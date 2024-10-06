An 8 Carat Diamond Ring - Diamond Registry (2024)

Published on March 8, 2024 Updated on May 27, 2024

Buying an 8 carat diamond is a costly decision. You want a stunning piece of jewelry at a reasonable price.

What makes us your trusted partner With over 40 years of expertise, Diamond Registry’s CEO and owner, Nissan Perla, is your trusted guide in the diamond-buying world. Recognized by prestigious publications like The Washington Post and Chicago Tribune, Nissan’s extensive knowledge and experience in evaluating, buying, and selling diamonds are unparalleled. Our commitment to integrity, transparency, and delivering exceptional value ensures that you make an informed decision when acquiring your timeless treasure. Choose Diamond Registry for personalized guidance, education, and a curated selection of the finest quality diamonds, backed by decades of industry expertise and dedication to your satisfaction.

Although 8 carat diamond engagement rings are the most popular, their size and cost make them less common than smaller rings.

However, the number 8 represents eternity, making it an appealing option for engagement rings.

Before buying an 8 carat diamond, get the best advice possible.

You can make an informed purchase if you know what to look for and what to avoid.

8 Carat Diamond Size

How big is an 8 carat diamond? You are not alone.

There is no simple answer to that question, as the diamond’s shape and polish are only two of many factors to consider.

Before looking at 8 carat diamonds, keep in mind that “carat” is a unit of weight, not size.

This is important because two diamonds of the same weight can appear vastly different in size.

Consider this:

A 6’6″ “Despite their size, a 250lb person is likely to be slim. Their side profile should be long and slim.

Although a 5’6″ “Those over 250 lbs will have a shorter and rotund side profile.

8 carat diamonds can do the same. A shallow cut diamond appears larger from above because more of its carat weight can be spread out.

A deep-cut diamond, on the other hand, will appear narrower from the top and smaller when turned over.

A pound of feathers or a pound of bricks? Despite their similar weight, feathers are far more common than bricks.

8 Carat Diamond Shapes

Choosing a diamond ring with a carat weight of is the first step to finding your perfect fit. Because it’s so big, any shape works, but some are more common than others.

Even though the brilliant round cut is the most common, this 8 carat stone is stunning. Fortunately, an 8 carat diamond doesn’t have to be round.

Choose a shape that makes your 8 carat diamond ring appear larger from the front. There are many alternatives to the traditional round brilliant.

An 8 carat emerald cut stone is stunning. This slim ring style looks great on any finger, regardless of hand shape or size. For starters, its shallower depth makes the stone appear larger than other 8 carat styles.

This weight’s favorite shape is the oval. This is the style for an 8 carat engagement ring. Like the emerald cut, the 8 carat oval has a shallow depth and an elongated table.

Our guides cover all ten popular diamond shapes.

Princess cut 8 carat diamonds

Oval cut 8 carat diamonds

8 carat pear diamonds

8 carat marquise

8 carat Asscher cut diamonds

8 carat cushion cut diamonds

Radiant cut 8 carat diamonds

8 carat diamond heart

8 Carat Diamond Price

8 carat diamond rings can cost anywhere from $150,000 to $600,000 or more.

Three of the 4 Cs of diamonds are included:

Cut

Color

Clarity

8 Carat Diamond Cut

The cut of a diamond determines its price.

The cut affects the stone’s depth, width, and ability to reflect light. The depth of a diamond’s cut determines how much light can enter and reflect back to the eye.

Supply and demand apply to diamonds as well. Demand will drive up the price.

Some diamond shapes are more difficult to cut than others, and some require a larger diamond to begin with. Examine a range of shapes to see which you prefer and which are within your budget.

8 Carat Diamond Color

The color of a diamond, like any other gemstone, affects its appearance. Colorless diamonds with a high grade will always cost more, but diamonds with a few faint yellow hues will be more accessible and less expensive.

Unless you compare the whiteness of the diamonds, you may not be able to tell a higher-quality stone from one that is a grade or two lower.

See Also 8 Carat Diamond Rings | Jul 2024 Guide

You can save tens of thousands of dollars by buying a less-than-perfect product.

8 carat diamond rings in the I color range are a good starting point, but you should explore other options to find your comfort level. Some people prefer a darker diamond, while others prefer a diamond as white as possible!

The color of the setting in which the diamond will be set is also vital. If you’re using a white metal (like platinum or white gold), go with a higher color grade. In a yellow gold setting, a diamond with a color grade of J (or lower) will still appear yellow.

8 Carat Diamond Clarity

The harder a diamond is to find, the higher the quality grade. As you can see, included diamonds are more common than flawless diamonds. 8 carat flawless diamonds are also rare.

The rarest diamonds are the most expensive due to their rarity. However, stones with more inclusions and lower clarity will be less valuable due to their wider availability.

The best clarity for 8 carat diamonds is SI1. You’ll need to examine each SI1 diamond for inclusions, but finding a SI1 that you like can greatly increase the value of your diamond. Because eye-clean SI1 diamonds are rare, you might have to settle for a VS2 clarity diamond for your 8-carat ring.

Carat

The carat weight of a diamond is important in determining the final price, but is an 8 carat diamond really 8 carats? It may have been cut to meet the carat weight requirement rather than produce a lovely diamond.

To determine if any compromises were made, such as cutting the diamond too deep to increase its carat weight, resulting in a smaller face-up size.

What to Look for in an 8 carat diamond ring:

If you’re not sure about making such a big decision on your own, consider hiring a professional to help you find a large diamond. When considering an 8 carat diamond, keep in mind the following.

Inclusions are more visible in diamonds over 8 carats due to the larger table area. Consequently, minor flaws in lower-carat diamonds can be magnified when the diamond is larger and thus more reflective. As a result, finding a diamond cut that minimizes flaws for a cleaner stone may be difficult.

The setting of an 8 carat diamond affects how it appears on the finger. Many people avoid high-set stones and prefer a shallower cut. This reduces the risk of the stone being chipped, caught on clothing, or otherwise damaged.

In terms of fashion, square shapes like the princess cut are frequently overlooked in favor of more aesthetically pleasing options. For 8 carats, make sure the design you choose has no flaws or costs you more than it should.

It’s difficult to choose diamonds if you have no prior knowledge or experience with precious stones. They are cut and graded to help you choose the best for your ring.

Sometimes you may doubt the 8 carat diamond’s quality or value. Using a professional can save time and effort while ensuring a successful outcome.

Purchase your diamond ring from an established dealer. In some cases, the diamond will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, ensuring that its value is guaranteed.

What To Look For When Buying An 8 Carat Diamond Ring

Where can I get the best deal on an 8 carat diamond ring? Fortunately, by following a few simple rules, you can find a beautiful stone at an affordable price.

To make the best choice, you should consult a reputable source like Diamond Registry.

A ring of this size requires a large financial commitment. Before making a purchase of this nature, you must thoroughly research all relevant factors. A thousand dollars on a nice looking item is unnecessary.

The 8 carat diamond should be shaped to maximize its size. The wrong cut may limit the diamond’s potential brilliance. Oval and emerald cuts have a long table and are ideal for 8 carat diamonds.

Clarity can make or break an 8 carat diamond ring. Larger stones like these will show flaws and imperfections more than smaller stones. Everyone wants a flawless diamond, but higher clarity grades cost more.

Diamonds with higher clarity grades are not only harder to find, but also more expensive. Buying an eye-clean diamond of a lower clarity grade can save money, but it may be difficult to find.

Bonus!

Sell your diamonds with ease with Diamond Registry’s comprehensive approach and vast global industry connections to help you find the best buyer for your diamond fast. Visitwww.diamondregistry.com/sell-your-ringto take your first step to fast, easy and reliable way of selling your diamond.

Want to check and calculate diamond per carat instantly? Go to DR’s diamond price calculatorwww.diamondregistry.com/diamond-price-list/#calc-move-toto know how. Reliable and trusted carat calculator in the diamond industry since!

FREE QUOTE