet that read "pumpkin eater." You know, off the saying "cheater, cheater, pumpkin eater."

A source told Us Weekly that long distance was the real culprit. “They tried to make the distance thing work, but the two of them are both super engaging and interactive people and it became too difficult for them to sustain a balanced and healthy relationship when they were spending so much time apart.”

The Drama

Halsey made headlines when she appeared to tear up while singing her song "Sorry" during a July 6 concert at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan. The line “Someone will love you/But someone isn’t me" was the trigger in a fan’s footage of it:

homegirl started crying ... so I started crying ... I love u endlessly @halsey pic.twitter.com/K79x4Wc3Ox

On July 13, Halsey’s Marie Claire August cover story came out with an interview conducted prior to her and G-Eazy’s breakup. She spoke then about how serious she was about him. “He’s out of his fucking mind. I love everything about him,” she said.

She also detailed how they met two and half years before at a party and just knew with their chemistry a romance could happen. “We both knew right away. We just didn’t act on it. I had just gotten out of a breakup; he just got out of a breakup. We were both, like, at the peak of our careers. ‘Me, Myself &I’ had gone seven times platinum. ‘Closer’ was, like, the biggest thing in the world. I just didn’t have time.”

And how he fit into her world: “I’ve had partners who don’t want to play along. It feels stupid. I love curating an experience, changing it up. And he’s so that way with me. I haven’t found someone who matches every version of me until him. Like, he’s my left sneaker. For every version of him, there’s a version of me to match.”

Plus how the two had already talked about having kids together because of her endometriosis: "I’m freezing my eggs at 23. My doctor’s like, ‘You’re the youngest patient I’ve ever had. Also, nothing like having a new partner and being like, ‘By the way, I need to know if you want to have kids right now, because if you don’t, I need to go date someone else.’ I have a very limited window of time. You know what I mean? Nothing like that to scare away a 27-year-old guy.”

Then this weekend, three things happened:

Reports of Halsey talking about her breakup-and seemingly revealing that she and G-Eazy hooked up after their split-during her Saturday concert spread. Halsey told the crowd, via Us Weekly, “I learned recently it’s okay to be alone! Being alone is enough. The second lesson I learned is don’t sleep with your ex.”

And a rumor started that G-Eazy was spotted holding hands with Demi Lovato while leaving the Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles Saturday night at 2:30 a.m. The UK’s Metro posted the photo alleging it was the two of them, but the man with Lovato’s face wasn’t visible so it's not exactly verifiable. The outlet claimed they arrived together at 1 a.m. before leaving to go elsewhere.

Us Weekly ran a news article on it but has since taken it down, redirecting the URL to the outlet's report of Halsey's Saturday concert speech. Neither Lovato nor G-Eazy have made any kind of comment about the outing. TMZ reports that the two were not together, per their sources.

On Sunday, G-Eazy was approached by paparazzi at LAX airport. They tried to ask him about him and Halsey's breakup, and he dodged the questions. TMZ ran the video of his reaction.

As of now, G-Eazy and Halsey still follow each other on Instagram. Should they go the way of Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris (or even just The Weeknd and Selena Gomez, where only The Weeknd purged photos but Gomez kept hers up) and erase every trace of their relationship on Insta? Either way, there's bound to be more drama on the way.

