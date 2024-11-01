Anyone But You streaming: where to watch online? (2024)

Anyone But You streaming: where to watch online? Synopsis Ex-lovers must pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding

Anyone But You streaming: where to watch online?

Currently you are able to watch "Anyone But You" streaming on Netflix. It is also possible to buy "Anyone But You" on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store as download or rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Spectrum On Demand online.

Can I watch Anyone But You in theaters?

Yes! You can get tickets to see Anyone But You in theaters in the United States right now. Tickets are available on Fandango.

Synopsis

Ex-lovers must pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding

In this loose adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, two arch rivals who still hate each other from a previous encounter are reunited at a destination wedding in Sydney, Australia. For their own personal reasons, the pair must pretend to be a couple for the duration of their trip.

What to know

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney leads this R-rated rom-com from Will Gluck

Anyone But You is an R-rated romantic comedy movie written and directed by filmmaker Will Gluck. After the success of Peter Rabbit and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Gluck returns to the rom-com genre where he started his career. His movies Easy A and Friends with Benefits in the early 2000s cemented his reputation in the genre that he continues with this movie. Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth produce the movie with Sony Pictures distributing.

Anyone But You is led by rising star Sydney Sweeney, who is best known for her performances in Euphoria, The White Lotus, and the HBO film Reality. She plays opposite American actor Glenn Powell, who has featured in movies Hidden Figures, Top Gun: Maverick, and Devotion. The wider cast includes Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet, Hadley Robinson, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, and GaTa. Anyone But You was released in theaters on 22nd December, 2023.

Production News

  • January 31, 2021
    • Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are confirmed to be starring in a new rom-com from director Will Gluck. The movie is confirmed to be an R-rated movie. (Source: Deadline)
  • February 10, 2023
    • Actress Alexandra Shipp is announced to be joining the movie. (Source: Deadline)
  • March 7, 2023
    • The latest cast announcement confirms the addition of both Rachel Griffiths and Dermot Mulroney. (Source: Deadline)
  • May 3, 2023
    • The movie is confirmed to be releasing on December 15th, 2023. (Source: Deadline)
  • October 20, 2023
    • Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell both dazzle in the first official trailer for the movie. (Source: YouTube)
  • November 7, 2023
    • It is reported that the release date of the movie is changed to December 22, 2023. (Source: Film Affinity)
  • November 16, 2023
    • A new trailer for the movie is released teasing the edgy, raunchy rom-com where the main pair pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia. (Source: The Playlist)
  • December 22, 2023
    • Anyone But You was released in theaters. (Source: Variety)

Cast

Sydney Sweeney

Bea

Glen Powell

Ben

Mia Artemis

Barista

Nat Buchanan

Miranda Clerk

GaTa

Pete

Alexandra Shipp

Claudia

Hadley Robinson

Halle

Dermot Mulroney

Leo

Rachel Griffiths

Innie

Deborah Faye Lee

Flight Attendant

Lance Kerfuffle

Peter Gluck

Taryn Gluck

Olivia von Stauffenberg

Alexandra Gluck

Mafalda von Stauffenberg

Summer Tian

Mother at Airport

Dan Liu

Father at Airport

Davina Chan Gallagher

Daughter at Airport

Charlee Fraser

Margaret

Joe Davidson

Beau

Bryan Brown

Roger

Michelle Hurd

Carol

Darren Barnet

Jonathan

Mariama Whitton

Superyacht Crew Member

Ryan Panizza

Superyacht Crew Member

Talayna Moana Nikora

Harbour Patrol Heli Responder

Beau Karolos

Harbour Patrol Driver

