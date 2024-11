Alle informatie over K715SV | Citroën C4 spacetourer (2024)

FAQs

The Grand C4 SpaceTourer should be a generally reliable car. It wasn't included in our 2023 What Car? Reliability Survey, but has done well in it in the past. As a car brand, Citroën came 14th out of 32 manufacturers.

While those models are also fairly fresh, there haven't been any major reliability alarm bells so far. Citroen's 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines have also been very widely used, having proved reliable in other models.

The Citroën C4 SpaceTourer (formerly the Citroën C4 Picasso), also spelled Citroen C4 SpaceTourer in some other languages (formerly the Citroen C4 Picasso), is a five-seater car produced by French manufacturer Citroën with a seven-seater version called the Grand C4 SpaceTourer (formerly the Grand C4 Picasso) also ...

The Renault Grand Scenic is its arch-rival, while the Ford S-MAX and Galaxy are also worth considering. The SEAT Alhambra and Volkswagen Sharan have the added advantage of sliding side doors, while the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer is an intriguing alternative.

After fatal accidents, Citroën and DS Automobiles face questions over faulty airbags. The two carmakers in the Stellantis group have recently launched a major recall campaign in mainland France for their C3 and DS3 vehicles fitted with faulty Takata airbags.

Used Citroen cars hold their value quite well, even if you buy a 'nearly brand new' model from 2020 or 2021.

The Citroen C4 is easy to drive, although the split rear window does take some getting used to and you'll find yourself relying on the standard-fit rear parking sensors when reversing. You'll notice a bit more lean on twisty roads than lower-riding alternatives, too, but no one buys a Citroen for its sporty handling.

Citroen: Citroen's emphasis on user-friendly design and straightforward mechanics makes their vehicles stand out as cost-effective options for the practical driver. By crafting cars that are easy to maintain, Citroen ensures that owners can enjoy driving without the worry of frequent repairs.

Performance Power 129 bhp Top Speed 124 mph 0-60 mph 9.5 secs Torque 230 Nm, 170 ft-lb CO 2 Emissions 140 g/km 2 more rows

UK sales of the Grand C4 Spacetourer ended earlier this month, but Citroën says it has 439 orders still left to deliver before the end of production at its factory in Vigo, Spain.

The Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer comes in three trim levels – Touch Plus, Feel Plus and Flair Plus. Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer Basic Touch Plus models still look smart because they get 16-inch alloys as standard, as well as roof bars that'll make it easier to mount a cycle rack or roof box.

There is a broad choice of engines for the Citroen C4 SpaceTourer – all are modern and refined and, in the case of the diesels, very cheap to run. The 115hp diesel is recommended by experts for it's impressive fuel economy, while if you plan to only travel short urban trips, then the 130hp petrol makes more sense.

It might not come with quite the same amount of high-tech safety kit as the Touran but the more affordable Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer is still a safe and hugely practical large family car that'll be just as happy on the school run as it will be helping you move house.

While the C4 SpaceTourer won't be getting a new generation, Citroën already has a few alternatives for those who prioritize practicality and space. These include the recently facelifted C5 Aircross SUV, the flagship C5 X, and the electric-only ë-Berlingo and ë-SpaceTourer.

Citroen's performance in Driver Power is impressive, with the Citroen C4 actually topping the charts in 2023's survey as the best car to own. The brand took second place for running costs, servicing and insurance. Just 15.1% of owners reported faults with their cars, too.

Citroen Relay Vans Boasts a Robust Reliability Record



The new Citroen Relay boasts a robust reliability record. However, it's noted that the drop links connecting the anti-roll bar to the suspension wishbone may need replacement after 20,000 miles, a fix that is fortunately both affordable and straightforward.

Citroen cars are known for their comfort and practicality. The average annual maintenance cost for a Citroën ranges from £300 to £550. Citroën's focus on practicality often results in affordable maintenance.

Citroen C5 Aircross 2024 Verdict



This SUV undoubtedly comes across as a breath of fresh air. Overall, it tilts towards comfortable motoring owing to the cosy/spacious cabin, potent drivetrain and absorbent ride quality.