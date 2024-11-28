Are Target, Walmart, Home Depot open on July 4th 2024? See retail store hours and details (2024)

Gabe HauariUSA TODAY

Consumers who need to pick up a last-minute outfit or swimwear for their Fourth of July gathering are in luck this year.

While banks and United States Postal Service offices will be closed on Thursday, most retail stores will be open on the holiday. Grocery stores and restaurants will largely remain open as well.

Companies such as Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Macy's will keep their doors open on July 4th, although most will close early.

The origins of the Fourth of July date back to whenPhiladelphians marked the first anniversary of American independencewith a "spontaneous celebration," which is described in a letter by John Adams to his daughter, Abigail, according to the Library of Congress.

However, the annual observation of the holiday only became a regular occurrence after the War of 1812, where events such as groundbreaking ceremonies for the Erie Canal and the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad were scheduled to coincide with Fourth of July festivities. Congress passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870.

Here's what you need to know about retail stores and whether or not they'll be open on the Fourth of July.

Is Target open on July 4th?

Yes, Target stores will be open on the Fourth of July, the company told USA TODAY. Store hours vary by location, so check with your local store regarding its specific holiday hours.

Is Walmart open on July 4th?

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July, a company spokesperson told USA TODAY. However it is best to reach out to your local Walmart or check theonline store directorybefore heading to the store.

Are TJ Maxx, Marshall's or HomeGoods open on July 4th?

Yes, all three stores will be open on Thursday, the company confirmed to USA TODAY. However, all three will close at 8 p.m. local time.

Are Home Depot, Lowe's or Ace Hardware open on July 4th?

Most Home Depot stores will be open on the Fourth of July, however hours may vary by location, so check with your local store for its specific hours.

Lowe's stores will also be open Thursday, however stores will close at 8 p.m. local time.

Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated, so hours vary by location. Customers are encouraged to check with their local stores to confirm business hours on holidays.

Is Macy's open on July 4th?

Yes, Macy's stores will be open on Thursday and will close at 7 p.m. local time, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Nordstrom open on July 4th?

Nordstrom store hours vary by location, so check with your local store regarding their holiday hours.

Are Gap or Old Navy open on July 4th?

Holiday hours for both stores vary by location, so customers are encouraged to contact their local store for specific hours.

Are Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's open on July 4th?

Yes, both stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Some stores are subject to the hours of their malls or shopping centers, so check with your local store for their specific holiday hours.

Is IKEA open on July 4th?

Yes, IKEA stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.

Is Dick's Sporting Goods open on July 4th?

Dick's Sporting Goods stores will be open on July 4th, however they will close at 7 p.m. local time.

Is REI open on July 4th?

Yes, REI stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Burlington open on July 4th?

Burlington stores will be open on the Fourth of July. Customers can visit Burlington.com to find specific hours for their nearest store.

Are Staples, Office Depot or OfficeMax open on July 4th?

Select Staples stores will be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All remaining stores will be closed, the company told USA TODAY.

Office Depot and OfficeMax stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Are PetCo or PetSmart open on July 4th?

PetSmart stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

PetCo holiday store hours vary by location, so check with your local store for specific hours.

Is Tractor Supply Company open on July 4th?

Yes, Tractor Supply Co. stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, the company told USA TODAY.

