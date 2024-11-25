Apex Connect FAQ | theHunter: Call of the Wild (2024)

Howdy Hunters!

This support article was created to help answer your questions about the Avalanche Apex Connect integration with theHunter: Call of the Wild. If your question was not answered, or you need help with your Avalanche Apex Account, you’re always welcome tocontact our support team.

For any related support queries, please remember to include your Platform ID and a screenshot of the in-game main menu where the version number is visible (bottom right corner). If you are unable to do this, sharing the email associated with your Avalanche Apex Connect account also works.

Alright, let’s get started!

Avalanche Apex Connect Frequently Asked Questions

What is Avalanche Apex Connect?
With Avalanche Apex Connect, you become part of our special circle of friends. Signing up provides in-game rewards, unique game features, and ensures you’ll never miss an update.

Do I get anything for signing up?
Yes. The Avalanche Apex Connect account gives you access to exclusive rewards and benefits. Sign up for a Full Account and get instant access to three variations of the Ghillie Suit outfit, as well as the ability to send game invites to your Avalanche Apex Connect friends on PC platforms.

Do I need an Avalanche Apex Connect Account to play theHunter: Call of the Wild?
No, you don’t need an Avalanche Apex Connect Account to play the game or access multiplayer. However, only players with a Full Account can access in-game rewards and send game invites to Avalanche Apex Connect users on PC platforms.

Where do I create an Avalanche Apex Connect Account?
You can create your Avalanche Apex Connect account from the signup popup that shows when you start the game, or by visiting the in-gameSettings. To change your account details, please visit theAvalanche Apex Connect website.

What is the difference between a Limited and Full Avalanche Apex Connect Account?
With a Limited Account, you’ll be able to access the game and multiplayer without providing an email address. However, only players with a Full Account can access in-game rewards and send game invites to Avalanche Apex Connect users on PC platforms.

I have a Limited Account. How do I upgrade to a Full Avalanche Apex Connect Account?
From the in-game main menu, go toSettings,Avalanche Apex Connectand chooseUpgrade to Apex Connect Account.

How do I change my email address, display name or password?
Please visit the Avalanche Apex Connect Account portalhere, sign in, and navigate to theSettingstab.

What do I do if I forget or am locked out of my Apex Account?
Go to the Avalanche Apex Connect Account login pagehereand clickForgot Password. A new password will be sent to your email.

How do I delete my Avalanche Apex Connect Account?
Login to your Avalanche Apex Connect Accounthere, clickSettings, and then clickDelete Account.

What happens if I delete my Avalanche Apex Connect Account?
If you choose to delete your account from theAvalanche Apex Connect Portal, all of your data for Avalanche Apex Connect will be deleted. Please note your local save game will not be affected. The process to delete your Avalanche Apex Connect account will take 24 hours. If you login and re-activate your Avalanche Apex Connect Account again within this 24 hour period, it will stop the account from being deleted.

What happens if I unlink my Apex Connect Account?
If you choose to unlink your Xbox, Steam, or PlayStation account from a Full Avalanche Apex Connect Account, it will not remove the Avalanche Apex Connect Account,only the data associated with the game link. Your local save game will not be affected. The process to delete your Apex Connect account will take 24 hours. If you login and re-activate your Apex Connect Account again within this 24 hour period, it will stop the account from being unlinked. To delete your account including all data, you can do so by visiting theAvalanche Apex Connect Portal.

I registered my Apex Connect Account, but didn’t get an email to verify it.
You can request another email verification. Login to the Apex Connect Account portalhere, click theSettingstab, and then click theResend Emailbutton. If you’re experiencing any issues, please try a different email orcontact our support team.

Can I link more than one Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox account to my Avalanche Apex Connect Account?
If you own theHunter: Call of the Wild on more than one platform, you can link your Avalanche Apex Connect Account to multiple platforms (please note cross-platform saves are not supported). However, you can only link one user account of each platform to your Avalanche Apex Connect Account.

How do I unlink my Apex Connect Account from theHunter: Call of the Wild?
You can unlink your account within theHunter: Call of the Wild game. FromSettings, navigate toAvalanche Apex Connect Account, then pressUnlink(if you have a Limited Account)orDelete(if you have a Full Account).

How do I contact support if I have another question or need additional support?
If you have more questions about your Avalanche Apex Connect account or need additional support, please contact our support team directlyhere.

Need help with anything else, or have more questions? Pleasesubmit a request.

Apex Connect FAQ | theHunter: Call of the Wild (2024)

FAQs

How do you connect to Apex in the Hunter call of the wild? ›

You can create your Apex Connect account from the signup pop-up that shows when you start the game, or by visiting the in-game Settings. To change your account details, please visit the Apex Connect website.

Read On
Why won't my apex connect? ›

If you're experiencing issues connecting to EA servers while playing Apex Legends, clearing the cache stored in the host files of the application can often resolve the problem.

Learn More
Can you use cheat engine on call of the wild? ›

This is a cheat table for Cheat Engine (CE). You must have CE installed. Run the game, open the cheat table in CE, and start activating cheats.

Get More Info
What are the chances of getting a great one in Hunter call of the wild? ›

Great Ones are extremely rare. While only about 1% of animals have a "Diamond" rating and it can take a player hundreds of hours to spot one of these (because they are not only rare but also much more elusive), Great Ones are even more difficult to find and only few players will ever see one.

Find Out More
What is apex connect? ›

Apex Connect is a secure, real-time, 24/7 web portal providing hedge fund managers, investors, and certified third-parties easy access to their fund and investment data online.

Discover More
Why can't i add friends on Apex Connect? ›

If you are unable to find a friend you may need to update your privacy settings for either your EA Account or your Platform account. If you continue having issues, there may be an age restriction or parental control interfering as well. EA Account: Update your privacy settings and email preferences.

Know More
How do I fix my apex connection? ›

Troubleshoot download, installation, and loading issues
  1. Check the server status. You can check the server status of many of our games on EA Help. ...
  2. Check for platform issues. ...
  3. Restart your router. ...
  4. Clear your cache on PC. ...
  5. Try a different Domain Name System (DNS)
Jul 8, 2024

Learn More Now
Why won t Apex reconnect? ›

This usually happens when the Apex makes a DHCP request before the router has booted to the point it can provide it. Easiest way to mitigate that is to reserve the IP on your router and then set the Apex to use a static IP, filling in the one you reserved. Another way is put your router on an UPS.

See Details
Can you get banned for using mods in Hunter call of the wild? ›

You're not gonna get banned at all since it's impossible to be banned from this game. But the game does not officially support mods so if you use them, just be aware that they might cause unintended side effects like glitches to occur.

Find Out More
Can you get banned for using WeMod in Call of the Wild? ›

When using any third-party cheats or mods there is always a chance of being banned unless the game developer has explicitly said that it is safe to do. Generally, there is very little risk as WeMod does not support multiplayer game modes and does not condone attempting to cheat in these game modes.

Keep Reading

Is Cheat Engine risky? ›

Cheat Engine itself is not a virus. A few antivirus marks it as malware or PUP because it can attach itself to processes and modify memory. The installer you download through their official website is bundled with a bunch of adware. More information about adware can be found from below antimalware vendors.

Find Out More
What animal is worth the most money in the Hunter call of the wild? ›

The best way to earn cash in this game is to Canada Goose hunt. For this you will need the Wild Goose Chase Gear DLC to access goose decoys and a proper groundblind. If you do not have this DLC, then you can go to a multiplayer server and hunt Pumas or Mountain Lions.

Learn More
What makes an animal a diamond in Hunter's Call of the Wild? ›

Diamond specimens are usually found with difficulty Level 9 (Legendary), but on rare occasions a Level 8 (Mythical) may spawn with a high enough trophy rating to qualify for the diamond medal.

View More
Is Hunter call of the wild cross platform with Apex connect? ›

If you own theHunter: Call of the Wild on more than one platform, you can link your Apex Connect Account to multiple platforms (please note, cross-platform saves are not supported). However, you can only link one user account of each platform to your Apex Connect Account.

Continue Reading
How to join a multiplayer game in the Hunter Call of the Wild? ›

A game can either be hosted or joined via the Multiplayer tab in the main menu. If the host of the game owns DLC other players do not own, they are regardless be able to use the content of the DLC during the session.

Discover More

References

Top Articles
Rail Freight | FreightCenter
Pros & Cons of Rail: Shipping Cost, Speed, Capacity and More
Container Shipping Cost Calculator [2024] - Freightos
Latest Posts
How do you plan macau trip part 1? - Answers
Rail Shipping Canada: How to get started | RailGateway.ca
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Twana Towne Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 6564

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Twana Towne Ret

Birthday: 1994-03-19

Address: Apt. 990 97439 Corwin Motorway, Port Eliseoburgh, NM 99144-2618

Phone: +5958753152963

Job: National Specialist

Hobby: Kayaking, Photography, Skydiving, Embroidery, Leather crafting, Orienteering, Cooking

Introduction: My name is Twana Towne Ret, I am a famous, talented, joyous, perfect, powerful, inquisitive, lovely person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.