Arcadia - Reviews and Photos (2024)

Arcadia ship stats Arcadia overview Arcadia ratings: Arcadia dining Arcadia onboard activities Arcadia deck plans 84 Arcadia Reviews Arcadia photos 47 Arcadia tips
4.1

(84 Reviews)

Arcadia ship stats

Arcadia overview

Exclusively for adults. Step aboard and you'll find everything you need including fine dining, quiet and lively bars, pools, luxurious spa and salon, gym, fitness classes and shops.

Arcadia offers a wonderful blend of features tailored to relaxation. Step aboard your ship and you’ll find you’re spoilt for choice. In addition to an expansive spa, Arcadia houses an art gallery, a three-tiered theatre and a boutique cinema.

Arcadia ratings:

  • Cabin / Stateroom 4.2
  • Children's Programs 1.0
  • Destinations and Excursions 5.0
  • Embarkation and Disembarkation 5.0
  • Entertainment 4.0
  • Food and Dining 4.1
  • Onboard Activities 3.7
  • Service and Staff 4.5
  • Ship Quality 4.2

Arcadia dining

World class dining!Foodies will be spoilt for choice on cruises on Arcadia with Sindhu where you’ll be treated to authentic Indian cuisine with a British twist, and Marco Pierre White’s devilishly delicious Ocean Grill.

Sindhu

5.0

(3 Reviews)

Ocean Grill

5.0

(2 Reviews)

Room Service

5.0

(1 Review)

Meridian Restaurant

4.8

(4 Reviews)

Arcadia Dining Options

Arcadia onboard activities

Arcadia's great variety of entertainment. There’s never a dull moment on board Arcadia, when it comes to entertainment and things to do we’ve something for everyone.Arcadia offers a wonderful blend of features tailored to relaxation. Step aboard your ship and you’ll find you’re spoilt for choice. In addition to an expansive spa, Arcadia houses an art gallery, a three-tiered theatre and a boutique cinema.

The Palladium

5.0

(1 Review)

The Rising Sun

5.0

(1 Review)

The Library

4.0

(1 Review)

Neptune Pool

4.0

(1 Review)

Arcadia Onboard Activities

Arcadia deck plans

Arcadia Deck Plans

Find a cruise on Arcadia

84 Arcadia Reviews

3.7

A real eye opener!! by redleo

Sail date: / Traveled as: Couple
Ship: Arcadia / Destination: Asia & Indian Ocean

Found the people on board this cruise to be rude and ignorant for the most part. We did meet a few nice couples but few a far between. As it was a round the world cruise most had been on it from the start and we boarded for the last leg. Nothing for younger people to do as all geared up for the older, retired ones. Would not do this again.



1 Comment

4.3

Last leg of world cruise 2019 by Keithn18

Sail date: / Traveled as: Couple
Ship: Arcadia

We have sailed with P&O on a number of their ships, this is what lead us to book this cruise. If you are looking for a cruise that looks after the UK cruiser then P&O is definitely for you.Would we book another leg of a world cruise, definitely yes but there are a number of things to consider with this type of cruise.•Large amounts of sea days back to back, we had a 6 and 5 day run of sea days•Average age of the customers is generally higher than on normal cruises •Entertainment tailored to type of cruise and age of customers •Customer familiarity with the crew most noticeable in the buffet and main restaurants as they have been together for the last 3 months or so, it can make you feel left out.•Numerous special event for world cruisers only, so parts of the ship often restricted (bars and restaurants etc)This aside we did enjoy the trip home from Dubai especially sailing through the Suez canal and the trips in Israel ( the reason for booking the trip)We like the smaller ships ( around 2000 passengers) as they are usually more friendly.Our biggest dislike is P&Os Great British Sail Away, complete with Union Jack waving, but majority of the ship joins in so we go with the flow with it.So if you live in the UK and want a great British cruise with a main stream cruise line then P&O certainly deliver no matter what ship you travel on.



4 Comments

4.2

Relaxing cruise by michelle2566

Sail date: / Traveled as: Couple
Ship: Arcadia / Destination: Europe - Mediterranean

We had a great cruise but we were disappointed with our meal in the Ocean Grill. The staff were really friendly and helpful. We have booked another cruise on Arcadia for June next year.



2 Comments

84 Arcadia Reviews

Arcadia photos

Arcadia - Reviews and Photos (12)

22 Arcadia professional photos

Arcadia - Reviews and Photos (13)

909 Arcadia photos

47 Arcadia tips

johnnierainey

Jul 20, 2017

Wait until it has had a refit, plain and simple.



Adventure18

Apr 25, 2018

Laundry is rubbish allow for funds to pay for laundry services



paddy075

Jul 18, 2017

Get up an go to the restaurant for breakfast. It is so much more pleasant than engaging in the buffet scrum. On second thoughts, you keep doing the buffet and leave the restaurant peaceful and uncrowded for me.



47 Tips



FAQs

Is Arcadia being refitted? ›

Arcadia's wider refit will take place in November 2024 and Aurora's is scheduled for April 2025.

What are the cabin grades on Arcadia? ›

The following grades of cabin, which include all of Arcadia's suites, have a bath as well as a shower: B1, B2, B4, CA, CB CE, EA, EB, EC, ED, EF, LB, LC, LF, NB or NC. All other grades of cabin have a shower only. Cabins are fitted with British three-pin electrical sockets and 220V/110V switchable razor sockets.

Is Arcadia adults only? ›

Arcadia is one of the line's three adult-only vessels and became one of the first P&O ships to offer weddings because its Bermudian registry allows captains to marry couples at sea.

Who owns Arcadia cruise ship? ›

MS Arcadia is one of P&O's adults-only liners - along with Oriana. Initially, the liner was ordered as Vista-Class vessel for Holland America Line. While still under construction, the shipowner Carnival Corporation allocated the vessel to Cunard Line (planned for operations as MS Queen Victoria).

Is Aurora better than Arcadia? ›

They are both traditional style ships which we love. We found that Aurora had the edge for entertainment although Arcadia seemed to have more bars to relax in. Aurora had a far better buffet but MDRs were on a par with each other. We like the Glasshouse and Beachouse as alternative dining venues on Aurora.

When was Arcadia last updated? ›

Has Arcadia already had a refit? Before the P&O Arcadia refit 2024, some spaces have already benefited from an update, which was completed in May 2023. The upgrades included new balcony furniture, new chairs in cabins, as well as new furniture on the ship's open deck areas.

Is it worth upgrading cabins on board? ›

An upgraded cabin is almost always better than the most basic room on board. The only thing stopping you from splurging on a larger space, a private balcony and extra perks is your budget. If you change your mind once you've booked, you'll find several ways to upgrade your cabin to a higher-category room.

What is the best cabin deck on a cruise ship? ›

On most cruise ships, the most luxurious accommodation is on the upper decks. Here, you'll find a selection of elegant suites, with generous outdoor space, separate living areas, and amenities ranging from all-inclusive drinks to the service of a concierge.

How many formal nights are there on Arcadia? ›

P&O ships there is one formal night every week. You can always eat in the buffet if you do not want to dress up. Apart from Iona and Arvia, all P&O ships have two formal nights per week, and this also tends to be the case on RTW cruises as well.

Does Arcadia have freedom dining? ›

Which P&O Cruises' Ships is Freedom Dining Available On? All P&O Cruises ships offer Freedom Dining, as follows: Arcadia, on the upper tier of the Meridian restaurant. Arvia in all main restaurants.

Does Arcadia have a swimming pool? ›

On Arcadia, you will find 5 whirlpool spas and 2 pools, 1 with retractable roof, perfect for when you want a refreshing dip whilst watching the world go by.

How many passengers does Arcadia have? ›

The M / S Arcadia was commissioned in 2005 and last renovated in 2018. At a length of 285 m and with 11 passenger decks the ship can accommodate up to 2094 passengers.

Is Arcadia being refurbished? ›

Arcadia's wider refit will take place in November 2024 and Aurora's is scheduled for April 2025. P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Arcadia and Aurora are two of our most beloved ships in the fleet offering guests a more intimate experience in stylish surroundings.

How many restaurants does Arcadia have? ›

Arcadia Food & Drink

The ship features two speciality restaurants, a grand two-tier main dining room and a host of café's and snack bars.

Did the ship Arcadia sink? ›

(Classified as Trawler: registration cited as INS 207, and date of loss as 22 June 1983). Arcadia: this vessel hit rocks and sank below the lighthouse at Stoer Point [Point of Stoer]. Capt.

How often are cruise ships refitted? ›

Cruise ships have to be dry docked every three years but some lines will schedule an earlier visit because they have had problems or they want to refresh the ship. Time is money and the ship is not earning in dock, they want it out sailing as soon as possible so a normal dry dock is around two weeks.

Is P&O Britannia having a refit in 2024? ›

Roll out the red carpet for P&O Cruises flagship Britannia. Fresh from her exciting and extensive 2024 refit, she's ready to reveal all her new finery. Britannia has been busy getting ready for her 10th anniversary in 2025 and she is dressed in style for the party.

Is P&O Ventura having a refit? ›

P&O Cruises has completed a multi-million pound refurbishment project on Ventura to incorporate popular features found onboard her sister ship Azura.

Is Azura due a refit? ›

Azura's refit and livery update is complete! She's currently showing off her makeover in the Bay of Biscay as she makes her way to La Coruna, Spain.

