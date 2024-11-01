Anyone But You streaming: where to watch online? (2024)

Watch Now
CC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, FrenchRent$3.99
CC 4K R 103min - English, SpanishSubscription$15.49 / monthCC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, FrenchRent$3.99
CC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, PortugueseRent$3.99CC 4K R 103minRent$3.99CC HD R 103minRent$3.99CC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, FrenchBuy$14.99CC 4K R 103min - English, Spanish, PortugueseBuy$14.99CC 4K R 103minBuy$14.99CC R 103minCinema retail price
We checked for updates on 233 streaming services on October 14, 2024 at 5:17:01 AM.
Anyone But You streaming: where to watch online?
Currently you are able to watch "Anyone But You" streaming on Netflix. It is also possible to buy "Anyone But You" on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store as download or rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Spectrum On Demand online.
Can I watch Anyone But You in theaters?
Yes! You can get tickets to see Anyone But You in theaters in the United States right now. Tickets are available on Fandango.
Synopsis
Ex-lovers must pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding
In this loose adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, two arch rivals who still hate each other from a previous encounter are reunited at a destination wedding in Sydney, Australia. For their own personal reasons, the pair must pretend to be a couple for the duration of their trip.
Where does Anyone But You rank today?
The JustWatch Daily Streaming Charts are calculated by user activity within the last 24 hours. This includes clicking on a streaming offer, adding a title to a watchlist, and marking a title as 'seen'. This includes data from ~1.3 million movie & TV show fans per day.
Anyone But You is 479 on the JustWatch Daily Streaming Charts today. The movie has moved up the charts by 104 places since yesterday. In the United States, it is currently more popular than Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri but less popular than Reservoir Dogs.
Streaming charts last updated: 9:23:20 AM, 10/14/2024
What to know
Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney leads this R-rated rom-com from Will Gluck
Anyone But You is an R-rated romantic comedy movie written and directed by filmmaker Will Gluck. After the success of Peter Rabbit and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Gluck returns to the rom-com genre where he started his career. His movies Easy A and Friends with Benefits in the early 2000s cemented his reputation in the genre that he continues with this movie. Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth produce the movie with Sony Pictures distributing.
Anyone But You is led by rising star Sydney Sweeney, who is best known for her performances in Euphoria, The White Lotus, and the HBO film Reality. She plays opposite American actor Glenn Powell, who has featured in movies Hidden Figures, Top Gun: Maverick, and Devotion. The wider cast includes Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet, Hadley Robinson, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, and GaTa. Anyone But You was released in theaters on 22nd December, 2023.
Production News
- January 31, 2021
- Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are confirmed to be starring in a new rom-com from director Will Gluck. The movie is confirmed to be an R-rated movie. (Source: Deadline)
- February 10, 2023
- Actress Alexandra Shipp is announced to be joining the movie. (Source: Deadline)
- March 7, 2023
- The latest cast announcement confirms the addition of both Rachel Griffiths and Dermot Mulroney. (Source: Deadline)
- May 3, 2023
- The movie is confirmed to be releasing on December 15th, 2023. (Source: Deadline)
- October 20, 2023
- Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell both dazzle in the first official trailer for the movie. (Source: YouTube)
- November 7, 2023
- It is reported that the release date of the movie is changed to December 22, 2023. (Source: Film Affinity)
- November 16, 2023
- A new trailer for the movie is released teasing the edgy, raunchy rom-com where the main pair pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia. (Source: The Playlist)
- December 22, 2023
- Anyone But You was released in theaters. (Source: Variety)
Cast
Sydney Sweeney
Bea
Glen Powell
Ben
Mia Artemis
Barista
Nat Buchanan
Miranda Clerk
GaTa
Pete
Alexandra Shipp
Claudia
Hadley Robinson
Halle
Dermot Mulroney
Leo
Rachel Griffiths
Innie
Deborah Faye Lee
Flight Attendant
Lance Kerfuffle
Peter Gluck
Taryn Gluck
Olivia von Stauffenberg
Alexandra Gluck
Mafalda von Stauffenberg
Summer Tian
Mother at Airport
Dan Liu
Father at Airport
Davina Chan Gallagher
Daughter at Airport
Charlee Fraser
Margaret
Joe Davidson
Beau
Bryan Brown
Roger
Michelle Hurd
Carol
Darren Barnet
Jonathan
Mariama Whitton
Superyacht Crew Member
Ryan Panizza
Superyacht Crew Member
Talayna Moana Nikora
Harbour Patrol Heli Responder
Beau Karolos
Harbour Patrol Driver