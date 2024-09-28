All You've Wanted To Know About Counting to 10 in Spanish (2024)

If you want to learn Spanish words that are useful, even for beginners, a good place to start is with the numbers. Here is a guide to the first 10 numbers of Spanish, including their pronunciations and etymologies.

Counting to 10

As in English, Spanish numbers are used before the nouns they refer to. They can also be used, such as when answering a question about how many of something you want to buy.

The pronunciations given here are approximate but are close enough to make you understood. Most of the Spanish consonant sounds are somewhat softer than those in English, and the vowel sounds are more distinct. Check our pronunciation guide for details.

To say "one," say uno ("OO-no," same as the name of the card game, rhymes with "Juno"). To say "two," say dos (like a "dose" of medicine). To say "three," say tres (like "tress" except that the " r " is pronounced with a flap of the tongue against the roof of the mouth). To say "four," say cuatro ("KWAH-tro," but again the "r" has a distinctive sound that is unlike English's). To say "five," say cinco ("SINK-oh"). To say "six," say seis ("SAYSS," rhymes with "trace"). To say "seven," say siete (roughly "SYET-tay" with the first syllable rhyming with the Russian "nyet"). To say "eight," say ocho ("OH-cho," rhymes with "coach-oh"). To say "nine," say nueve (roughly "NWEHV-eh," with the first syllable rhyming with "Bev"). To say "ten," say diez ("dyess," rhymes with "yes").

Read MoreMaster Spanish Numbers: Basics to BillionsBy Gerald Erichsen

Note on Using Uno

Unlike the other numbers, uno, often translated as "a" or "an," has gender, which means that its form varies depending on what is being counted.

In Spanish, the default for words, that is the one listed in dictionaries, is masculine, so uno is used when referring to a masculine nouns, while una is used for feminine nouns. Also, uno is shortened to un when it comes immediately before the noun.

These sentences show the forms of uno:

Quiero un libro. (I want a book. Libro is masculine.)

Quiero uno. (I want one, referring to a book.)

Quiero una manzana. (I want an apple. Manzana is feminine.)

Quiero una. (I want one, referring to an apple.)

Where These Spanish Numbers Come From

You might notice that most of the numbers are vaguely similar to their English equivalents. "One" and uno both have "n" sounds, for example, and "two" and dos both have vowel sounds written as "o."

This is because both English and Spanish are ultimately derived from Proto-Indo-European (PIE), a long-extinct language that was spoken in central Europe 5,000 or more years ago. No written documents from that language remain, although etymologists have reconstructed much of the language's vocabulary and grammar based what is known about the history of existing European languages.

As you can see, the Spanish versions of these numbers came through Latin, one of the Indo-European derivatives along with the Germanic family of languages that includes English. Being aware of similarly derived English words can help you remember the Spanish ones. (There are no universally accepted spellings for PIE words; the ones given here are ones often used.)