Anyone else get an unexpected credit card in the mail? (2024)

You may also want to cancel it immediately. The same thing happened to me, then I started getting overdraft notices. 3 total, for over $1000 each. Even though I had the card in hand and didn't activate it, it turned out someone had opened the card in my name and was using the balance transfer checks for cash and purchases. Obviously, they all bounced and it wasn't too hard to convinve the CC company that it wasn't me (fake address, phone number, and birth date), but it was still a headache and raised the risk of hurting my credit rating.<BR><BR>My place had been robbed twice in one week a couple months before. It turns out they likely took some CC offer mail I had on my desk. I ended up enrolled for 3 cards total that I never signed up for.<BR><BR>While I'm telling the story... I once gave my CC# over the phone to a hotel to reserve a room. A couple weeks later, that CC was used to subscribe to a pay p*rn site that centered around women over 40! View image: /infopop/emoticons/icon_eek.gif<BR><BR>The moral of the story is... If you ever get anything like that, don't just cut it up. Don't just let it sit, thinking that you're safe by not activating it. Do call the company and cancel it immediately. Even if you want to use it, cancel it and open a new one.