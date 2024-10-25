Arcadia - Reviews and Photos (2024)

If you choose to follow Arcadia you will receive weekly email updates with the latest reviews, tips, and photos from Cruiseline.com members about Arcadia.

Get up an go to the restaurant for breakfast. It is so much more pleasant than engaging in the buffet scrum. On second thoughts, you keep doing the buffet and leave the restaurant peaceful and uncrowded for me.

We had a great cruise but we were disappointed with our meal in the Ocean Grill. The staff were really friendly and helpful. We have booked another cruise on Arcadia for June next year.

We have sailed with P&O on a number of their ships, this is what lead us to book this cruise. If you are looking for a cruise that looks after the UK cruiser then P&O is definitely for you.Would we book another leg of a world cruise, definitely yes but there are a number of things to consider with this type of cruise.•Large amounts of sea days back to back, we had a 6 and 5 day run of sea days•Average age of the customers is generally higher than on normal cruises •Entertainment tailored to type of cruise and age of customers •Customer familiarity with the crew most noticeable in the buffet and main restaurants as they have been together for the last 3 months or so, it can make you feel left out.•Numerous special event for world cruisers only, so parts of the ship often restricted (bars and restaurants etc)This aside we did enjoy the trip home from Dubai especially sailing through the Suez canal and the trips in Israel ( the reason for booking the trip)We like the smaller ships ( around 2000 passengers) as they are usually more friendly.Our biggest dislike is P&Os Great British Sail Away, complete with Union Jack waving, but majority of the ship joins in so we go with the flow with it.So if you live in the UK and want a great British cruise with a main stream cruise line then P&O certainly deliver no matter what ship you travel on.

Found the people on board this cruise to be rude and ignorant for the most part. We did meet a few nice couples but few a far between. As it was a round the world cruise most had been on it from the start and we boarded for the last leg. Nothing for younger people to do as all geared up for the older, retired ones. Would not do this again.

Arcadia's great variety of entertainment. There’s never a dull moment on board Arcadia, when it comes to entertainment and things to do we’ve something for everyone.Arcadia offers a wonderful blend of features tailored to relaxation. Step aboard your ship and you’ll find you’re spoilt for choice. In addition to an expansive spa, Arcadia houses an art gallery, a three-tiered theatre and a boutique cinema.

World class dining!Foodies will be spoilt for choice on cruises on Arcadia with Sindhu where you’ll be treated to authentic Indian cuisine with a British twist, and Marco Pierre White’s devilishly delicious Ocean Grill.

Exclusively for adults. Step aboard and you'll find everything you need including fine dining, quiet and lively bars, pools, luxurious spa and salon, gym, fitness classes and shops.

FAQs

Arcadia's wider refit will take place in November 2024 and Aurora's is scheduled for April 2025.

The following grades of cabin, which include all of Arcadia's suites, have a bath as well as a shower: B1, B2, B4, CA, CB CE, EA, EB, EC, ED, EF, LB, LC, LF, NB or NC. All other grades of cabin have a shower only. Cabins are fitted with British three-pin electrical sockets and 220V/110V switchable razor sockets.

Arcadia is one of the line's three adult-only vessels and became one of the first P&O ships to offer weddings because its Bermudian registry allows captains to marry couples at sea.

MS Arcadia is one of P&O's adults-only liners - along with Oriana. Initially, the liner was ordered as Vista-Class vessel for Holland America Line. While still under construction, the shipowner Carnival Corporation allocated the vessel to Cunard Line (planned for operations as MS Queen Victoria).

They are both traditional style ships which we love. We found that Aurora had the edge for entertainment although Arcadia seemed to have more bars to relax in. Aurora had a far better buffet but MDRs were on a par with each other. We like the Glasshouse and Beachouse as alternative dining venues on Aurora.

Has Arcadia already had a refit? Before the P&O Arcadia refit 2024, some spaces have already benefited from an update, which was completed in May 2023. The upgrades included new balcony furniture, new chairs in cabins, as well as new furniture on the ship's open deck areas.

An upgraded cabin is almost always better than the most basic room on board. The only thing stopping you from splurging on a larger space, a private balcony and extra perks is your budget. If you change your mind once you've booked, you'll find several ways to upgrade your cabin to a higher-category room.

On most cruise ships, the most luxurious accommodation is on the upper decks. Here, you'll find a selection of elegant suites, with generous outdoor space, separate living areas, and amenities ranging from all-inclusive drinks to the service of a concierge.

P&O ships there is one formal night every week. You can always eat in the buffet if you do not want to dress up. Apart from Iona and Arvia, all P&O ships have two formal nights per week, and this also tends to be the case on RTW cruises as well.

Which P&O Cruises' Ships is Freedom Dining Available On? All P&O Cruises ships offer Freedom Dining, as follows: Arcadia, on the upper tier of the Meridian restaurant. Arvia in all main restaurants.

On Arcadia, you will find 5 whirlpool spas and 2 pools, 1 with retractable roof, perfect for when you want a refreshing dip whilst watching the world go by.

The M / S Arcadia was commissioned in 2005 and last renovated in 2018. At a length of 285 m and with 11 passenger decks the ship can accommodate up to 2094 passengers.

Arcadia's wider refit will take place in November 2024 and Aurora's is scheduled for April 2025. P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Arcadia and Aurora are two of our most beloved ships in the fleet offering guests a more intimate experience in stylish surroundings.

Arcadia Food & Drink



The ship features two speciality restaurants, a grand two-tier main dining room and a host of café's and snack bars.

