Amy Winehouse's fortune and who inherited it after singer died without a will (2024)

Table of Contents
Trending Related articles FAQs References

Amy Winehouse's fortune and who inherited it after singer died without a will (1)

Amy Winehouse and Mitch Winehouse (Image: (Image: GETTY))

Amy Winehouse, the iconic singer who revolutionised music in her short career has just had her life shared on the big screen in a fresh biopic.

She sadly died aged 27 and she hadn't yet created a will, meaning her estate was managed by law. The Back to Black star's brief yet impactful career in the music industry amassed her a fortune.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated that the Rehab singer was worth approximately $4million (£3.46million) at her time of death.

In cases where an individual dies without a will, inheritance laws dictate that a close associate of the deceased is usually appointed as the administrator of the estate. In Winehouse's case, this role fell to her father, Mitch.

As per MLP Law, the rules of intestacy necessitate that the inheritance be divided among the deceased's parents, children, and spouse. Winehouse, however, had no children and had officially divorced from Blake Fielder-Civil in 2009, thereby allegedly excluding him from any entitlement to her estate.

Amy Winehouse's fortune and who inherited it after singer died without a will (2)

A new movie about Amy Winehouse has hit the screens (Image: Getty)

Amy Winehouse's battles with addiction were frequently splashed across the tabloids throughout her career.

The London-born songstress began honing her vocal talents at a theatre school around the same time her parents separated.

By the tender age of 14, Winehouse had purchased a guitar and started penning her own music, eventually showcasing her talents with local group Bolsha Band.

Her talent didn't go unnoticed as she became a featured female vocalist with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra in 2000 and was signed to Simon Fuller's 19 Management the following year.

In 2003, the singer released her debut album, Frank, which climbed the UK album chart in 2004 and bagged her two Brit Award nominations.

The album sales went platinum and Winehouse transformed into a national icon almost overnight, but her fame would only escalate with each album release.

Her talent didn't go unnoticed as she became a featured female vocalist with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra in 2000 and was signed to Simon Fuller's 19 Management the following year.

In 2003, the singer released her debut album, Frank, which climbed the UK album chart in 2004 and bagged her two Brit Award nominations.

See Also
Amy Winehouse – Eine Ausnahmesängerin und ihre Dämonen

The album sales went platinum and Winehouse transformed into a national icon almost overnight, but her fame would only escalate with each album release.

Amy Winehouse's fortune and who inherited it after singer died without a will (3)

Amy Winehouse died aged 27 (Image: (Image: GETTY))

Don't miss...
Back to Black star made Amy Winehouse's dad 'cry' during filming [LATEST]
This Morning fans have one-word complaint over Amy Winehouse biopic interview [LATEST]
Loose Women's Coleen Nolan blasts claim Amy Winehouse biopic is 'disrespectful' [LATEST]

Invalid email

We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you've consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our Privacy Policy

Her subsequent album, Back to Black, topped the UK album chart for a fortnight and catapulted the then-24 year old to global stardom.

Back to Black's lead single Rehab was a top ten hit in both the UK and the US and was crowned the Best Song of 2007 by Times Magazine.

2007 also saw an increase in public appearances from the singer as she graced stages at festivals like Glastonbury and scooped five Grammy awards.

However, not all performances received critical acclaim and her hit song Rehab began to gain a more ominous reputation.

In June 2011, Amy was reportedly "frequently booed" at the opening concert of her European tour due to appearing intoxicated, according to the BBC.

The troubled star had just finished an alcohol rehabilitation programme in London and her tour staff were given strict orders to remove all alcohol from her rooms.

Amy Winehouse's fortune and who inherited it after singer died without a will (4)

Amy Winehouse did her last ever performance in June 2011 (Image: Getty)

Trending

    A month later, the singer was found unresponsive in her London home by her bodyguard. An inquest later confirmed she had died from alcohol poisoning.

    Despite her untimely death, the Valerie singer's fame continued to soar. Her Back to Black album briefly topped UK charts as one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century after her passing.

    Celebrity Net Worth estimates that since 2011, the late singer has generated $10million (£8.6million) in royalties and memorabilia auctions.

    Related articles

    • Inside Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil's life since her death
    • Amy Winehouse's health battles leading up to death - from depression to bulimia
    • TiffCuff serves the Roundhouse with a movable feast of indie treats
    • GMB viewers slam 'disgraceful' interview with Amy Winehouse's ex-husband
    • Amy Winehouse's ex-husband ‘carries burden of blame’ for her death
    Amy Winehouse's fortune and who inherited it after singer died without a will (2024)

    FAQs

    Amy Winehouse's fortune and who inherited it after singer died without a will? ›

    However, Winehouse's entire fortune was ultimately split equally between her parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, who separated when the singer was nine. According to MLP Law, the inheritance would have to be distributed between her parents, children, and spouse.

    Read More
    Who got all of Amy Winehouse's money? ›

    Amy Winehouse did not leave a will, which meant that, under UK law, her estate was distributed according to the rules of intestacy. As a result, her parents received the entirety of her estate.

    See More
    Who was responsible for Amy Winehouse's death? ›

    How did Amy Winehouse die? Winehouse's official cause of death was "alcohol toxicity."

    Keep Reading
    What happened to Amy Winehouse's dad? ›

    Mitch and Janis now run the Amy Winehouse Foundation

    Several weeks after Amy's death, Mitch and Janis started the Amy Winehouse Foundation in September 2011 to help those struggling with substance abuse.

    Show Me More
    Did Blake go to Amy Winehouse funeral? ›

    According to Sarah Aspin though, Blake "did not ask to be at Amy's funeral": "There is no way he would want to be there in handcuffs. He has too much respect for Amy and her family to do that."

    See More
    Did Amy Winehouse's husband inherit her money? ›

    However, Winehouse had no children and got officially divorced from Blake Fielder-Civil in 2009, which excluded him from any entitlement to her estate.

    See Details
    Who owns Amy Winehouse's estate? ›

    In cases where an individual dies without a will, inheritance laws dictate that a close associate of the deceased is usually appointed as the administrator of the estate. In Winehouse's case, this role fell to her father, Mitch.

    Discover More Details
    Who did Amy Winehouse marry? ›

    Blake Fielder-Civil was married to Amy Winehouse between 2007 and 2009.

    Get More Info
    What was Amy Winehouse buried in? ›

    Learn More
    What does Amy Winehouse's brother do? ›

    View More

    What happened to Blake after Amy Winehouse died? ›

    Since her death

    Though Fielder-Civil continued to struggle with his own drug addiction following Winehouse's death, he revealed in April on “Good Morning Britain” that he's been “clean for years.”

    Learn More
    Why was Amy Winehouse's hair so big? ›

    Her faithful hairdresser, Alex Foden, gave an interview to Sunday People to recall interesting facts in her memory. Among them, he shared that the "Valerie" artist's iconic beehive hairdo started as a joke between them. “As a joke, I backcombed her hair massively and put an extra packet of hair in," said Foden.

    Continue Reading
    How old would Amy Winehouse be today? ›

    Amy Winehouse was one of the biggest, most talented and successful female British singer-songwriters of all time. And today, on September 14th 2023, she would have been turning 40 years old. In honour of the late singer, we take a look past the tabloid headlines that so often plagued her while she was alive.

    Read More
    Who was Amy Winehouse beneficiary? ›

    Instead of money passing to her brother or to her ex-husband, it will all go to Winehouse's parents, Mitch and Janis. Mitch is the estate administrator, according to the probate documents.

    Discover More Details
    What was Amy Winehouse's net worth? ›

    Winehouse was estimated to be worth between $15 million to $30 million, and many are wondering whether she left anything to her ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, or if anything is owed to him.

    Get More Info Here
    Was Pete Doherty married to Amy Winehouse? ›

    Doherty has previously said he and Winehouse were romantically involved, and that he believes the immense pressure of fame led to her struggles with alcohol and substance abuse.

    Learn More Now
    Who is Blake Fielder-Civil married to now? ›

    View Details
    What happened to Amy Winehouse's house? ›

    But they decided to resell it and it was bought in 2020 for £3.5million by Oxford University educated Ben Tansey, 34, who is an investment analyst and a homelessness campaigner, and his wife Charlotte. Dozens of other Instagrammers have posed next to the house's front gate.

    Read On

    References

    Top Articles
    Gasbuddy Port Huron
    Mega-Sized 14.5x114mm Round — Russia’s Colossal Cartridge « Daily Bulletin
    14.5x114 large-caliber cartridges
    Latest Posts
    Baby Alien Fan Bus: Join the Extraterrestrial Fandom Adventure
    Daisy Duke (Catherine Bach)
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Ms. Lucile Johns

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6267

    Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

    Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Ms. Lucile Johns

    Birthday: 1999-11-16

    Address: Suite 237 56046 Walsh Coves, West Enid, VT 46557

    Phone: +59115435987187

    Job: Education Supervisor

    Hobby: Genealogy, Stone skipping, Skydiving, Nordic skating, Couponing, Coloring, Gardening

    Introduction: My name is Ms. Lucile Johns, I am a successful, friendly, friendly, homely, adventurous, handsome, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.