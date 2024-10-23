Apartments / Housing For Rent near Costa Mesa, CA 92627 - craigslist (2024)

  • Upstairs 1 bed 1 bath unit with washer/dryer hookups and A/C system $1,300 Costa Mesa, CA
  • VERY LARGE 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in Eastside Costa Mesa $1,500 Costa Mesa, CA
  • Access gates, Dishwasher, Black appliances, Brushed steel finishes $4,195 Costa Mesa
  • Close to Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment, Private Yards $2,575 Costa Mesa
  • Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath in Beautiful Costa Mesa $2,425
  • 24-hour emergency maintenance, Lounge, Granite Countertops $4,225 Costa Mesa
  • Close to Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment, Refreshing Swimming Pool $2,700
  • Spacious Kitchens, 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, Laundry Care Centers $2,575 Costa Mesa
  • Wi-Fi, Lounge, Dishwasher, Microwave $4,195 Costa Mesa
  • Upstairs 1 Bed/1Bath With Garage and Balcony! $1,950 Costa Mesa
  • Eastside, Costa Mesa Studio $1,595 Costa Mesa
  • Assigned Garages with Overhead Storage, Laundry Care Center $2,700
  • Wheelchair Accessible (Rooms), High Speed Internet Access, Wi-Fi $4,235 Costa Mesa
  • Spacious Kitchens, Ceiling Fans, 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance $2,575 Costa Mesa
  • 2 BDR 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE Gated Community Near Newport Beach $2,450
  • Costa Mesa 2 Bed, Includes Utilities, $400 dep $2,595 Costa Mesa
  • FURNISHED 1 Bed1 bath with Kitchenette - Private Entrance $1,950 Eastside Costa Mesa
  • Costa Mesa Dramatic Quiet $2,650
  • RARE Location! Comfortable living in a peaceful space w Private Pool! $3,950 NEWPORT HEIGHTS/East Side Costa Mesa
  • 2bed-1bath On-site management Apartment. $1,190 2323-2329 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa
  • 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, Vinyl Flooring* $2,575 Costa Mesa
  • Laundry Facilities, Online Maintenance Requests, Parking $4,205 Costa Mesa
  • Beautiful Courtyards, Spacious Kitchens, Generous Closet Space $2,575 Costa Mesa
  • Spacious Studio 1 bath Apartment $800 off 1ST MONTH $1,950 Costa mesa
  • Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs Apartment $800off 1st month rent $2,750 Costa Mesa
  • "Large 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home Available for Rent" $2,940 Orange, LA
  • Plush Carpeting, Generous Closet Space $2,575 Costa Mesa
  • 2 Bedroom 1 Bath $2,875 Eastside Costa Mesa
  • This is the Unit you are looking for * Won't last! * $2,495 Costa Mesa
  • Located within the Newport-Mesa School District, Vertical Blinds $2,700
  • East Side Costa Mesa Studio $1,600 East Side Costa Mesa
  • Studio - East side Costa Mesa $1,600 Costa Mesa
  • Costa Mesa Vintage Perfect $2,650 Costa Mesa
  • 1 bedroom 1 bath $2,400 Costa Mesa
  • Park Place Village - 3rd Floor Studio - Great Location!! $1,380 Costa Mesa
  • Spacious 1 Bedroom floorplans! Come see our great community! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Costa Mesa 2bed/1bath house for rent $3,800
  • Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath Upstairs Apartment $800 off 1st month rent $2,650 Costa Mesa
  • This deal won't last long! Gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath! Prime location. $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • Eastside Costa Mesa - Townhouse, Indoor Laundry $2,795 Costa Mesa
  • A canvas for your dreams: Experience our spacious 1 BR today! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Lovely 1 Bedroom in Beautiful Costa Mesa!! $2,095
  • 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Costa Mesa Rental $2,600 Costa Mesa
  • Check us out! Great 1 BD / 1 BA by public transportation. 746 SqFt! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Fully renovated and ready for you! Come see it today! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Fully renovated and ready for you! Come see it today! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • 2 bed / 1 bath. Refreshing resort style pool! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • Costa Mesa, 2 Br 1.5 Ba Townhome + Garage $2,950 Fordham Drive
  • What a great place to live! 2 bd, 1 ba, 875 sq ft. Come home today! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • Luxurious amenities await you at our resort style 1 bed / 1 bath! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Oh my! What a gorgeous place! See this 2 bed, 1 bath for yourself! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • Pets Welcome! We accept indoor cats and dogs! Ask for details! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • If you commute, you'll want to check us out! Near public transport $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Eastside Costa Mesa Townhouse with stacked laundry $2,795
  • COSTA MESA TOWNHOME UTILITIES INC, D/W, FRIG $2,495
  • Corner Unit: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse $3,295
  • Eastside: 2 Bedroom 1 Bath $2,995
  • Lower Unit: 2 Bedroom 1 Bath $2,395
  • 2 Bedroom 2. 5 Bath Attached Townhouse $3,195
  • Eastside: 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, $2,995
  • Lower: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath $4,395
  • 2 Bedroom 2. 5 Bath Attached Townhouse $3,095
  • Takeover my lease 2 bed/2 bath $3,100
  • Gorgeous 746 sq ft 1 bed / 1 bath - Prime location in Costa Mesa $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • 2 bed / 1 bath. Refreshing resort style pool! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • 1 bed 1 bath ready to view now! Visit our community today! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Convenient 2 bed / 1 bath apt located by public transportation $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • Spacious 1 Bedroom floorplans! Come see our great community! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Gorgeous 746 sq ft 1 bed / 1 bath - Prime location in Costa Mesa $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • 3 bd/2 ba updated/clean/soalr $5,300 Costa Mesa
  • Costa Mesa Eastside $2,120 Eastside Costa Mesa
  • Oconomowoc, Fowler Lake Area $1,375 Costa Mesa
  • Convenient location in Costa Mesa - Come see our 2 Bed / 1 bath! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • A community to call home: Experience our 1 BR, 746 Sq Ft. $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • A New Day, A Fresh Start: Your Ideal Home Awaits! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • 2 bed / 1 bath. Refreshing resort style pool! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • Oh my! What a gorgeous place! See this 2 bed, 1 bath for yourself! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • Gorgeous 746 sq ft 1 bed / 1 bath - Prime location in Costa Mesa $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Rent an amazing 2 bed 1 bath – Close to transit and bus lines! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Gated Community!$800 off 1st month rent $2,250 Costa Mesa
  • READY TODAY! THREE BED, TWO BATH TOWNHOME NEAR NEWPORT BEACH $4,800 Costa Mesa
  • The right place for you! Beautiful 1 bed / 1 bath - prime location! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • This deal won't last long! Gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath! Prime location. $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • Convenient location in Costa Mesa - Come see our 2 Bed / 1 bath! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • A New Day, A Fresh Start: Your Ideal Home Awaits! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • East Costa Mesa Charmer! $6,250 Eastside Costa Mesa
  • 1 Bedroom Apartment Available - Costa Mesa $2,400 Costa Mesa
  • Apartment for Rent $2,750 Costa Mesa
  • Simply breath-taking! Beautifully designed 1 BR/1 BA - just for you $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • This deal won't last long! Gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath! Prime location. $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • Close to everything far from ordinary! Live near it all! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Comfortable living. Conveniently located, spacious 1 bed 1 bath! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Five 96 Victoria $2,850 Costa Mesa
  • Check out our community today for an experience that can't be beat! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Town home style $800 off 1st month rent $3,000 Costa Mesa
  • Catalina sunsets 2br 2bath apartment home $3,125
  • Accept Section 8 Move In Ready 1 Bedroom Apt Close to the Beach!! $2,485 West Costa Mesa
  • West Costa Mesa 1 Bedroom Apartment Close to the Beach!! $2,485 West Costa Mesa
  • RARE furnished Separate Private Grnd Flr Residence. 60 day rental! $2,475 NEWPORT HEIGHTS/East Side Costa Mesa
  • If you commute, you'll want to check us out! Near public transport $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Spacious 2 Bed, 1 Bath. 875 SqFt! Wonderful community! Visit today! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • Pets Welcome! We accept indoor cats and dogs! Ask for details! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Great community for great people! Visit today! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • 1 BR / 1 BA great for pets! Pet-Friendly Community in Costa Mesa $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Convenient location in Costa Mesa - Come see our 2 Bed / 1 bath! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • Great community for great people! Visit today! $2,848 Costa Mesa
  • Central location in Costa Mesa. 1 Bed, 1 Bath! Stop by for a tour! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Upgraded 1 bed / 1 bath! Character, style, and modern amenities! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Soak up the sun! Resort-style living at Baywind Apartment Homes $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Fabulous 746 sq ft, 1 bed, 1 bath. Access to bus and transportation $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Upgraded 1 bed / 1 bath! Character, style, and modern amenities! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Charming 2 bed/2bath Eastside Costa Mesa Cottage $3,645 Eastside Costa Mesa
  • 2 bedroom/2bath/2car garage - washer/dryer hookups $3,000 Ease Side Costa Mesa
  • 1 Bedroom Apartment Close to the Beach!! Move-In Ready!! $2,485 West Costa Mesa
  • 3 Bed 2 Bath Home, 2 Car Garage, Furnished - $3,895 Raleigh, Costa Mesa
  • Baywind Apartment Homes – Commuting is easy! Right on the bus line! $2,424 Costa Mesa
  • Make yourself at home! Beautiful 1 bed, 1 bath in Costa Mesa $2,424 Costa Mesa
