Arcadia - Reviews and Photos (2024)

4.1
(84 Reviews)
Arcadia ship stats
-
Price:
$$$$
-
Size:
M
-
Total Passengers:
1,952
-
Total Crew:
880
-
Passenger to Crew Ratio:
2.22
-
Built:
Feb 2017
-
Number of Decks:
11
-
Gross Tonnage:
114,500
-
Length:
290
-
Beam:
32
Arcadia overview
Exclusively for adults. Step aboard and you'll find everything you need including fine dining, quiet and lively bars, pools, luxurious spa and salon, gym, fitness classes and shops.
Arcadia ratings:
- Cabin / Stateroom 4.2
- Children's Programs 1.0
- Destinations and Excursions 5.0
- Embarkation and Disembarkation 5.0
- Entertainment 4.0
- Food and Dining 4.1
- Onboard Activities 3.7
- Service and Staff 4.5
- Ship Quality 4.2
Arcadia dining
World class dining!Foodies will be spoilt for choice on cruises on Arcadia with Sindhu where you’ll be treated to authentic Indian cuisine with a British twist, and Marco Pierre White’s devilishly delicious Ocean Grill.
5.0
(3 Reviews)
5.0
(2 Reviews)
5.0
(1 Review)
4.8
(4 Reviews)
Arcadia onboard activities
Arcadia's great variety of entertainment. There’s never a dull moment on board Arcadia, when it comes to entertainment and things to do we’ve something for everyone.Arcadia offers a wonderful blend of features tailored to relaxation. Step aboard your ship and you’ll find you’re spoilt for choice. In addition to an expansive spa, Arcadia houses an art gallery, a three-tiered theatre and a boutique cinema.
5.0
(1 Review)
5.0
(1 Review)
4.0
(1 Review)
4.0
(1 Review)
Arcadia deck plans
84 Arcadia Reviews
3.7
A real eye opener!! by redleoSail date: / Traveled as: Couple
Ship: Arcadia / Destination: Asia & Indian Ocean
Found the people on board this cruise to be rude and ignorant for the most part. We did meet a few nice couples but few a far between. As it was a round the world cruise most had been on it from the start and we boarded for the last leg. Nothing for younger people to do as all geared up for the older, retired ones. Would not do this again.
Read full review
1 Comment
4.3
Last leg of world cruise 2019 by Keithn18Sail date: / Traveled as: Couple
Ship: Arcadia
We have sailed with P&O on a number of their ships, this is what lead us to book this cruise. If you are looking for a cruise that looks after the UK cruiser then P&O is definitely for you.Would we book another leg of a world cruise, definitely yes but there are a number of things to consider with this type of cruise.•Large amounts of sea days back to back, we had a 6 and 5 day run of sea days•Average age of the customers is generally higher than on normal cruises •Entertainment tailored to type of cruise and age of customers •Customer familiarity with the crew most noticeable in the buffet and main restaurants as they have been together for the last 3 months or so, it can make you feel left out.•Numerous special event for world cruisers only, so parts of the ship often restricted (bars and restaurants etc)This aside we did enjoy the trip home from Dubai especially sailing through the Suez canal and the trips in Israel ( the reason for booking the trip)We like the smaller ships ( around 2000 passengers) as they are usually more friendly.Our biggest dislike is P&Os Great British Sail Away, complete with Union Jack waving, but majority of the ship joins in so we go with the flow with it.So if you live in the UK and want a great British cruise with a main stream cruise line then P&O certainly deliver no matter what ship you travel on.
Read full review
4 Comments
4.2
Relaxing cruise by michelle2566Sail date: / Traveled as: Couple
Ship: Arcadia / Destination: Europe - Mediterranean
We had a great cruise but we were disappointed with our meal in the Ocean Grill. The staff were really friendly and helpful. We have booked another cruise on Arcadia for June next year.
Read full review
2 Comments
Arcadia photos
47 Arcadia tips
johnnierainey
Jul 20, 2017
Wait until it has had a refit, plain and simple.
Read full review
Adventure18
Apr 25, 2018
Laundry is rubbish allow for funds to pay for laundry services
Read full review
paddy075
Jul 18, 2017
Get up an go to the restaurant for breakfast. It is so much more pleasant than engaging in the buffet scrum. On second thoughts, you keep doing the buffet and leave the restaurant peaceful and uncrowded for me.
Read full review
