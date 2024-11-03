Are the ALDI and Boar’s Head recalls enough to make us take recalls more seriously? (2024)

In today’s world of information overload, it’s easy to overlook food recalls. They happen so frequently that many people shrug them off, thinking, “It won’t happen to me.”

But the truth is, ignoring recalls can be a big deal, and 2024 might be remembered as the “Year of the Food Recall.”

It all began in January when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled 134 food items—a 27.6% increase over the previous quarter. In August alone, more than a dozen recalls were issued by the FDA and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), including deli meats, chicken nuggets, jerky, and even mushroom-infused confections, which have been linked to 158 illnesses across 32 states, with two potentially associatedfatalities and 63hospitalizations.

Are the producers to blame?

Food producers are supposed to ensure the safety of their products, but many have failed, leading to recalls. Contamination issues, like Boar’s Head products potentially harboring Listeria or E. coli, are just one example. Others include cinnamon contaminated with toxic lead and rice containing rodent parts.

Then there’s mislabeling. Whether it’s a human error or a production foul-up, faulty labeling can lead to allergic reactions, health issues, or damage to a company’s reputation—not to mention an average $10 million hit to companies'bottom line.

Recent recalls, such as Schweppes Zero Sugar and Abbott Labs baby formula, highlight these risks. While too much sugar in ginger ale probably didn’t bring anyone to their knees, Abbott’s failure to disclose risks on a product label allegedly led to a child’s brain damage.

Meat eaters continue to have a rough time

There’s no meat that’s safe when it comes to being contaminated with a foodborne illness. Not beef, not pork, not chicken, turkey, lamb, or processed meats like hot dogs, sausage, and bacon. All of these items can be contaminated anywhere from the farm to the grocery store or even at home if not stored properly.

Meat products can pose several risks beyond contamination. They may contain undeclared allergens, foreign objects like metal or bone fragments, and incorrect labeling. In rare cases, they might even be contaminated with harmful chemicals.

Fruits, vegetables, and cheese are just as risky

Meats may get the most attention in food recall reports, but imagine a world where a simple salad or a schmear of cream cheese spread on your bagel could be your worst enemy.

Leafy greens, soft cheeses, and onions are particularly susceptible to contamination with E. coli, Salmonella, and listeria. Even fresh fruits can be contaminated if not handled properly. Seafood, too, especially smoked salmon, withits love of listeria.

One of the most problematic in that category are soft cheeses – especially cream cheese. In May, the FDA recalled over 800,000 units of cream cheese (many of them spreads) from various brands due to salmonella contamination. The recall included cream cheeses from Hy Vee, Kroger, Schnuck, Dunkin, Piggly Wiggly, and others.

Well, poop!

No one wants to experience seizures, central nervous system depression, agitation, abnormal heart rates, vomiting, or nausea, but if you don’t like diarrhea, then you start taking these recalls more seriously.

CDC estimates show that more and more of us are eating more and more recalled foods that are bringing more and more cases of diarrhea.

Of the bacteria that cause the largest hospitalization rates, these three can all bring SERIOUS diarrhea:

Bacteria Associated foods # of Hospitalizations STEC O157 Undercooked ground beef, sausages, jerky, raw or unpasteurized milk and dairy products, fresh produce, (including leafy greens, sprouts, and other vegetables) 3,268 Campylobacter spp Poultry, raw milk, leafy greens, vegetables, beef, pork, lamb 13,240 Shigella spp Potato salad, tuna salad, chicken salad, leafy greens, fruits, and other vegetables, milk and other dairy products 5,491

Organic foods are not immune

The perception of organic foods gives them a marketing niche, and there are more and more organic foods produced every year, but research shows that organic foods can be recalled due to contamination or mislabeling, too.

So, are organic foods a smarter choice? Yes, in that organic foods are produced without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers. This can potentially reduce exposure to harmful chemicals. Some studies suggest that organic foods may have lower levels of pesticide residue and certain heavy metals like cadmium.

But, the more important thing that you can do is start paying attention to three things, says Virginia Tech Associate Extension Specialist Lester Schonberger.

Use your grocery store’s app to your advantage: “Sometimes you’ll receive a notice from your grocery store that a food you’ve purchased has been recalled. This is why it can be great to have a frequent shopper's card so stores can keep those records and contact you,” Schonberger said.

Teresa Murray at US PIRG suggests downloading the free Food Recalls & Alerts phone app (Apple and Android) will allow you to get recall notifications all in one place on your phone. It includes FDA, USDA and pet food recalls.

Do what the recall says: Schonberger insists that you should ALWAYS refer to the recall notice for those instructions. “Often, those instructions tell someone to either throw it away or return it to the store. With some recalls, the notices will also let you know if you should clean and sanitize your fridge, pantry, and any containers that have come into contact with that food.”

Change your prep process: Schonberger encourages the use of safe food handling practices at home: thorough handwashing and preparing food on clean surfaces with clean utensils. “Separate raw foods that require cooking from cooked or ready-to-eat foods. Cook foods to safe internal temperatures and refrigerate leftovers within two hours.”