Anyone But You (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

52% Tomatometer 115 Reviews 87% Popcornmeter 1,000+ Verified Ratings

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold -- until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

What to Know

Critics Consensus

Slick direction and a pair of tremendously watchable stars make Anyone But You a passably fizzy diversion despite a less than scintillating story.

Audience Says

Anyone But You should hit the sweet spot for rom-com fans, even if this one gets a little raunchier than some might expect.

Critics Reviews

Anyone But You (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Udita Jhunjhunwala Livemint Despite its appealing leads, Will Gluck's romcom is too generic to stand out. Jun 24, 2024 Full Review Anyone But You (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Linda Holmes NPR I'm pretty vibes-based, and I think the vibes in this movie are just super unpleasant and sour. I never liked either of these people. May 10, 2024 Full Review Anyone But You (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Ty Burr Ty Burr's Watch List (Substack) The two stars are easy on the eyes and, on a scene-by-scene basis, as charming as you want from a big jar of marshmallow fluff. Rated: 2.5/4 Apr 26, 2024 Full Review Anyone But You (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Nelson Acosta Koimoi Anyone But You represents the return of the romantic comedy genre to the silver screen, but sadly, the movie doesn’t really do anything new to warrant that opportunity. Rated: 2.5/5 Jul 3, 2024 Full Review Anyone But You (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Andrew Kendall Stabroek News Representing affectations of romance on screen must come with some element of vulnerability, but Anyone But You feels false and unnatural at every turn so that it’s hard to discern what stakes a foiled romance might have for any of the characters. Jul 1, 2024 Full Review Anyone But You (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Shah Shahid The Movie Blog Where Anyone But You stands out is that it seems like the movie knows it’s a rom-com and leans into all the tropes, while also subverting them a little bit at the same time. Jun 14, 2024 Full Review Read all reviews
Audience Reviews

Jonathan B Sydney Sweeney is amazing 🤩, and her chemistry with Glen Powell is off the charts making for a great, modern day Rom Com 😎👍🏻👍🏻 Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 07/28/24 Full Review Diego Great movie , refreshing & funny. Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 03/04/24 Full Review MT I can’t tell if it was bad acting or bad script writing or both. Tried way too hard, whole thing felt forced. Glad I didn’t pay full price. Rated 0.5/5 Stars • Rated 0.5 out of 5 stars 02/28/24 Full Review Cameron solid rom com - my wife and I enjoyed it Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 02/24/24 Full Review Chris It was funny, with some entertaining scenarios. Typical love comedy. Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 02/20/24 Full Review Thalia I was a really good film. The amount of comedy to romance ratio was just right. Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 02/18/24 Full Review Read all reviews

My Rating

Cast & Crew

Will Gluck Director Sydney Sweeney Bea Glen Powell Ben Alexandra Shipp Actor GaTa Actor Hadley Robinson Actor
Movie Clips

Anyone But You: Official Clip - Ben & Bea Finally Kiss 1:25 Anyone But You: Official Clip - Morning After Mishap 2:22 Anyone But You: Official Clip - Ben & Bea Meet at the Cafe 4:27 Anyone But You: Official Clip - So You Gonna Kiss Me Now? 3:22 Anyone But You: Official Clip - Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Scheme 1:08 Anyone But You: Official Clip - Cookie "Sex" 1:26 Anyone But You: Official Clip - Meeting Your Ex 1:59 Anyone But You: Official Clip - Permission To Touch Your Butt? 1:56 Anyone But You: Official Clip - We Were Faking It The Whole Time 2:31 Anyone But You: Official Clip - Romantic Buoy Talk 2:15

Related Movie News

Videos

Movieclips: Sony's Best Movies of 2023 57:57 Anyone But You: Sydney Sweeney Sizzles in Anyone But You 8:27 Anyone But You: Exclusive Featurette - Faking It 0:36 Anyone But You: Trailer 1 2:32 Anyone But You: Teaser Trailer 0:53

Synopsis In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold -- until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Director
Will Gluck

Producer
Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Will Gluck

Screenwriter
Ilana Wolpert, Will Gluck

Distributor
Columbia Pictures

Production Co
Sony Pictures, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, Olive Bridge Entertainment, Fifty-Fifty Films

Rating
R (Language Throughout|Brief Graphic Nudity|Sexual Content)

Genre
Romance, Comedy

Original Language
English

Release Date (Theaters)
Dec 22, 2023, Wide

Release Date (Streaming)
Feb 20, 2024

Box Office (Gross USA)
$88.1M

Runtime
1h 43m

Aspect Ratio
Digital 2.39:1
