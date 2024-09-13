Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked (2024)

11 April 2024, 13:35

Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked (1)

By Tom Eames

Amy Winehouse was one of the most promising talents of her generation.

Amy Winehouse truly made her mark on the music landscape during her relatively short life and career.

Despite only releasing two studio albums, she became one of the most popular artists of the 2000s, and her music will live long in the memory.

With her biopic Back to Black now at cinemas, here are just a handful of her very best songs:

  1. 'Body and Soul' (with Tony Bennett)

    Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked (4)

    Tony Bennett, Amy Winehouse - Body and Soul (from Duets II: The Great Performances)

    This was Amy Winehouse's final ever recording before her death in 2011.

    • When Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse collaborated on gorgeous duet and 'changed her life'

    The song was recorded for the then-85-year-old Tony Bennett's album Duets II, released a few months after Amy's passing.

  2. 'Stronger than Me'

    From her Frank album, this was her first ever single in 2003.

    It won the prestigious Ivor Novello Songwriting Award, and helped the album sell over a million copies in the UK.

  3. 'Our Day Will Come'

    Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked (6)

    Amy Winehouse - Our Day Will Come: Amy Winehouse Tribute

    Originally released by Ruby and the Romantics in 1963, Amy later recorded a cover version for her 2003 album Frank, but it wasn't on the final tracklist.

    The song was later included on the posthumous compilation Lioness, released in 2011.

  4. 'Take the Box'

    Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked (7)

    Amy Winehouse - Take The Box

    Taken from Amy's first album Frank, this song follows a character who is in the process of leaving her lover after discovering he is having an affair.

    The song sees her telling her lover to literally "take the box", including gifts he had previously given her.

  5. 'Tears Dry on Their Own'

    While the melody and lyrics of this song were composed by Amy Winehouse, the music behind her voice is a sample of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's Motown classic hit 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough'.

    Amy later said: "'Tears Dry On Their Own' is a track about the breakup with Blake, my ex. Most of these songs are about him. I shouldn't have been in a relationship with him because he was already involved with someone else a bit too close to home.

    • Inside Amy Winehouse’s tragic final performance

    "The song is about when we split up and saying to myself: 'Yes, you're sad but you'll get over it.' And I did."

  6. 'Rehab'

    Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked (9)

    Amy Winehouse - Rehab

    This song references Amy Winehouse's refusal to attend an alcohol rehab centre after her management team encouraged her to go.

    She later explained: "I asked my dad if he thought I needed to go. He said no, but I should give it a try. So I did, for just 15 minutes. I went in said 'hello' and explained that I drink because I am in love and have screwed up the relationship. Then I walked out."

    • Listen to a newly released Amy Winehouse demo recorded when she was 17

    In the lyrics, she mentions "Ray" and "Mr Hathaway", in reference to Ray Charles and Donny Hathaway. The song was produced by Mark Ronson.

  7. 'You Know I'm No Good'

    Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked (10)

    Amy Winehouse - You Know I'm No Good

    This deeply honest song was the second single from Amy's second album Back to Black.

    Actor Sir Roger Moore quipped that he had no idea why Amy chose to include him in the lyrics, unless she wanted a word that rhymes with "door", or could not find a word that rhymes with "Connery."

  8. 'Valerie' (with Mark Ronson)

    Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked (11)

    Mark Ronson, Amy Winehouse - Valerie [Clipe Oficial] (Legendado/Tradução)

    Originally by The Zutons, Mark Ronson later recorded it for his covers album Version in 2007.

    Having worked with Amy on her Back to Black album, the producer recruited her for this cover version, which became arguably more famous than the original.

  9. 'Love is a Losing Game'

    Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked (12)

    Amy Winehouse - Love Is A Losing Game

    George Michael named this song as one of his eight choices on Desert Island Discs. When asked which of his eight choices he would pick if he had to choose one, he opted for this.

    This song won the 2008 Ivor Novello award for 'Best Song Musically And Lyrically'. However, Amy failed to arrive in time, leaving her father Mitch to accept it on her behalf.

  10. 'Back to Black'

    Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked (13)

    Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

    The title track from her second album, this soul classic was inspired by Amy's relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil. He had left her for an ex-girlfriend, leaving her going to "black," which may appear to refer to addictions and depression.

    The song's sound and rhythm have been described as similar to girl groups from the 1960s, while its production was noted for its Wall of Sound technique.

FAQs

What is Amy Winehouse's biggest hit? ›

The most popular song by Amy Winehouse is “Back to Black” with a total of 1.3M page views.

What was Amy Winehouse's favorite song? ›

It's a beautiful track – it's not difficult to see why it took the title for Winehouse's favourite. Listen to 'So Far Away' by Carole King below.

What ethnicity is Amy Winehouse? ›

Amy Jade Winehouse was born on 14 September 1983 at Chase Farm Hospital in Gordon Hill, Enfield, to Jewish parents. Her father, Mitchell "Mitch" Winehouse, was a window panel installer and taxi driver; her mother, Janis Winehouse (née Seaton), was a pharmacist. Her mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2003.

How old would Amy Winehouse be today? ›

Amy Winehouse was one of the biggest, most talented and successful female British singer-songwriters of all time. And today, on September 14th 2023, she would have been turning 40 years old. In honour of the late singer, we take a look past the tabloid headlines that so often plagued her while she was alive.

What song did Amy Winehouse win a Grammy Award for? ›

In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, watch the late, great Amy Winehouse win the GRAMMY for Record Of The Year for her eternal song "Rehab" at the 50th GRAMMY Awards in 2008.

How was Amy Winehouse's hair so big? ›

As a joke, I backcombed her hair massively and put an extra packet of hair in,” he told the Sunday People. “It was never meant to be that big so I said, 'let's turn you into a caricature'. I'd get two packs of synthetic hair, which is light, put hairnets around it and sew those together.

What was Amy Winehouse's favorite color? ›

Among the vintage bar, fridge magnets, a book collection that features titles by Nabokov and Bukowski, as one soaks into the space painted in Amy's favourite colour tones: light blue, pink, and beige, you get that awkward feeling of “I think I'm starting to know her”.

What music inspired Amy Winehouse? ›

Echoes of the past – Amy's influences

She immersed herself in the works of jazz greats like Ella Fitzgerald and Thelonious Monk, whose melodic and rhythmic innovations left an indelible mark on her musical style.

What was special about Amy Winehouse voice? ›

She had a strong control of her voice, with a clear and precise pitch and a wide range that allowed her to tackle both high and low notes with ease. She also had a natural sense of phrasing and timing, which gave her performances a sense of swing and groove that was reminiscent of classic jazz and soul singers.

Was Amy Winehouse big in America? ›

It has been notoriously difficult for U.K. pop artists to make a real dent in the sprawling States, but on her seminal second record, Back To Black, Amy Winehouse was welcomed into the country's music scene by fellow musicians and fans alike.

Who inherited Amy Winehouse's money? ›

After Amy Winehouse's tragic death, her estate was inherited by her parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse. Despite her significant earnings from album sales, tours, and royalties, her estate at the time of her death was estimated to be around £3 million, a relatively modest amount, given her career success.

Where was Amy buried? ›

Amy Winehouse – Edgwarebury Cemetery, Edgware

As well as paying tribute to the singing sensation herself, this also acts as a memorial to her grandmother Cynthia, who shared Amy's passion for music and was involved in London's jazz scene in her younger days.

Who did Amy Winehouse marry? ›

Blake Fielder-Civil was married to Amy Winehouse between 2007 and 2009.

What gender was Amy Winehouse? ›

Amy Jade Winehouse (14 September 1983 – 23 July 2011) was an English jazz, soul and R&B singer and songwriter. She debuted with the well-received album Frank in 2003. Winehouse won five Grammy Awards for her 2006 album Back to Black. This made her the first British female to win five Grammys.

Who was Amy Winehouse's last partner? ›

What was Amy Winehouse's big break? ›

Winehouse became a star in her homeland with the release of her award-winning 2003 debut Frank, boldly reinventing a host of older musical traditions. And with the 2006 follow-up Back to Black, Winehouse became a household name all over the world, breaking through in America with her signature song “Rehab.”

Who was Amy Winehouse married to? ›

Blake Fielder-Civil was married to Amy Winehouse between 2007 and 2009. Winehouse died on July 23, 2011. While on Good Morning Britain, Blake was asked by hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard what he would do differently, to which he replied, "Almost everything differently."

What was Amy Winehouse's last song? ›

She also collaborated with former Sugababes member Mutya Buena on "B Boy Baby", the final single from Buena's debut solo album, Real Girl. Winehouse's last studio recording was the song "Body and Soul", a duet with Tony Bennett.

What made Amy Winehouse so special? ›

Amy's unconventional style and incredible voice showed that female pop artists didn't need to look or sound a certain way. Like Amy, they could be whoever they wanted to be and still be successful. As well as her amazing vocal range, modern female stars have also taken inspiration from Amy's authenticity.

