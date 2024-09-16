Ana's Bushcraft YouTube Channel Statistics / Analytics - SPEAKRJ Stats (2024)

Hello guys! I am a girl who loves nature and loves to experience life in the wild. From a young age, he followed his par...
Lifestyle (sociology) Hobby
Subscribers
448K
Views
130.5M
Videos
172
Created Date
May 27th, 2021
Country
AU
Average Likes
5.4K
Average Comments
310
Est. Monthly Income
$1.5K - $32.8K
Est. Yearly Income
$17.7K - $398.6K
- Ana's Bushcraft's YouTube Channel has 448,000 subscribers with 172 videos uploaded so far, and the overall channel views are 130.5M
- Ana's Bushcraft YouTube subscribers increased by 1,000 on August 30th, 2024
- Ana's Bushcraft YouTube Channel uploaded 4 video on August 30th, 2024
- Ana's Bushcraft YouTube total subscribers increased by 9,000 from July 10th, 2024 to August 30th, 2024
Answer: YouTube Channel Id of Ana's Bushcraft is @anabushcraft.
Answer: Hello guys! I am a girl who loves nature and loves to experience life in the wild. From a young age, he followed his parents to the forest to cut firewood and get food from nature....! So I learned many survival skills in the jungle.....! The channel "Ana bushcraft" will record activities such as: Bushcraft, camping, build log cabin, Living Off Grid, off grid cabin, Fishing, primitive technology, wilderness survival and outdoor skills...bushcraft gear like axes, knives, saws, backpacks, clothing systems, shelters and cooking gear.► Hope you guys support, Hope you guys like my video!!► Don't forget to subscribe to the channel, share videos and contribute ideas to have more adventure experiences with me...!► Thank you very much.
Answer: Ana's Bushcraft has 448,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Answer: Average likes on Ana's Bushcraft's YouTube videos are 5,438.
Answer: Ana's Bushcraft has uploaded 172 videos on YouTube till date.
Answer: Total view count of Ana's Bushcraft's YouTube channel is 130.5M.
