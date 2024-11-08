API Acceptable Use Policy (2024)

This Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) covers the use of the Nexus Mods API in all third party websites, applications or other use cases. As an extension of our Fair Use Policy, it is meant to inform developers of what is and is not acceptable when it comes to requesting and using data from our services.

We provide an open API for developers and their applications to interact with our database. This access is offered freely in the spirit of facilitating the development of modding-related applications for the benefit of the modding community.

It is the responsibility of the application developer to ensure their compliance with the standards laid out in this document. Failure to meet these standards, intentionally or otherwise, may result in the Nexus Mods team taking action to prevent further use of our data by your application.

Personal API keys

All users have the ability to generate a Personal API key, from the API Access page. This is intended to allow users to experiment with our API without using the keys assigned to a registered application.

We tolerate the use of your personal API key with applications that are in the testing stage of development or are intended for personal use only. Please note that as soon as a public-facing application has left the testing stage and is intended to be utilised by a wider audience (i.e. end-users rather than a select group of testers) you should contact support@nexusmods.com to register your application as described in the registration process in this document.

See Also
Nexus Mods API releasedNexus Mods API releasedScopus Database API InterfaceNexus Mods API released

We do not endorse or support the use of personal API keys in lieu of API keys generated for a public-facing application outside of the testing scenario described above and reserve the right to prevent abuse of personal API keys where applicable.

Registration process

In cases where your application is intended to be public-facing, we require you to contact the Nexus Mods support team once you have a testing build of the application which demonstrates the intended usage of our API. This will allow us to ensure not only that your application complies with this policy, but that it further does not consume an excess amount of API requests (which may result in users being rate limited).

In order to get your application registered, please follow these simple steps:

  1. Contact our support team (support@nexusmods.com) and include a testing build of your application which can be used with a personal API key.
  2. Make any necessary changes to your application, then send us a name, short description and logo for your application. This will be displayed on the API Access page. All logos should be reasonably high resolution and be visible when displayed on a dark background.
  3. Your application will then be issued a "slug" for use with the SSO.

Registered applications are listed on the API Access page accessible via the site preferences. Users have the ability to revoke the API key issued to your application at any time.

Once your application has been registered you will be able to take advantage of our Single Sign-On (SSO) system. Although this is not a requirement, it is the most convenient way for users to add their API key to your application.

Please note that us registering an application does not imply an endorsement of the application, nor do we take any responsibility for the application functioning as intended.

API access and open source

In the spirit of fostering cooperation between developers and in the modding community in general, we provide an open API and we release all of our software and tools as open source.

Therefore, we strongly encourage any applications using our API to make use of open-source licensing, too. We reserve the right to deny registration to any applications if we have doubts about the nature of the application itself, the way our data and our users’ data is handled, or that the underlying code is fully complying with this policy.

Including the source code with your registration request will allow us to gain a better understanding of your application's intended purpose and may speed up the registration process.

Request Headers

When sending requests to the Nexus Mods API, we ask that you add appropriate information to the request header which identifies your application. Specifically including these fields:


Application-Version (e.g. "1.2.0") Please ensure this reflects the current release.
Application-Name (eg. "Vortex") Please keep this consistent across versions of your application.

This information will allow us to track usage of your application and inform you of any odd usage patterns which may be caused by a bug in the software.

Unacceptable Usage

The following describes a number of example scenarios where the API or data retrieved from the API are being used improperly. Applications accessing our services in a comparable way may be actively blocked from using our API.

  • Fetching data en-masse with the intent to rehost this information on your own service (i.e. scraping).
  • Storing user API keys on your own server and/or using them without the action being initiated by the user.
  • Using personal API keys for a public-facing application.
  • Sending request metadata which is either blank or impersonates another application.

Please note that this is a non-exhaustive list and that we reserve the right to deem any usage which is detrimental to the modding community or Nexus Mods unacceptable at our sole discretion, with or without providing a reason.

API Acceptable Use Policy (2024)

FAQs

What is an API policy? ›

Policies are designed to let you add common types of management capabilities to an API easily and reliably. Policies provide features like security, rate-limiting, transformation, and mediation capabilities, saving you from having to code and maintain this functionality on your own.

Discover More
What is included in an acceptable use policy? ›

An AUP sets rules related to an organization's IT security policies. These include rules around accessing restricted information; changing access data, such as passwords; opening questionable email attachments; using public Wi-Fi services; and using company approved authentication procedures. Non-employee users.

Discover More
What are API restrictions? ›

A restricted API is an application program interface whose access, or use, is intentionally limited by web site developers for security purposes or business reasons. APIs are restricted by API keys, which are unique codes passed between a project on one end and the web site's APIs on the other.

See Details
Is it legal to use an API? ›

APIs have copyright protection under U.S. law. Their structure, sequence, and organization constitute creative expression eligible for copyright. Copying an API does not automatically qualify as fair use, even if it enables interoperability.

See More
What are the 4 types of API? ›

What are the different web API types?
  • Open APIs. Public APIs (or Open APIs) function through a set of tools, routines, and protocols for developing software applications. ...
  • Partner APIs. ...
  • Internal APIs. ...
  • Composite APIs.
May 2, 2023

See Details
What is an example of AUP? ›

For example, it can include guidelines about the length of passwords, safe use of Wi-Fi, clean desks, sending personal data over email, or private use of company equipment, like laptops and smartphones. The purpose of the AUP is to create the field for the organisation to play on.

See More
What are the three items typically found in an Acceptable Use Policy? ›

An acceptable use policy usually: Includes specific rules, such as no video pirating. Outlines consequences for breaking the rules, such as warnings or suspension of access. Details an organization's philosophy for granting access (for example, internet use is a privilege that can be revoked, rather than a right)

Find Out More
What should not be a part of Acceptable Use Policy? ›

For example, an AUP may specify that accessing inappropriate or offensive websites, downloading unauthorized software, or engaging in cyberbullying are strictly prohibited. In addition to defining acceptable and unacceptable behaviors, an AUP also addresses the consequences of violating the policy.

Explore More
What are API guidelines? ›

API style guides, or API guidelines, are easy-to-consume references and instructions for all of the important information that a team will need to create or work with APIs.

Know More
What are API requirements? ›

API requirements for Integrating an API
  • The API has a valid descriptor document.
  • API descriptor document endpoint is accessible.
  • API accepts basic auth or OAuth2 if hosted on certain Google services.
  • Supports Create, Read, Update, Delete (CRUD) operations.
  • All path and query parameters resolve successfully.

Read The Full Story

What is API regulations? ›

Regulation Related to API

The safety and efficacy of a drug depend on the quality of its API. Poorly manufactured or unsafe APIs may result in harmful consequences, including death. Therefore, they are required to be regulated. APIs must adhere to strict safety and quality standards set by the manufacturing country.

Keep Reading
What is illegal use of API? ›

API abuse refers to the malicious use of an API by methods that are outside of the intended or acceptable use cases. These methods could involve excessive data extraction, unauthorized access to data, introducing malicious code, or disrupting services.

Read More
What qualifies as API? ›

What does API stand for? API stands for Application Programming Interface. In the context of APIs, the word Application refers to any software with a distinct function. Interface can be thought of as a contract of service between two applications.

Get More Info Here
Do you need permission to use an API? ›

If you want a client application to access a web API, you configure permissions to access the API in the app registration. To grant a client application to access to your own web API, you need to have two app registrations; A client app registration. A web API registration with exposed scopes.

Learn More Now
What does API mean for? ›

API stands for Application Programming Interface. In the context of APIs, the word Application refers to any software with a distinct function. Interface can be thought of as a contract of service between two applications. This contract defines how the two communicate with each other using requests and responses.

View More
What does API mean in insurance terms? ›

The Associate in Personal Insurance (API) is a professional certification in the insurance industry. As its name suggests, the API is focused on personal lines insurance, which is the type of insurance that protects against personal injury, death, or loss of property.

See Details
What are some examples of an API? ›

The Google Maps API and Twitter API may be among the most widely used API examples, but most software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers offer APIs that let developers write code that posts data to and retrieves data from the provider's site as well.

Show Me More
What the heck is an API? ›

Many people ask themselves, “What is an API?” API is the acronym for application programming interface — a software intermediary that allows two applications to talk to each other.

View Details

References

Top Articles
U-Haul Water Drive, Volunteer Work Helps Provide Summer Relief
U-Haul Delivers Volunteers, Donation for ABC15 Water Drive to Help SVdP
Geelong 'concerned' as mystery foot issue leaves Hawkins in crutches after Carlton 'demolition'
Latest Posts
Gorilla Super Glue - Incredibly Strong Glue | Gorilla Glue
Acbl Homeport
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Last Updated:

Views: 5648

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Birthday: 2001-01-17

Address: Suite 769 2454 Marsha Coves, Debbieton, MS 95002

Phone: +813077629322

Job: Real-Estate Executive

Hobby: Archery, Metal detecting, Kitesurfing, Genealogy, Kitesurfing, Calligraphy, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Gov. Deandrea McKenzie, I am a spotless, clean, glamorous, sparkling, adventurous, nice, brainy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.