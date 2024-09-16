Ana's Bushcraft YouTube Channel Statistics / Analytics - SPEAKRJ Stats (2024)

@anabushcraft

Hello guys! I am a girl who loves nature and loves to experience life in the wild. From a young age, he followed his par...

Lifestyle (sociology) Hobby

Data Updated: August 30th, 2024

Subscribers

448K

Views

130.5M

Videos

172

Created Date

This YouTube channel/account was created on this date

May 27th, 2021

Country

The country with which this YouTube channel/account is associated

AU

Average Likes

Average likes based on the last 50 published videos

5.4K

Average Comments

Average comments based on the last 50 published videos

310

Est. Monthly Income

Estimated monthly earnings based on SPEAKRJ's CPM range

$1.5K - $32.8K

Est. Yearly Income

Estimated yearly earnings based on SPEAKRJ's CPM range.

$17.7K - $398.6K

Ana's Bushcraft is estimated to earn a monthly income of $ 32.8K USD on YouTube

Ana's Bushcraft YouTube Statistics

Subscriber's evolution report & views vs videos report monitoring the increase or decrease of growth parameters such as subscribers & video views.

Ana's Bushcraft YouTube Subscribers Growth

Showing recent 15 entries. The stats mentioned below in the table indicates followers drop and rise over the last few days.

Date Subscribers Views Videos
2024-08-30 Fri 448,000 +1,000 130,540,835 +447,198 172 +4
2024-08-21 Wed 447,000 - 130,093,637 +97,481 168 -
2024-08-18 Sun 447,000 +1,000 129,996,156 +297,096 168 +1
2024-08-13 Tue 446,000 +2,000 129,699,060 +953,498 167 +2
2024-08-05 Mon 444,000 +1,000 128,745,562 +163,494 165 +2
2024-08-03 Sat 443,000 - 128,582,068 +137,463 163 +1
2024-07-31 Wed 443,000 - 128,444,605 +94,763 162 -
2024-07-29 Mon 443,000 - 128,349,842 +120,439 162 -
2024-07-28 Sun 443,000 +1,000 128,229,403 +155,418 162 -
2024-07-25 Thu 442,000 - 128,073,985 +250,413 162 +2
2024-07-23 Tue 442,000 +1,000 127,823,572 +107,034 160 -
2024-07-20 Sat 441,000 - 127,716,538 +52,935 160 -
2024-07-19 Fri 441,000 - 127,663,603 +115,050 160 -
2024-07-17 Wed 441,000 +2,000 127,548,553 +648,237 160 +2
2024-07-10 Wed 439,000 - 126,900,316 - 158 -
Total Summary +9,000 +3,640,519 +14

Ana's Bushcraft receives an average of 5K likes per video on YouTube

Ana's Bushcraft's Channel Snapshot

  • Ana's Bushcraft's YouTube Channel has 448,000 subscribers with 172 videos uploaded so far, and the overall channel views are 130.5M
  • Ana's Bushcraft YouTube subscribers increased by 1,000 on August 30th, 2024
  • Ana's Bushcraft YouTube Channel uploaded 4 video on August 30th, 2024
  • Ana's Bushcraft YouTube total subscribers increased by 9,000 from July 10th, 2024 to August 30th, 2024

FAQ - Ana's Bushcraft YouTube Channel

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about Ana's Bushcraft's YouTube Channel.

Answer: YouTube Channel Id of Ana's Bushcraft is @anabushcraft.

Answer: Hello guys! I am a girl who loves nature and loves to experience life in the wild. From a young age, he followed his parents to the forest to cut firewood and get food from nature....! So I learned many survival skills in the jungle.....! The channel "Ana bushcraft" will record activities such as: Bushcraft, camping, build log cabin, Living Off Grid, off grid cabin, Fishing, primitive technology, wilderness survival and outdoor skills...bushcraft gear like axes, knives, saws, backpacks, clothing systems, shelters and cooking gear.► Hope you guys support, Hope you guys like my video!!► Don't forget to subscribe to the channel, share videos and contribute ideas to have more adventure experiences with me...!► Thank you very much.

Answer: Ana's Bushcraft has 448,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Answer: Average likes on Ana's Bushcraft's YouTube videos are 5,438.

Answer: Ana's Bushcraft has uploaded 172 videos on YouTube till date.

Answer: Total view count of Ana's Bushcraft's YouTube channel is 130.5M.

Ana's Bushcraft YouTube Channel Statistics / Analytics - SPEAKRJ Stats (2024)

