Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked (2024)

The song's sound and rhythm have been described as similar to girl groups from the 1960s, while its production was noted for its Wall of Sound technique.

The title track from her second album, this soul classic was inspired by Amy's relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil. He had left her for an ex-girlfriend, leaving her going to "black," which may appear to refer to addictions and depression.

This song won the 2008 Ivor Novello award for 'Best Song Musically And Lyrically'. However, Amy failed to arrive in time, leaving her father Mitch to accept it on her behalf.

George Michael named this song as one of his eight choices on Desert Island Discs. When asked which of his eight choices he would pick if he had to choose one, he opted for this.

Having worked with Amy on her Back to Black album, the producer recruited her for this cover version, which became arguably more famous than the original.

Originally by The Zutons, Mark Ronson later recorded it for his covers album Version in 2007.

Actor Sir Roger Moore quipped that he had no idea why Amy chose to include him in the lyrics, unless she wanted a word that rhymes with "door", or could not find a word that rhymes with "Connery."

This deeply honest song was the second single from Amy's second album Back to Black.

In the lyrics, she mentions "Ray" and "Mr Hathaway", in reference to Ray Charles and Donny Hathaway. The song was produced by Mark Ronson.

She later explained: "I asked my dad if he thought I needed to go. He said no, but I should give it a try. So I did, for just 15 minutes. I went in said 'hello' and explained that I drink because I am in love and have screwed up the relationship. Then I walked out."

This song references Amy Winehouse's refusal to attend an alcohol rehab centre after her management team encouraged her to go.

"The song is about when we split up and saying to myself: 'Yes, you're sad but you'll get over it.' And I did."

Amy later said: "'Tears Dry On Their Own' is a track about the breakup with Blake, my ex. Most of these songs are about him. I shouldn't have been in a relationship with him because he was already involved with someone else a bit too close to home.

While the melody and lyrics of this song were composed by Amy Winehouse, the music behind her voice is a sample of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's Motown classic hit 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough'.

The song sees her telling her lover to literally "take the box", including gifts he had previously given her.

Taken from Amy's first album Frank, this song follows a character who is in the process of leaving her lover after discovering he is having an affair.

The song was later included on the posthumous compilation Lioness, released in 2011.

Originally released by Ruby and the Romantics in 1963, Amy later recorded a cover version for her 2003 album Frank, but it wasn't on the final tracklist.

It won the prestigious Ivor Novello Songwriting Award, and helped the album sell over a million copies in the UK.

From her Frank album, this was her first ever single in 2003.

The song was recorded for the then-85-year-old Tony Bennett's album Duets II, released a few months after Amy's passing.

This was Amy Winehouse's final ever recording before her death in 2011.

It's a beautiful track – it's not difficult to see why it took the title for Winehouse's favourite. Listen to 'So Far Away' by Carole King below.

Amy Jade Winehouse was born on 14 September 1983 at Chase Farm Hospital in Gordon Hill, Enfield, to Jewish parents. Her father, Mitchell "Mitch" Winehouse, was a window panel installer and taxi driver; her mother, Janis Winehouse (née Seaton), was a pharmacist. Her mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2003.

Amy Winehouse was one of the biggest, most talented and successful female British singer-songwriters of all time. And today, on September 14th 2023, she would have been turning 40 years old. In honour of the late singer, we take a look past the tabloid headlines that so often plagued her while she was alive.

In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, watch the late, great Amy Winehouse win the GRAMMY for Record Of The Year for her eternal song "Rehab" at the 50th GRAMMY Awards in 2008.

“As a joke, I backcombed her hair massively and put an extra packet of hair in,” he told the Sunday People. “It was never meant to be that big so I said, 'let's turn you into a caricature'. I'd get two packs of synthetic hair, which is light, put hairnets around it and sew those together.

Among the vintage bar, fridge magnets, a book collection that features titles by Nabokov and Bukowski, as one soaks into the space painted in Amy's favourite colour tones: light blue, pink, and beige, you get that awkward feeling of “I think I'm starting to know her”.

Echoes of the past – Amy's influences



She immersed herself in the works of jazz greats like Ella Fitzgerald and Thelonious Monk, whose melodic and rhythmic innovations left an indelible mark on her musical style.

She had a strong control of her voice, with a clear and precise pitch and a wide range that allowed her to tackle both high and low notes with ease. She also had a natural sense of phrasing and timing, which gave her performances a sense of swing and groove that was reminiscent of classic jazz and soul singers.

It has been notoriously difficult for U.K. pop artists to make a real dent in the sprawling States, but on her seminal second record, Back To Black, Amy Winehouse was welcomed into the country's music scene by fellow musicians and fans alike.

After Amy Winehouse's tragic death, her estate was inherited by her parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse. Despite her significant earnings from album sales, tours, and royalties, her estate at the time of her death was estimated to be around £3 million, a relatively modest amount, given her career success.

Amy Winehouse – Edgwarebury Cemetery, Edgware



As well as paying tribute to the singing sensation herself, this also acts as a memorial to her grandmother Cynthia, who shared Amy's passion for music and was involved in London's jazz scene in her younger days.

Blake Fielder-Civil was married to Amy Winehouse between 2007 and 2009.

Amy Jade Winehouse (14 September 1983 – 23 July 2011) was an English jazz, soul and R&B singer and songwriter. She debuted with the well-received album Frank in 2003. Winehouse won five Grammy Awards for her 2006 album Back to Black. This made her the first British female to win five Grammys.

Winehouse became a star in her homeland with the release of her award-winning 2003 debut Frank, boldly reinventing a host of older musical traditions. And with the 2006 follow-up Back to Black, Winehouse became a household name all over the world, breaking through in America with her signature song “Rehab.”

Blake Fielder-Civil was married to Amy Winehouse between 2007 and 2009. Winehouse died on July 23, 2011. While on Good Morning Britain, Blake was asked by hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard what he would do differently, to which he replied, "Almost everything differently."

She also collaborated with former Sugababes member Mutya Buena on "B Boy Baby", the final single from Buena's debut solo album, Real Girl. Winehouse's last studio recording was the song "Body and Soul", a duet with Tony Bennett.

Amy's unconventional style and incredible voice showed that female pop artists didn't need to look or sound a certain way. Like Amy, they could be whoever they wanted to be and still be successful. As well as her amazing vocal range, modern female stars have also taken inspiration from Amy's authenticity.