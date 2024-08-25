Arcadia - Reviews and Photos (2024)

Found the people on board this cruise to be rude and ignorant for the most part. We did meet a few nice couples but few a far between. As it was a round the world cruise most had been on it from the start and we boarded for the last leg. Nothing for younger people to do as all geared up for the older, retired ones. Would not do this again.

4.3

Last leg of world cruise 2019 by Keithn18

Sail date: Mar 29, 2019 /

Traveled as: Couple

Ship: Arcadia

We have sailed with P&O on a number of their ships, this is what lead us to book this cruise. If you are looking for a cruise that looks after the UK cruiser then P&O is definitely for you.Would we book another leg of a world cruise, definitely yes but there are a number of things to consider with this type of cruise.•Large amounts of sea days back to back, we had a 6 and 5 day run of sea days•Average age of the customers is generally higher than on normal cruises •Entertainment tailored to type of cruise and age of customers •Customer familiarity with the crew most noticeable in the buffet and main restaurants as they have been together for the last 3 months or so, it can make you feel left out.•Numerous special event for world cruisers only, so parts of the ship often restricted (bars and restaurants etc)This aside we did enjoy the trip home from Dubai especially sailing through the Suez canal and the trips in Israel ( the reason for booking the trip)We like the smaller ships ( around 2000 passengers) as they are usually more friendly.Our biggest dislike is P&Os Great British Sail Away, complete with Union Jack waving, but majority of the ship joins in so we go with the flow with it.So if you live in the UK and want a great British cruise with a main stream cruise line then P&O certainly deliver no matter what ship you travel on.

Read full review