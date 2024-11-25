Apex Connect FAQ | theHunter: Call of the Wild (2024)

Howdy Hunters!

This support article was created to help answer your questions about the Avalanche Apex Connect integration with theHunter: Call of the Wild. If your question was not answered, or you need help with your Avalanche Apex Account, you’re always welcome tocontact our support team.

For any related support queries, please remember to include your Platform ID and a screenshot of the in-game main menu where the version number is visible (bottom right corner). If you are unable to do this, sharing the email associated with your Avalanche Apex Connect account also works.

Alright, let’s get started!

Avalanche Apex Connect Frequently Asked Questions

What is Avalanche Apex Connect?

With Avalanche Apex Connect, you become part of our special circle of friends. Signing up provides in-game rewards, unique game features, and ensures you’ll never miss an update.

Do I get anything for signing up?

Yes. The Avalanche Apex Connect account gives you access to exclusive rewards and benefits. Sign up for a Full Account and get instant access to three variations of the Ghillie Suit outfit, as well as the ability to send game invites to your Avalanche Apex Connect friends on PC platforms.

Do I need an Avalanche Apex Connect Account to play theHunter: Call of the Wild?

No, you don’t need an Avalanche Apex Connect Account to play the game or access multiplayer. However, only players with a Full Account can access in-game rewards and send game invites to Avalanche Apex Connect users on PC platforms.

Where do I create an Avalanche Apex Connect Account?

You can create your Avalanche Apex Connect account from the signup popup that shows when you start the game, or by visiting the in-gameSettings. To change your account details, please visit theAvalanche Apex Connect website.

What is the difference between a Limited and Full Avalanche Apex Connect Account?

With a Limited Account, you’ll be able to access the game and multiplayer without providing an email address. However, only players with a Full Account can access in-game rewards and send game invites to Avalanche Apex Connect users on PC platforms.

I have a Limited Account. How do I upgrade to a Full Avalanche Apex Connect Account?

From the in-game main menu, go toSettings,Avalanche Apex Connectand chooseUpgrade to Apex Connect Account.

How do I change my email address, display name or password?

Please visit the Avalanche Apex Connect Account portalhere, sign in, and navigate to theSettingstab.

What do I do if I forget or am locked out of my Apex Account?

Go to the Avalanche Apex Connect Account login pagehereand clickForgot Password. A new password will be sent to your email.

How do I delete my Avalanche Apex Connect Account?

Login to your Avalanche Apex Connect Accounthere, clickSettings, and then clickDelete Account.

What happens if I delete my Avalanche Apex Connect Account?

If you choose to delete your account from theAvalanche Apex Connect Portal, all of your data for Avalanche Apex Connect will be deleted. Please note your local save game will not be affected. The process to delete your Avalanche Apex Connect account will take 24 hours. If you login and re-activate your Avalanche Apex Connect Account again within this 24 hour period, it will stop the account from being deleted.

What happens if I unlink my Apex Connect Account?

If you choose to unlink your Xbox, Steam, or PlayStation account from a Full Avalanche Apex Connect Account, it will not remove the Avalanche Apex Connect Account,only the data associated with the game link. Your local save game will not be affected. The process to delete your Apex Connect account will take 24 hours. If you login and re-activate your Apex Connect Account again within this 24 hour period, it will stop the account from being unlinked. To delete your account including all data, you can do so by visiting theAvalanche Apex Connect Portal.

I registered my Apex Connect Account, but didn’t get an email to verify it.

You can request another email verification. Login to the Apex Connect Account portalhere, click theSettingstab, and then click theResend Emailbutton. If you’re experiencing any issues, please try a different email orcontact our support team.

Can I link more than one Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox account to my Avalanche Apex Connect Account?

If you own theHunter: Call of the Wild on more than one platform, you can link your Avalanche Apex Connect Account to multiple platforms (please note cross-platform saves are not supported). However, you can only link one user account of each platform to your Avalanche Apex Connect Account.

How do I unlink my Apex Connect Account from theHunter: Call of the Wild?

You can unlink your account within theHunter: Call of the Wild game. FromSettings, navigate toAvalanche Apex Connect Account, then pressUnlink(if you have a Limited Account)orDelete(if you have a Full Account).

How do I contact support if I have another question or need additional support?

If you have more questions about your Avalanche Apex Connect account or need additional support, please contact our support team directlyhere.

