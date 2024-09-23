Anyone else get an unexpected credit card in the mail? (2024)

      I get this letter in the mail today with credit card enclosed. Says I have a $5000 limit. That is pretty low compared to what I am used to. Says my previous credit card company is gone and now this new one is taking over. Problem is, my 'previous' credit card company is still around and I don't think Capital One is going anywhere soon!?<BR><BR>Does this mean they sold my account to this new scroat-tastic credit company? Why would they do that? They gave me a platinum card like 3 months ago and I use the card pretty frequently. I usually keep a balance of about $200 on there that I try to pay off just before the end of the billing cycle and then I use it again the next month.<BR><BR>Did I piss someone off by not letting them charge me interest?<BR>I tried calling this new company but their phone lines all say that they are not available till the 28th. Same with their website.<BR><BR>This is kinda scary that they would just send me a card with no warning. Pisses me off too.

        I wouldn't be surprised if it came with the equivalent of a click-through license with a hellacious APR and fees, etc. the moment you make one charge on it or activate it. I'd contact your current credit card company with the false claim of the previous company going under. I'm sure Capitol One would eat this two-bit operation alive.<BR><BR>The name on the card doesn't happen to be Santos L. Halper, does it? View image: /infopop/emoticons/icon_wink.gif

          No, I looked around on the appalling lack of paperwork they sent with it (basically a card that says Call on Oct 28 to activate!!!!!11) and I see the company name as Rapid. Just Rapid. WTF? Sounds like rape to me.<BR>Address PO Box 247001 Omaha, Nebraska 68124-7001<BR><BR>Any members of the Brute Squad in Omaha want to make a quick stop by to arrange some answers for me?<BR><BR>To be honest, I really hate this kind of stuff. It really pisses me off that these people have my personal info. I'd like to screw them over good. I think I'll make some calls.

            You might want to contact the FTC.

              Call your (original, real) cc company first and mention what the letter says about your "previous company" if they get a few complaints they'll investigate.<BR><BR>Ain't nothing like a billion dollar company to do your dirty work. View image: /infopop/emoticons/icon_smile.gif

                I get that crap all the time. First thing, DON'T use the card. that's acceptance of contract, and they'll have you. Second, call you CC company, and let them know. Third, DON'T use the card. Fourth, don't throw it away. Cut it in half, but save the paperwork and card pieces, in case your CC company wants it.<BR><BR>Companies like this suck. I know of two or three kids in college around here who're stuck with some of these cards for the next few years, with outrageous interest.

                  You may also want to cancel it immediately. The same thing happened to me, then I started getting overdraft notices. 3 total, for over $1000 each. Even though I had the card in hand and didn't activate it, it turned out someone had opened the card in my name and was using the balance transfer checks for cash and purchases. Obviously, they all bounced and it wasn't too hard to convinve the CC company that it wasn't me (fake address, phone number, and birth date), but it was still a headache and raised the risk of hurting my credit rating.<BR><BR>My place had been robbed twice in one week a couple months before. It turns out they likely took some CC offer mail I had on my desk. I ended up enrolled for 3 cards total that I never signed up for.<BR><BR>While I'm telling the story... I once gave my CC# over the phone to a hotel to reserve a room. A couple weeks later, that CC was used to subscribe to a pay p*rn site that centered around women over 40! View image: /infopop/emoticons/icon_eek.gif<BR><BR>The moral of the story is... If you ever get anything like that, don't just cut it up. Don't just let it sit, thinking that you're safe by not activating it. Do call the company and cancel it immediately. Even if you want to use it, cancel it and open a new one.

                    I have a Capital One platinum mastercard and have heard no such things. If Capital One was going bankrupt or whatever, It surely would have been in the news.

                      It's a scam guys, do what others said about not activating and cutting the card up. I would send copies of the letter saying your previous cc co. went out of business to BOTH the Better Business Bureau and Capitol One.

