Anyone But You (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold -- until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Anyone But You should hit the sweet spot for rom-com fans, even if this one gets a little raunchier than some might expect.

