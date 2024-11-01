Anyone But You (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

Where to Watch
Anyone But You
What to Know
Slick direction and a pair of tremendously watchable stars make Anyone But You a passably fizzy diversion despite a less than scintillating story.
Anyone But You should hit the sweet spot for rom-com fans, even if this one gets a little raunchier than some might expect.
Director
Will Gluck
Producer
Joe Roth , Jeff Kirschenbaum , Will Gluck
Screenwriter
Ilana Wolpert , Will Gluck
Distributor
Columbia Pictures
Production Co
Sony Pictures , Roth/Kirschenbaum Films , Olive Bridge Entertainment , Fifty-Fifty Films
Rating
R (Language Throughout|Brief Graphic Nudity|Sexual Content)
Genre
Romance , Comedy
Original Language
English
Release Date (Theaters)
Dec 22, 2023, Wide
Release Date (Streaming)
Feb 20, 2024
Box Office (Gross USA)
$88.1M
Runtime
1h 43m
Aspect Ratio
Digital 2.39:1