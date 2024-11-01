Anyone But You streaming: where to watch online? (2024)

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney leads this R-rated rom-com from Will Gluck

Anyone But You is an R-rated romantic comedy movie written and directed by filmmaker Will Gluck. After the success of Peter Rabbit and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Gluck returns to the rom-com genre where he started his career. His movies Easy A and Friends with Benefits in the early 2000s cemented his reputation in the genre that he continues with this movie. Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth produce the movie with Sony Pictures distributing.

Anyone But You is led by rising star Sydney Sweeney, who is best known for her performances in Euphoria, The White Lotus, and the HBO film Reality. She plays opposite American actor Glenn Powell, who has featured in movies Hidden Figures, Top Gun: Maverick, and Devotion. The wider cast includes Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet, Hadley Robinson, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, and GaTa. Anyone But You was released in theaters on 22nd December, 2023.