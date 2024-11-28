Are Target, Walmart, Home Depot open on July 4th 2024? See retail store hours and details (2024)

Consumers who need to pick up a last-minute outfit or swimwear for their Fourth of July gathering are in luck this year.

While banks and United States Postal Service offices will be closed on Thursday, most retail stores will be open on the holiday. Grocery stores and restaurants will largely remain open as well.

Companies such as Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Macy's will keep their doors open on July 4th, although most will close early.

The origins of the Fourth of July date back to whenPhiladelphians marked the first anniversary of American independencewith a "spontaneous celebration," which is described in a letter by John Adams to his daughter, Abigail, according to the Library of Congress.

However, the annual observation of the holiday only became a regular occurrence after the War of 1812, where events such as groundbreaking ceremonies for the Erie Canal and the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad were scheduled to coincide with Fourth of July festivities. Congress passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870.

Here's what you need to know about retail stores and whether or not they'll be open on the Fourth of July.

Is Target open on July 4th?

Yes, Target stores will be open on the Fourth of July, the company told USA TODAY. Store hours vary by location, so check with your local store regarding its specific holiday hours.

Is Walmart open on July 4th?

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July, a company spokesperson told USA TODAY. However it is best to reach out to your local Walmart or check theonline store directorybefore heading to the store.

Are TJ Maxx, Marshall's or HomeGoods open on July 4th?

Yes, all three stores will be open on Thursday, the company confirmed to USA TODAY. However, all three will close at 8 p.m. local time.

Are Home Depot, Lowe's or Ace Hardware open on July 4th?

Most Home Depot stores will be open on the Fourth of July, however hours may vary by location, so check with your local store for its specific hours.

Lowe's stores will also be open Thursday, however stores will close at 8 p.m. local time.

Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated, so hours vary by location. Customers are encouraged to check with their local stores to confirm business hours on holidays.

Is Macy's open on July 4th?

Yes, Macy's stores will be open on Thursday and will close at 7 p.m. local time, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Nordstrom open on July 4th?

Nordstrom store hours vary by location, so check with your local store regarding their holiday hours.

Are Gap or Old Navy open on July 4th?

Holiday hours for both stores vary by location, so customers are encouraged to contact their local store for specific hours.

Are Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's open on July 4th?

Yes, both stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Some stores are subject to the hours of their malls or shopping centers, so check with your local store for their specific holiday hours.

Is IKEA open on July 4th?

Yes, IKEA stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.

Is Dick's Sporting Goods open on July 4th?

Dick's Sporting Goods stores will be open on July 4th, however they will close at 7 p.m. local time.

Is REI open on July 4th?

Yes, REI stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Burlington open on July 4th?

Burlington stores will be open on the Fourth of July. Customers can visit Burlington.com to find specific hours for their nearest store.

Are Staples, Office Depot or OfficeMax open on July 4th?

Select Staples stores will be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All remaining stores will be closed, the company told USA TODAY.

Office Depot and OfficeMax stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Are PetCo or PetSmart open on July 4th?

PetSmart stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

PetCo holiday store hours vary by location, so check with your local store for specific hours.

Is Tractor Supply Company open on July 4th?

Yes, Tractor Supply Co. stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, the company told USA TODAY.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X@GabeHauarior email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

Grocery stores and restaurants will largely remain open as well. Companies such as Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Macy's will keep their doors open on July 4th, although most will close early.

Is Target open on July 4th, 2024 in the USA? ›

Is Target open on July 4th in 2024? If you're heading to Target this Fourth of July, you'll be happy to know that a spokesperson tells TODAY.com that Target stores will be operating during normal business hours on Independence Day.

Is Home Depot open on July 4th, 2024 in the USA? ›

But if The Home Depot is on your shopping list, you're in luck: All The Home Depot stores will be open for regular hours of operation on July 4, 2024.

Is Costco closed on Labor Day 2024 in the USA? ›

Labor Day 2024: Walmart, Target, Home Depot, CVS open, Costco closed.

Is Macy's open on July 4th in the USA? ›

Ikea – Open on July 4. Kohl's – Open on July 4. Lowe's – Open on July 4. Macy's – Open July 4.

Is Aldi open on July 4th, 2024 in the USA? ›

Aldi: Most stores will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Big Y World Class Market: Stores will be open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. BJ's Wholesale Club: Stores will observe normal operating hours. Central Market: Stores will observe normal operating hours.

Is Target open on July 4th, MN? ›

What's open on July 4? Most big box retailers, including Minnesota-based Target, will be open.

Are shops open on July 4th in USA? ›

Open on July 4th: Retailers and airlines. Closed: Government, banks, stock market.

Why did Home Depot exit China? ›

Home Depot's stores were primarily located in the suburbs, which works well in the U.S. However, in China, wealthier citizens prefer to move to city centers. This mismatch in location preferences made it inconvenient for potential customers to visit Home Depot stores.

Can Home Depot go international? ›

Yes, our International Sales department in conjunction with our Pro department at the stores will work with contractors for volume sales. Contact our sales team at 1-888-843-7055 or e-mail us at exports@homedepot.com.

Is Costco going to China? ›

Costco entered China in 2019.

What is closed on Labor Day 2024 in the USA? ›

The U.S. Postal Service takes Labor Day off. UPS has no pickup or delivery service – and its UPS Store locations are closed, with the exception of UPS Express Critical service. FedEx will suspend deliveries as well and FedEx Office stores will have modified hours. Be sure to call before you head there.

Do restaurants close on Labor Day? ›

What's open and closed on Labor Day? Details on stores, restaurants, Walmart, Costco, more. Banks and post offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day, however most major restaurant, grocery and retail store chains will remain open on the holiday. The stock market will also be closed.

Do restaurants close on July 4th? ›

While banks and post offices will be closed on July 4th, that is not the case for restaurants, as most national chains, whether fast food or sit-down, will be open on the holiday, as will a majority of grocery stores.

Who is performing at Macy's Fireworks 2024? ›

Who is performing at the NBC 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks' 2024 special? Performers Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Tanner Adell, Bell Biv DeVoe and Shaboozey and The War And Treaty will hit the stage before the fireworks display.

Is July 4th still a federal holiday? ›

Independence Day, known colloquially as the Fourth of July, is a federal holiday in the United States which commemorates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America.

Is Target open on July 4th florida? ›

Is Target open on July 4th, 2024? Target will be open throughout the Fourth of July weekend, but hours of operation might vary from location to location, so check your local store's hours before you go. Most Target stores in Florida open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Some Target locations open at 7 a.m.

Is Target open on July 4th, Ohio? ›

Is Target open on July 4th? Yes, Target stores will be open on the Fourth of July, the company told USA TODAY.

Is 5th July a public holiday in USA? ›

Independence Day is a federal holiday. If July 4 is a Saturday, it is observed on Friday, July 3. If July 4 is a Sunday, it is observed on Monday, July 5. Government offices and schools are closed.

