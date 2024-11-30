Answer Man: What can you tell me about 'Windy City' off Highway 160 in Christian County? (2024)

HeySteve: Outside Spokane on Highway 160there's a sign that points westto "Windy City." It ain't much of a townso why the need for a sign to direct motorists to it? The road that leads to the town is windy so maybe it is actually pronounced "Wine-dy" City? I wrote a poem to ponder these deep thoughts:

Windy City, a forgotten town from long ago

With a name easy enough to say, although,

Is it windy as in the wind that blows?

Is it windy as in a windy road?

An answer perhaps we may never know...

Scott Sturm, of Springfield

Thank you, Scott, for the verse. Aprilis, after all, national poetry month.

Not only did Scott send me the question,he also sent photos and suggested I contact Wayne Glenn, renowned chronicler of all things Christian County.

Glenn is known as the "The Old Record Collector" and has a Facebook blog.

He wrote the book "Down Home: A Nostalgic Trip to Spokane, Ponce De Leon, Chestnut Ridge, Windy City, etc ..."

More:Answer Man: The mystery of the Cupp Cemetery grave marker with a future year of death

So, yes, I called Wayne Glenn to ask about the roots of Windy City.

He researched the matter, he says, but calls his conclusion his best "theory."

Let's start the story with this time honored opening:

Once upon a time ...

A storeowner by the name of William Joseph Roberts askedthe U.S. Postal Service to place an office in his store on Emerald Road in what would become Windy City.

"It is very, very likely that he is the one who filed with the postal service," Glenn says.

This was in 1905,before Harold Bell Wright's 1907novel "The Shepherd of the Hills." The book would generate tourism in the area.

"In 1905 there would have been nothing out there," Glenn says.

Nevertheless, Roberts got naming rights for the post office.

More:Answer Man: What will be built on E. Trafficway where Bolivar Insulation Solutions was?

Glenn tells me Roberts liked to tell stories. Some of them were long. Perhaps longer than needed. Like my column, at times.

Therefore, says Glenn, Roberts' nickname became "Windy."

He named the location of the post office "Windy," after himself, and then added "City" for good measure, says Glenn.

Does the name have anything to do with the Windy City of Chicago?

No, Glenn says.

I ask: How did you determine that Mr. Roberts told long stories and was nicknamed "Windy"?

By talking to old-timers who lived there, he says.

More:Answer Man: Railroad City in Fordland is no more; owner says he grew weary of the public

Chicago native drives to Windy City

For whatever reason, there was no post office after 1907.

But Highway 65 came through— via Ozark— in the 1920s and commerce picked up.

According to Glenn, from the 1930s into the 1970s there were twostores and gas stations on what was then a very busy U.S. 65.

That changed in the late 1960s, he says, when Highway 65 was reconfigured to take a more direct route from Ozark to Branson.

I drove to Windy City on Monday.I had seen the signs before and each time they made me think of Chicago, where I was born.

The cross street on Highway 160 is Beryl Road (heading east) and Emerald Road (heading west to Windy City.)

Emerald Road is maybe a mile long.The Magnificent Mile?

I looked at an assessor's map and there are maybe 40 different homes and no businesses.

While there, I saw someone turn off onto rutted Underhill Drive and I followed.

I met Tina Sturch and asked: Why is this "Windy City"?

She's not sure.

"I know we catch some crazy storms through here that those to the north of us and to the south of us don't get," she says.

She suggests I talk to a Mr. Cunningham, on Emerald Road, but Mr. Cunningham has a fenced yard with four dogs who greet me. I move on.

It's simple, says 14-year-old Aaron Rampa: It's called Windy City because of the high winds. He points out that the nearby trampoline in his yard is strapped to a tree to keep it from blowing away again.

Glenn posted on Facebook a year ago that there once was a bare-bones "movie theater" in Windy City. It operated approximately from the end of World War II to 1952.

It wasamovie projector set up in a field under a tent.

"Mr. Cunningham" is Kevin Lee Cunningham, 57, who has lived in Windy City 35 years. I talked to him over the phone on Tuesday.

The building where the store and post office was still stands, he says.

He recalls a time when the store was open. It was owned by Norman G. Weatherman, who died in 2000 at age 88.

"It was a grocery store, liquor store and gas station," Cunningham says. "Mr. Weatherman was a World War II veteran and he lived in the back of the store."

Cunningham also says there once were six small cabins on Emerald Road. They were rented to those who had come to fish the James River.

Cunningham's version of the history of the name is similar to Glenn's.

The old store was, in fact, a place where people gathered and told stories that might not have been true.

"All the old men played horse shoes, drank pop, chewed tobacco and told lies," he says.

They were full of hot air. Therefore, "Windy City."

I ask Cunningham if he tells people that he lives in "Windy City"?

"We pretty much describe it as Spokane," he says. "Nobody knows where Windy City is. It's just a spot on a map."

The sign for Windy City won't be around forever, says Mike Bock, traffic operations engineer for southwest Missouri.

It has remained and been replaced intermittently because the highway once went through Windy City.

A roadside sign typically lasts 10 to 15 years, he says.

Sometimes a sign will be replaced if there is a point of interest, such as an old church, down the road.

But in Windy City, with no point of interest, the Windy City signs you see today might be the last ones you ever see, Bock says.

Keep those questions coming. Send themto The Answer Man at 417-836-1253, spokin@gannett.com, on Twitter @stevepokinNL or by mail to 651 Boonville Ave., Springfield, MO 65806.