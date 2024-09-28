All You've Wanted To Know About Counting to 10 in Spanish (2024)

Table of Contents
Counting to 10 Note on Using Uno Where These Spanish Numbers Come From References

Languages ›Spanish

Plus, learn where the Spanish numbers come from

All You've Wanted To Know About Counting to 10 in Spanish (1)

Spanish

  • Vocabulary
    • Pronunciation
    • Writing Skills
    • Grammar

    By

    Gerald Erichsen

    Gerald Erichsen

    Spanish Language Expert

    • B.A., Seattle Pacific University

    Gerald Erichsen is a Spanish language expert who has created Spanish lessons for ThoughtCo since 1998.

    Learn about ourEditorial Process

    See Also
    Speakada Anki Language Learning FlashcardsHow to Count up to 10 in Spanish: 11 Steps (with Pictures)Spanish Numbers: List of Numbers from 1 to 1000Spanish Numbers: How to Count from 1 - 1,000+ in Spanish

    Updated on January 08, 2020

    If you want to learn Spanish words that are useful, even for beginners, a good place to start is with the numbers. Here is a guide to the first 10 numbers of Spanish, including their pronunciations and etymologies.

    Counting to 10

    As in English, Spanish numbers are used before the nouns they refer to. They can also be used, such as when answering a question about how many of something you want to buy.

    The pronunciations given here are approximate but are close enough to make you understood. Most of the Spanish consonant sounds are somewhat softer than those in English, and the vowel sounds are more distinct. Check our pronunciation guide for details.

    1. To say "one," say uno ("OO-no," same as the name of the card game, rhymes with "Juno").
    2. To say "two," say dos (like a "dose" of medicine).
    3. To say "three," say tres (like "tress" except that the "r" is pronounced with a flap of the tongue against the roof of the mouth).
    4. To say "four," say cuatro ("KWAH-tro," but again the "r" has a distinctive sound that is unlike English's).
    5. To say "five," say cinco ("SINK-oh").
    6. To say "six," say seis ("SAYSS," rhymes with "trace").
    7. To say "seven," say siete (roughly "SYET-tay" with the first syllable rhyming with the Russian "nyet").
    8. To say "eight," say ocho ("OH-cho," rhymes with "coach-oh").
    9. To say "nine," say nueve (roughly "NWEHV-eh," with the first syllable rhyming with "Bev").
    10. To say "ten," say diez ("dyess," rhymes with "yes").
    Read MoreMaster Spanish Numbers: Basics to BillionsBy Gerald Erichsen

    Note on Using Uno

    Unlike the other numbers, uno, often translated as "a" or "an," has gender, which means that its form varies depending on what is being counted.

    In Spanish, the default for words, that is the one listed in dictionaries, is masculine, so uno is used when referring to a masculine nouns, while una is used for feminine nouns. Also, uno is shortened to un when it comes immediately before the noun.

    These sentences show the forms of uno:

    • Quiero un libro. (I want a book. Libro is masculine.)
    • Quiero uno. (I want one, referring to a book.)
    • Quiero una manzana. (I want an apple. Manzana is feminine.)
    • Quiero una. (I want one, referring to an apple.)

    Where These Spanish Numbers Come From

    You might notice that most of the numbers are vaguely similar to their English equivalents. "One" and uno both have "n" sounds, for example, and "two" and dos both have vowel sounds written as "o."

    This is because both English and Spanish are ultimately derived from Proto-Indo-European (PIE), a long-extinct language that was spoken in central Europe 5,000 or more years ago. No written documents from that language remain, although etymologists have reconstructed much of the language's vocabulary and grammar based what is known about the history of existing European languages.

    As you can see, the Spanish versions of these numbers came through Latin, one of the Indo-European derivatives along with the Germanic family of languages that includes English. Being aware of similarly derived English words can help you remember the Spanish ones. (There are no universally accepted spellings for PIE words; the ones given here are ones often used.)

    1. Uno comes from the Latin unus from which English also got "uni-" words such as "unison" and "unitary." The PIE form was hoi-no.
    2. Dos comes from the Latin duos, a form of duo, and the PIE duwo. Related English words include "duo," "duet," and "duplex."
    3. Tres is unchanged from Latin; the PIE word was trei. These are the source of the "tri-" prefix used in words such as "tricycle" and "trinity."
    4. Cuatro comes from the Latin quattor, from where we get the English word "quarter." All come from the PIE kwetwer. Both the numbers for four and five picked up the "f" sound in the Germanic languages for reasons that aren't entirely clear.
    5. Cinco comes from the Latin quinque and the PIE penkwe. Among the related English words are "cinquain" and "pentagon."'
    6. Seis comes from the Latin sex and the PIE s(w)eks. The variation "hex-" is used in English words such as "hexagon."
    7. Siete comes from the Latin septum and the PIE séptm. The origins can be seen in English words such as "septet" and "September."
    8. Ocho comes from the Latin octo and the PIE oḱtō. Related English words include "octet" and "octagon."
    9. Nueve comes from the Latin novem and the PIE newn. English has few related words, although a nonagon is a nine-sided pentagon.
    10. Diez comes from the Latin decem and the PIE déḱm̥t. English has dozens of related words, which include "decimate," "decimal," and "decathlon."

    Format

    mlaapachicago

    Your Citation

    Erichsen, Gerald. "How To Count to 10 in Spanish." ThoughtCo, Apr. 5, 2023, thoughtco.com/count-to-10-in-spanish-3078357.Erichsen, Gerald. (2023, April 5). How To Count to 10 in Spanish. Retrieved from https://www.thoughtco.com/count-to-10-in-spanish-3078357Erichsen, Gerald. "How To Count to 10 in Spanish." ThoughtCo. https://www.thoughtco.com/count-to-10-in-spanish-3078357 (accessed August 19, 2024).

    All You've Wanted To Know About Counting to 10 in Spanish (2024)

    References

    Top Articles
    Laurel Hubbard: First transgender athlete to compete at Olympics
    A transgender weightlifter’s Olympic dream has sparked an existential debate about what it means to be female | CNN
    Microsoft Math Solver - Math Problem Solver & Calculator
    Why is Yuzu shutting down and what are the alternatives?
    You Should Kill Yourself... Now!
    Nsfw Interactive Cyoa
    Countdown to 12 December - Calendarr
    Feliz Lunes Inicio De Semana Gif
    Jetnet Retirees Aa
    Best Private Elementary Schools In Virginia
    Top Scorers Transfermarkt
    Jiub's Opus
    Critical Consumption Is All Of The Following Except:
    586-625-2593
    Quest Diagnostics Bradenton Blake - Employer Drug Testing Not Offered
    Helpathome.com Www.paperlessemployee.com
    Denis Lapierre Tarot 2023
    Cars for Sale by Owner in Norfolk, VA
    Kenosha Wisconsin Craigslist
    KES to EUR: Convert Kenyan Shillings to Euros
    Rear End Loaded Provision
    How to find the code in before truth Roblox? - Gamers Wiki
    The Rise of Connor Bedard | Story.com
    Wsbtv Traffic Map
    Methodist Olive Branch Er Wait Time
    10 vestidos de Zara para llevar con botines en invierno: son calentitos, elegantes y no marcan
    Printable Calendars AT A GLANCE
    This Asheville main street was voted among top 10 in the US: What makes it so special?
    Ayarakoworld
    Southeast Iowa Buy Sell Trade
    Bull Terrier | zooplus Magazine
    30 Days of Cholesterol Diet Recipes You'll Actually Enjoy
    Violent Night (2022) Tickets & Showtimes
    Warframe Incarnon weapon tier list: Best Incarnon weapons in the game, ranked
    Craigslist Belle Vernon Pa
    Everyhome For Sale
    Craigslist Cinn
    A bheil Pòsadh ann an Harvestella
    New York Dmv Vision Test Form
    Marvel Midnight Suns Wiki
    فیلم پلژر دوبله فارسی بدون سانسور
    The Largest Banks - ​​How to Transfer Money With Only Card Number and CVV (2024)
    Craigslist Farm And Garden Victoria Texas
    Head Split Dive Video
    Craigslist Trucks Reno
    Dupage County Fcrc
    Meg 2: The Trench Showtimes Near Phoenix Theatres Laurel Park
    Garage Sale - garage & moving sales - yard estate sale - craigslist
    Kokomoscanner
    Danae Marie Supercross Flash
    What Is A Victim Impact Statement How To Write A Victim Impact Statement Template
    Latest Posts
    Laurel Hubbard: The reluctant history-maker at the centre of sport's transgender debate
    Laurel Hubbard: Transgender weightlifter is set to compete in women's event at Tokyo Olympics - but does she have unfair advantage?
    Article information

    Author: Rob Wisoky

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5909

    Rating: 4.8 / 5 (48 voted)

    Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Rob Wisoky

    Birthday: 1994-09-30

    Address: 5789 Michel Vista, West Domenic, OR 80464-9452

    Phone: +97313824072371

    Job: Education Orchestrator

    Hobby: Lockpicking, Crocheting, Baton twirling, Video gaming, Jogging, Whittling, Model building

    Introduction: My name is Rob Wisoky, I am a smiling, helpful, encouraging, zealous, energetic, faithful, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.