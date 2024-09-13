Amy Winehouse's fortune and who inherited it after singer died without a will (2024)

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that since 2011, the late singer has generated $10million (£8.6million) in royalties and memorabilia auctions.

Despite her untimely death, the Valerie singer's fame continued to soar. Her Back to Black album briefly topped UK charts as one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century after her passing.

A month later, the singer was found unresponsive in her London home by her bodyguard. An inquest later confirmed she had died from alcohol poisoning.

The troubled star had just finished an alcohol rehabilitation programme in London and her tour staff were given strict orders to remove all alcohol from her rooms.

In June 2011, Amy was reportedly "frequently booed" at the opening concert of her European tour due to appearing intoxicated, according to the BBC.

However, not all performances received critical acclaim and her hit song Rehab began to gain a more ominous reputation.

2007 also saw an increase in public appearances from the singer as she graced stages at festivals like Glastonbury and scooped five Grammy awards.

Back to Black's lead single Rehab was a top ten hit in both the UK and the US and was crowned the Best Song of 2007 by Times Magazine.

Her subsequent album, Back to Black, topped the UK album chart for a fortnight and catapulted the then-24 year old to global stardom.

We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you've consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our Privacy Policy

Don't miss... Back to Black star made Amy Winehouse's dad 'cry' during filming [LATEST] This Morning fans have one-word complaint over Amy Winehouse biopic interview [LATEST] Loose Women's Coleen Nolan blasts claim Amy Winehouse biopic is 'disrespectful' [LATEST]

The album sales went platinum and Winehouse transformed into a national icon almost overnight, but her fame would only escalate with each album release.

In 2003, the singer released her debut album, Frank, which climbed the UK album chart in 2004 and bagged her two Brit Award nominations.

Her talent didn't go unnoticed as she became a featured female vocalist with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra in 2000 and was signed to Simon Fuller's 19 Management the following year.

The album sales went platinum and Winehouse transformed into a national icon almost overnight, but her fame would only escalate with each album release.

In 2003, the singer released her debut album, Frank, which climbed the UK album chart in 2004 and bagged her two Brit Award nominations.

Her talent didn't go unnoticed as she became a featured female vocalist with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra in 2000 and was signed to Simon Fuller's 19 Management the following year.

By the tender age of 14, Winehouse had purchased a guitar and started penning her own music, eventually showcasing her talents with local group Bolsha Band.

The London-born songstress began honing her vocal talents at a theatre school around the same time her parents separated.

Amy Winehouse's battles with addiction were frequently splashed across the tabloids throughout her career.

As per MLP Law, the rules of intestacy necessitate that the inheritance be divided among the deceased's parents, children, and spouse. Winehouse, however, had no children and had officially divorced from Blake Fielder-Civil in 2009, thereby allegedly excluding him from any entitlement to her estate.

In cases where an individual dies without a will, inheritance laws dictate that a close associate of the deceased is usually appointed as the administrator of the estate. In Winehouse's case, this role fell to her father, Mitch.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated that the Rehab singer was worth approximately $4million (£3.46million) at her time of death.

She sadly died aged 27 and she hadn't yet created a will, meaning her estate was managed by law. The Back to Black star's brief yet impactful career in the music industry amassed her a fortune.

Amy Winehouse, the iconic singer who revolutionised music in her short career has just had her life shared on the big screen in a fresh biopic.

FAQs

However, Winehouse's entire fortune was ultimately split equally between her parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, who separated when the singer was nine. According to MLP Law, the inheritance would have to be distributed between her parents, children, and spouse.

Amy Winehouse did not leave a will, which meant that, under UK law, her estate was distributed according to the rules of intestacy. As a result, her parents received the entirety of her estate.

How did Amy Winehouse die? Winehouse's official cause of death was "alcohol toxicity."

Mitch and Janis now run the Amy Winehouse Foundation



Several weeks after Amy's death, Mitch and Janis started the Amy Winehouse Foundation in September 2011 to help those struggling with substance abuse.

According to Sarah Aspin though, Blake "did not ask to be at Amy's funeral": "There is no way he would want to be there in handcuffs. He has too much respect for Amy and her family to do that."

However, Winehouse had no children and got officially divorced from Blake Fielder-Civil in 2009, which excluded him from any entitlement to her estate.

In cases where an individual dies without a will, inheritance laws dictate that a close associate of the deceased is usually appointed as the administrator of the estate. In Winehouse's case, this role fell to her father, Mitch.

Blake Fielder-Civil was married to Amy Winehouse between 2007 and 2009.

Since her death



Though Fielder-Civil continued to struggle with his own drug addiction following Winehouse's death, he revealed in April on “Good Morning Britain” that he's been “clean for years.”

Her faithful hairdresser, Alex Foden, gave an interview to Sunday People to recall interesting facts in her memory. Among them, he shared that the "Valerie" artist's iconic beehive hairdo started as a joke between them. “As a joke, I backcombed her hair massively and put an extra packet of hair in," said Foden.

Amy Winehouse was one of the biggest, most talented and successful female British singer-songwriters of all time. And today, on September 14th 2023, she would have been turning 40 years old. In honour of the late singer, we take a look past the tabloid headlines that so often plagued her while she was alive.

Instead of money passing to her brother or to her ex-husband, it will all go to Winehouse's parents, Mitch and Janis. Mitch is the estate administrator, according to the probate documents.

Winehouse was estimated to be worth between $15 million to $30 million, and many are wondering whether she left anything to her ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, or if anything is owed to him.

Doherty has previously said he and Winehouse were romantically involved, and that he believes the immense pressure of fame led to her struggles with alcohol and substance abuse.

But they decided to resell it and it was bought in 2020 for £3.5million by Oxford University educated Ben Tansey, 34, who is an investment analyst and a homelessness campaigner, and his wife Charlotte. Dozens of other Instagrammers have posed next to the house's front gate.