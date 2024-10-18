ANALYSIS: Why Alfa Romeo went for Guanyu Zhou, how the deal came together – and who else was in contention for the seat | Formula 1® (2024)

History will be made next season with Guanyu Zhou set to become China’s first-ever full-time F1 driver when he lines up alongside 10-time race winner Valtteri Bottas at Alfa Romeo. F1’s Senior Writer Lawrence Barretto explains how the deal came together…

READ MORE: Alfa Romeo announce Guanyu Zhou as Valtteri Bottas's team mate for 2022

Vasseur backs a line-up of youth and experience

Before the start of the season, it became clear internally that Alfa Romeo’s future driver line-up was set for a shake-up. Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 F1 world champion, had decided the 2021 campaign would be his last while simultaneously, the Swiss team had decided a new experienced face was needed to guide them forward. It worked out nicely.

Boss Fred Vasseur swooped to recruit his number one choice Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes, the Finn still highly motivated after what will be five seasons with the reigning world champions.

With Bottas’ immense experience, Vasseur could focus on the second seat – and as has long been his preference, he wanted to blend youth with proven talent. In recent years, that driver has been from the Ferrari junior driver pool as part of an arrangement with their engine partner, with the Scuderia first placing Charles Leclerc there, then Antonio Giovinazzi. But that changed for this year.