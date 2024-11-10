Amazon - Gorilla Glue UK (2024)

Effective Date: 1st January 2020


Last Updated: 1st January 2020


Introduction and Scope


This Cookie Policy (the “Policy”) is designed to assist you in understanding how and why Gorilla Glue Europe Ltd. (“Gorilla Glue”, “we”, “us” or “our”) uses cookies and other automatic mechanisms (“Cookies”) to collect personal data on our website https://uk.gorillaglue.com (the “Website”). We use Cookies to allow our Website to operate, to increase its functionality and efficiency, to analyse how you use our Website in order to improve it, and to tailor the content and information that we display to you.


To the extent that information collected by the Cookies constitutes personal data (on its own or if combined with other information), our Privacy Policy shall apply to the processing of such personal data, as defined in the Privacy Policy.


Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies


A “cookie” is a small text file stored on your device that contains information about your device. Our Website may also employ a software technology called clear GIFs (a.k.a. web beacons) that helps us better manage content on our Website by informing us what content is effective. Clear GIFs are tiny graphics with a unique identifier, similar in function to Cookies, and are used to track the online movements of Website users. We may also use local shared objects (a.k.a. “flash cookies”), pixels, or other similar technologies, as well as smart forms and logging services.


Browser Configuration

See Also
Gorilla Products - Glues, Tapes & Sealants | Gorilla GlueGorilla Glue | Shop All Gorilla Glue | ToolstationGorilla Super Glue - Incredibly Strong Glue | Gorilla GlueGorilla Super Glue Gel | Gorilla Gel | Gorilla Glue UK


You can alter the configuration of your browser to reject certain types of Cookies. Note, if you reject certain Cookies, you may not be able to access and use all of the features on our Website. You may also set your browser to send a Do Not Track (DNT) signal. For more information, please visit https://www.aboutcookies.org/ and https://allaboutdnt.com/. Please note that our Website does not have the capability to respond to “Do Not Track” signals received from web browsers.


You may also control your online behavioral advertising preferences and opt out from having your data processed by certain marketing companies by visiting http://www.youronlinechoices.com/ and http://optout.aboutads.info/. Please note that managing these preferences will not turn off internet advertisements in general. You will receive the same amount of advertisements, but it will be less reflective of your interests, as based on your web browsing habits. The opt-out preferences that you set may be nullified if you delete your Cookies.


Types of Cookies


We use both session and persistent Cookies. Session Cookies are deleted when you close your browser. Persistent Cookies may be retained after you close your browser but have an expiration date.


Most of the Cookies placed on your device through our Website are first-party Cookies, because they are placed directly by us. Other parties, such as Add This, may also set their own (third-party) Cookies through our Website. Please refer to the privacy policies of these third parties to learn more about the way in which they collect and process information about you.


How We Use Cookies on our Website


Strictly Necessary Cookies


Strictly Necessary Cookies are necessary for the Website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you that amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You may be able to set your browser to block or alert you about these Cookies, but as a result of blocking such Cookies, some parts of our Website will not work.








































Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



_icl_current_


language



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to store the language selected (English, French, etc.).



1 day



wpSGCacheBypass



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)



Used to improve the loading time and performance of the website.



Persistent



Cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)



Used to remember user’s choices about cookies.



1 year



Cookielawinfo-checkbox-non-necessary



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)



Used to remember user’s choices about cookies.



1 year



Performance Cookies

See Also
Gorilla Glue - Incredibly Strong Original Gorilla Glue


(The Analytics sub-category in our Consent Management tool)


Performance Cookies allow us, among other things, to count Website visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our Website. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the Website. If you do not allow these Cookies, we will not know when you have visited our Website and will not be able to monitor its performance.

































Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



_ga



Google Analytics



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to distinguish users and track site visits.



2 years



_gid



Google Analytics



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to distinguish users and track activity during a session.



1 day



_gat_UA-nnnnnnn-nn



Google Analytics



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to improve website performance by limiting data transfers to high volume sites.



1 minute



Functional Cookies


(The Engagement and Personalization sub-categories in our Consent Management tool)


Functional Cookies enable the Website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third-party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these Cookies, then some or all of these services may not function properly.


























Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



__atuvc



AddThis



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Allows you to more easily share our content to your social networks.



1 year



__atuvs



AddThis



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Allows you to more easily share our content to your social network.



1 day



Targeting Cookies


(The Display Ad, Search, and Social sub-categories in our Consent Management tool)


Targeting Cookies may be set through our Website by our advertising partners (or set directly by our advertising partners). They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant advertisements on other sites. They do not store personal data, but are used to develop personal data about you, such as to uniquely identify your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these Cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.

































Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



loc



AddThis



AddThis (third-party Cookie)



Used by AddThis to track user’s location.



1 year



uvc



AddThis



AddThis (third-party Cookie)



Used by AddThis to track how often AddThis encounters the same user.



1 year



tk_ai



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to track user experience in order to improve site performance.



Session



Changes to this Policy


If we make any material change to this Policy, we will post the revised Policy to our Website and update the “Effective Date” above to reflect the date on which the new Policy became effective.


Contact Us


If you have any questions about this Policy, send us an e-mail to privacy@gorillaglue.com or contact us by postal mail at:


Gorilla Glue Europe LTD


26 Eaton Park


Matrix Park


Chorley, UK PR7 7NA


Please allow up to four (4) weeks for us to reply.

Amazon - Gorilla Glue UK (2024)

FAQs

Which Gorilla Glue is the strongest? ›

Gorilla Glue Original

The incredibly strong adhesive you can trust for the toughest jobs.

Learn More Now
What are the disadvantages of Gorilla Glue? ›

The goo in that green-and-orange bottle can cause serious harm if it's inhaled, rubbed into the eyes and skin, or ingested. (A full list of risks associated with using Gorilla Glue, including toxicity, can be found on the brand's safety sheet opens in a new tab .)

See Details
Does rubbing alcohol remove Gorilla Glue? ›

Dampen a cotton ball or folded paper towel with isopropyl alcohol and place it against the glued on area. Let the alcohol sit on the surface for about 5 minutes. Remove it and wipe the area down with warm, soapy water. The glue should be loosened enough to scrape away with the edge of a putty knife.

Tell Me More
Is Gorilla Glue worth the money? ›

If you're looking for an adhesive that is strong, waterproof, and quick-drying, Gorilla Glue is a great option.

Get More Info Here
What will Gorilla Glue not stick to? ›

Will Gorilla Glue Original Bond Plastic or Rubber? Gorilla Glue Original will work well on many types of plastic; however, we do not recommend for use on polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) plastics or any type of rubber with high oil or plasticizer content.

Read The Full Story
What glue is better than Gorilla Glue? ›

Flex Glue is an easy to use, super strong, rubberized, waterproof adhesive with INSTANT GRAB. INSTANT GRAB works like a magnet, locks into place and holds on tight. It can be applied to wet or dry surfaces, even underwater! Flex Glue is mildew and UV resistant.

Tell Me More
How many years does Gorilla Glue last? ›

The approximate shelf life of Gorilla Super Glue is up to 18-24 months unopened from date of manufacture. Once opened there is no standard time, it will be dependent on storage conditions and age of the product, up to 6 months is a good guideline.

See More
When not to use Gorilla Glue? ›

Avoid Skin and Eye Contact

Gorilla Glue, in particular, can stain skin and ruin clothing. In some instances, it is a skin sensitizer.

Continue Reading
What weakens Gorilla Glue? ›

Gorilla glue (original brown formula) is a “polyurethane glue”. Before it dries, it is can be dissolved with Lacquer thinner or Xylene. Weaker solvents just don't “hack it”.

Discover More
What destroys Gorilla Glue? ›

Try denatured alcohol, mineral spirits, lacquer thinner, etc. I checked with the Gorilla Glue website, and the only solvent for this glue is acetone. Be careful using acetone as it will strip many clear furniture finishes.

View Details

Which Gorilla Glue has the strongest hold? ›

Gorilla Heavy Duty Grab Adhesive

Ideal for construction projects where a strong bond is needed.

Get More Info
What's the difference between Gorilla Glue and Gorilla Super Glue? ›

Clear Gorilla Glue and Gorilla Super Glue are two very different types of adhesives. Our new Clear Gorilla Glue is a hybrid adhesive that will require clamping. Gorilla Super Glue is a cyanoacrylate type adhesive that will form a more instant bond between surfaces.

Learn More Now
Which is the best Gorilla Glue? ›

Gorilla Clear Max Strength Construction Adhesive dries completely clear and offers a waterproof seal that works underwater and outdoors in all weather. This non-foaming bond adheres to glass, stone, tile, ceramic, decking, trim, molding, metal, and more.

Find Out More
What's the difference between Gorilla Glue and clear gorilla glue? ›

Gorilla Glue Clear is water resistant, and can withstand intermittent exposures, however is not intended to be submerged in water. Gorilla Glue Original is 100% waterproof and can withstand soaking and longer term water exposure, assuming the materials being are not significantly affected by the water.

Tell Me More
Is Gorilla epoxy stronger than Super Glue? ›

Pro: Epoxy is stronger than glue, so it can be a good choice for projects that require a lot of strength. Pro: Epoxy can create a very strong bond. Con: Epoxy can be more expensive than glue. Con: Epoxy can be more difficult to use than glue.

Learn More
Which is the strongest glue on the market? ›

To complete the answer of Tony Maiorana, epoxy are the strongest glues in general.

View More

References

Top Articles
Key takeaways from first Harris and Walz interview
Oasis ticket presale and dates - everything you need to know about reunion
Build Upon the Rock (Come Follow Me Lesson for Kids: Aug 26-Sep 1)
Latest Posts
[Top 10] Divinity Original Sin 2 Best Armor And How To Get Them
US Open Tennis 2024: Schedule, bracket, live updates, scores, results, highlights, start times, where to watch
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Stevie Stamm

Last Updated:

Views: 5425

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Stevie Stamm

Birthday: 1996-06-22

Address: Apt. 419 4200 Sipes Estate, East Delmerview, WY 05617

Phone: +342332224300

Job: Future Advertising Analyst

Hobby: Leather crafting, Puzzles, Leather crafting, scrapbook, Urban exploration, Cabaret, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is Stevie Stamm, I am a colorful, sparkling, splendid, vast, open, hilarious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.