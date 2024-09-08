Amy Winehouse | Biography, Songs, Death, Documentary, & Facts (2024)

A biopic of Winehouse’s life, Back to Black, was released in 2024, starring Marisa Abela as the brilliant but troubled singer.

Winehouse’s duet with Tony Bennett, “Body and Soul,” was released posthumously in 2011, and the song ultimately won a Grammy Award for best pop performance by a duo or group. It was followed later that year by Lioness: Hidden Treasures, a collection that included previously unreleased original songs, covers, and demos. The collection reached number five on the Billboard 200 chart. The 2015 film Amy chronicled her career through the use of documentary footage and interviews with her colleagues and intimates . It won an Academy Award for best documentary.

“Some people think that anyone could sing jazz, but they can’t. It’s a gift of learning how to syncopate, but it’s also a spirit that you’re either born with or you’re not. And Amy was born with that spirit.” —Singer Tony Bennett on Amy Winehouse

Despite Winehouse’s many troubles, her remarkable musical talent was regarded as undeniable by fans and critics alike. However, her life seemed to continue to spin out of control. Although she entered rehab, she did not remain long, and reports of substance use continued to follow her. In July 2009 she and Fielder-Civil divorced. Two years later Winehouse attempted a comeback tour, but it was canceled after the singer appeared to be intoxicated at the opening concert. She died from alcohol poisoning the following month.

In the wake of the video, Winehouse had difficulty obtaining a visa to appear at the 2008 Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, and a special satellite performance was arranged in London. At the event, Back to Black was honored with five Grammy Awards, including two (best song and best recording) for “Rehab.” In November Winehouse was named Best Selling Pop/Rock Female at the World Music Awards.

A very different-looking Winehouse began appearing in the tabloids as Back to Black took off in Britain and broke through in the United States, entering the American charts at number seven, the highest debut position for a British woman at the time. Stick-thin and tattooed, Winehouse began piling her jet-black hair in an enormous beehive that, along with heavy Cleopatra-style eye makeup, became her trademark look, recalling the classic girl groups of the 1960s such as the Ronettes. After marrying Fielder-Civil in May 2007, Winehouse began behaving increasingly erratically and canceling shows. Her very public slide into personal chaos—marked by dramatic weight loss (Winehouse struggled with bulimia), drunken performances, an arrest in Norway for marijuana possession, and the incarceration of Fielder-Civil after a bar fight—culminated in January 2008 in the posting on the Internet by the Sun newspaper of a video in which Winehouse appeared to be smoking crack cocaine.

A series of tumultuous romances followed for Winehouse, none more fevered than her on-again, off-again relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil, about whom many of the heartbreak songs on her next album, Back to Black, were written. Her singing on that album, more in the vein of Motown and 1960s and ’70s soul, delighted critics. The album’s hit singles include the dark and desperate title track, the bad-girl’s lament “You Know I’m No Good,” and the infectious “Rehab,” with its sultry “no, no, no” refusal to enter drug and alcohol treatment. An Entertainment Weekly reviewer wrote , “It’s precisely Winehouse’s lyrics—smartass, aching, flirty, and often straight-up nasty—that raise this expertly crafted set into the realm of true, of-the-minute originality.”

On her critically acclaimed debut album, Frank (2003), Winehouse proved herself to be a shrewd, caustic lyricist, and her smoky, evocative vocals drew comparisons to jazz and rhythm-and-blues legends Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington, and Billie Holiday. Yet Winehouse was vocal about her dislike for the album, telling The Guardian that she did not even own a copy of it herself. The album’s single “Stronger Than Me” won an Ivor Novello Award for best contemporary song.

Winehouse was born in north London to a Jewish family. She and her elder brother, Alex, were raised primarily by their mother, a pharmacist, who divorced their father, a taxicab driver, when Winehouse was 9 years old. Early on she demonstrated an interest in the arts, but she was reportedly expelled from the Sylvia Young Theatre School for wearing a forbidden nose ring. Young, the school’s founder, repeatedly denied that Winehouse had been expelled, though the story continued to circulate as part of the mythology of the singer’s inclination for rebelliousness. At the prestigious BRIT School (a school for the performing and creative arts), Winehouse showed ability as an actor as well as a singer, and by age 16 she was performing with jazz groups.

Amy Winehouse (born September 14, 1983, London, England—died July 23, 2011, London) was an English singer-songwriter who skyrocketed to fame after the release of her critically acclaimed multiple Grammy Award-winning album Back to Black (2006). However, her tempestuous love life and substance use stalled her recording career even as they made her a favorite subject of tabloid journalism.

The 2015 film Amy chronicles Amy Winehouse's career through the use of documentary footage and interviews with her colleagues and intimates. It won an Academy Award for best documentary.

Amy Winehouse collaborated with Tony Bennett on the album Body and Soul. It was released in 2011 after Winehouse's death, and it won a Grammy for best pop performance by a duo or group.

Amy Winehouse won a Grammy for the album Back to Black, released in 2006. It was honored with five Grammy Awards, including two (best song and best recording) for the song “Rehab."

Amy Winehouse was a British singer-songwriter who skyrocketed to fame as a result of the critically acclaimed multiple Grammy Award-winning album Back to Black, released in 2006. Her tempestuous love life and substance abuse problems stalled her recording career and drew media attention.

The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica Encyclopaedia Britannica's editors oversee subject areas in which they have extensive knowledge, whether from years of experience gained by working on that content or via study for an advanced degree. They write new content and verify and edit content received from contributors.

The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica Encyclopaedia Britannica's editors oversee subject areas in which they have extensive knowledge, whether from years of experience gained by working on that content or via study for an advanced degree. They write new content and verify and edit content received from contributors.

Our editors will review what you’ve submitted and determine whether to revise the article.

While every effort has been made to follow citation style rules, there may be some discrepancies.Please refer to the appropriate style manual or other sources if you have any questions.

Our editors will review what you’ve submitted and determine whether to revise the article.

While every effort has been made to follow citation style rules, there may be some discrepancies.Please refer to the appropriate style manual or other sources if you have any questions.

FAQs

Early life. Amy Jade Winehouse was born on 14 September 1983 at Chase Farm Hospital in Gordon Hill, Enfield, to Jewish parents. Her father, Mitchell "Mitch" Winehouse, was a window panel installer and taxi driver; her mother, Janis Winehouse (née Seaton), was a pharmacist.

Amy Winehouse was one of the biggest, most talented and successful female British singer-songwriters of all time. And today, on September 14th 2023, she would have been turning 40 years old. In honour of the late singer, we take a look past the tabloid headlines that so often plagued her while she was alive.

It has been notoriously difficult for U.K. pop artists to make a real dent in the sprawling States, but on her seminal second record, Back To Black, Amy Winehouse was welcomed into the country's music scene by fellow musicians and fans alike.

After Amy Winehouse's tragic death, her estate was inherited by her parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse. Despite her significant earnings from album sales, tours, and royalties, her estate at the time of her death was estimated to be around £3 million, a relatively modest amount, given her career success.

Amy Jade Winehouse (14 September 1983 – 23 July 2011) was an English jazz, soul and R&B singer and songwriter. She debuted with the well-received album Frank in 2003. Winehouse won five Grammy Awards for her 2006 album Back to Black. This made her the first British female to win five Grammys.

The first beehive was her own hair backcombed up into a bouffant, but thereafter we would make it around one big hairpiece which we called her hair baby, and dress her fringe around the front. It's quite a sensitive area because Amy did suffer from hair loss, and that actually transpired as her career moved on.

She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has appeared in Women's World, First For Women, Biography.com and the Chicago Sun-Times. Amy Winehouse made her mark on the world with her remarkable talent and giving spirit, and her parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, are continuing her legacy years after her death.

16-Personality Types (based on types by Jung, Myers, & Briggs) As an INFJ, Amy tends to be determined, reserved, and altruistic. Amy is likely an idealist and is passionate about making the world a better place and close relationships.

Where is Mitch Winehouse now? Alongside his role as a chair of the Amy Winehouse Foundation, Mitch also has a career as a classical jazz singer and pays tribute to jazz icons Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald during his performances. As part of his singing career, he has toured the US and performed a concert in Brazil.