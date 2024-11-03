Are the ALDI and Boar’s Head recalls enough to make us take recalls more seriously? (2024)

In today’s world of information overload, it’s easy to overlook food recalls. They happen so frequently that many people shrug them off, thinking, “It won’t happen to me.”

But the truth is, ignoring recalls can be a big deal, and 2024 might be remembered as the “Year of the Food Recall.”

It all began in January when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled 134 food items—a 27.6% increase over the previous quarter. In August alone, more than a dozen recalls were issued by the FDA and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), including deli meats, chicken nuggets, jerky, and even mushroom-infused confections, which have been linked to 158 illnesses across 32 states, with two potentially associatedfatalities and 63hospitalizations.

Are the producers to blame?

Food producers are supposed to ensure the safety of their products, but many have failed, leading to recalls. Contamination issues, like Boar’s Head products potentially harboring Listeria or E. coli, are just one example. Others include cinnamon contaminated with toxic lead and rice containing rodent parts.

Then there’s mislabeling. Whether it’s a human error or a production foul-up, faulty labeling can lead to allergic reactions, health issues, or damage to a company’s reputation—not to mention an average $10 million hit to companies'bottom line.

Recent recalls, such as Schweppes Zero Sugar and Abbott Labs baby formula, highlight these risks. While too much sugar in ginger ale probably didn’t bring anyone to their knees, Abbott’s failure to disclose risks on a product label allegedly led to a child’s brain damage.

Meat eaters continue to have a rough time

There’s no meat that’s safe when it comes to being contaminated with a foodborne illness. Not beef, not pork, not chicken, turkey, lamb, or processed meats like hot dogs, sausage, and bacon. All of these items can be contaminated anywhere from the farm to the grocery store or even at home if not stored properly.

Meat products can pose several risks beyond contamination. They may contain undeclared allergens, foreign objects like metal or bone fragments, and incorrect labeling. In rare cases, they might even be contaminated with harmful chemicals.

Fruits, vegetables, and cheese are just as risky

Meats may get the most attention in food recall reports, but imagine a world where a simple salad or a schmear of cream cheese spread on your bagel could be your worst enemy.

Leafy greens, soft cheeses, and onions are particularly susceptible to contamination with E. coli, Salmonella, and listeria. Even fresh fruits can be contaminated if not handled properly. Seafood, too, especially smoked salmon, withits love of listeria.

One of the most problematic in that category are soft cheeses – especially cream cheese. In May, the FDA recalled over 800,000 units of cream cheese (many of them spreads) from various brands due to salmonella contamination. The recall included cream cheeses from Hy Vee, Kroger, Schnuck, Dunkin, Piggly Wiggly, and others.

Well, poop!

No one wants to experience seizures, central nervous system depression, agitation, abnormal heart rates, vomiting, or nausea, but if you don’t like diarrhea, then you start taking these recalls more seriously.

CDC estimates show that more and more of us are eating more and more recalled foods that are bringing more and more cases of diarrhea.

Of the bacteria that cause the largest hospitalization rates, these three can all bring SERIOUS diarrhea:

Bacteria

Associated foods

# of Hospitalizations

STEC O157

Undercooked ground beef, sausages, jerky, raw or unpasteurized milk and dairy products, fresh produce, (including leafy greens, sprouts, and other vegetables)

3,268

Campylobacter spp

Poultry, raw milk, leafy greens, vegetables, beef, pork, lamb

13,240

Shigella spp

Potato salad, tuna salad, chicken salad, leafy greens, fruits, and other vegetables, milk and other dairy products

5,491

Organic foods are not immune

The perception of organic foods gives them a marketing niche, and there are more and more organic foods produced every year, but research shows that organic foods can be recalled due to contamination or mislabeling, too.

So, are organic foods a smarter choice? Yes, in that organic foods are produced without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers. This can potentially reduce exposure to harmful chemicals. Some studies suggest that organic foods may have lower levels of pesticide residue and certain heavy metals like cadmium.

But, the more important thing that you can do is start paying attention to three things, says Virginia Tech Associate Extension Specialist Lester Schonberger.

Use your grocery store’s app to your advantage: “Sometimes you’ll receive a notice from your grocery store that a food you’ve purchased has been recalled. This is why it can be great to have a frequent shopper's card so stores can keep those records and contact you,” Schonberger said.

Teresa Murray at US PIRG suggests downloading the free Food Recalls & Alerts phone app (Apple and Android) will allow you to get recall notifications all in one place on your phone. It includes FDA, USDA and pet food recalls.

Do what the recall says: Schonberger insists that you should ALWAYS refer to the recall notice for those instructions. “Often, those instructions tell someone to either throw it away or return it to the store. With some recalls, the notices will also let you know if you should clean and sanitize your fridge, pantry, and any containers that have come into contact with that food.”

Change your prep process: Schonberger encourages the use of safe food handling practices at home: thorough handwashing and preparing food on clean surfaces with clean utensils. “Separate raw foods that require cooking from cooked or ready-to-eat foods. Cook foods to safe internal temperatures and refrigerate leftovers within two hours.”

Gary Guthrie

Reporter

Gary's main beats for the ConsumerAffairs news team are travel and technology, including the hearing aid industry. (He's also been a hearing aid user for over 15 years.) Prior to working here, he was a programming consultant for radio and TV stations in some 20 markets around the U.S., as well as a presentation developer for the likes of Jack Daniel's, Procter & Gamble, AT&T, and Columbia University.

FAQs

How many people have died from the Boar's Head Listeria outbreak? ›

All 57 people have been hospitalized and nine people have died, the CDC said.

What food is recalled right now in 2024 in the USA? ›

August
DateCompanyProduct
8/16/2024Perdue Foods, LLCRTE Chicken Products
8/16/2024Flagstone Foods, LLCEmerald Kettle Glazed Walnuts
8/16/2024Nuts.comPaprika
8/15/2024Refresco Beverages US, Inc.Apple Juice
25 more rows

Is it safe to buy deli meat? ›

People who are at higher risk for getting sick with Listeria, such as those who are pregnant, are aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system, should always avoid eating meats sliced at deli counters, unless heated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot just before serving.

Is boar's head deli meat bad for you? ›

Some Boar's Head products are linked to an ongoing listeria outbreak. The infection—listeriosis—caused by the listeria bacteria can turn deadly for people in these at-risk groups and cause miscarriages in those who are pregnant.

Does all deli meat have listeria? ›

Deli meats sliced at the counter carry a higher risk of bacterial contamination, like Listeria, compared to pre-packaged deli meats. “The difference is the risk of cross-contamination,” said Labus.

What is the biggest source of listeria? ›

Listeria infection is a foodborne bacterial illness that can be very serious for pregnant women, people older than 65 and people with weakened immune systems. It's most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products.

What was the worst food recall? ›

Westland/Hallmark Meat

When it was found that Westland/Hallmark didn't get the proper inspections, it resulted in the biggest meat recall in history. In February 2008, this became the largest meat recall in history.

What food item is most commonly recalled? ›

The most commonly recalled food items in 2023 were snacks like cookies and granola bars, which accounted for one in five recalls, though other commonly recalled foods included fruit—mainly cantaloupes—beef, soup, salads and greens, poultry, cheese, vegetables, supplements and pet food, according to the report.

What laundry detergents are being recalled in 2024? ›

The recall impacts select batches of Tide, Gain, Ace, and Ariel laundry detergents that were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024 and sold at major retailers, including Walmart, Target, CVS, and Amazon. The recalled products, which can be identified by lot code, vary in scent and size.

What is the most unhealthy deli meat? ›

“Fatty, processed luncheon meats like bologna, salami and pepperoni have large amounts of saturated fat and sodium, both of which have been linked to cancer, obesity and heart disease,” Zumpano shares.

What deli meats to avoid? ›

Many deli meats, such as salami, bologna and pepperoni, are also high in saturated fats, which, according to registered dietitian and TODAY.com nutrition editor Natalie Rizzo, "are linked to things like higher risk of cancer, higher risk of heart disease, higher cholesterol and higher blood pressure."

What company owns Boar's Head? ›

What is the healthiest deli meat to eat? ›

what's the healthiest deli meat? Short answer: Turkey. Fat content in turkey is much less than that in chicken, pork, and beef.

Why is boar's head so much better? ›

What makes Boar's Head Brand® different from other brands of deli meats and cheeses? At Boar's Head, we are committed to providing the highest quality delicatessen products. Nothing less. We use only the finest ingredients: whole muscle beef, pork and poultry, and spices sourced from around the globe.

Is Boar's Head processed turkey? ›

As part of the Boar's Head All Natural* Collection, the turkey used is humanely raised** with no added hormones or antibioticsꝉ, and there are no added nitrites or nitrates‡. Boar's Head Organic Oven Roasted Turkey Breast is USDA certified Organic and Non-GMO. *No artificial ingredients, minimally processed.

What is the death rate of listeria? ›

Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. CDC estimates that each year in the United States, 1,600 people are infected with Listeria, and. 260 people die from the infection.

Who are the most common victims of listeria? ›

The disease is most prevalent in pregnant women, infants, immunocompromised, and elderly (65 and older). Pregnant women are also at risk as they can acquire L. monocytogenes and pass it to their unborn fetus. L.

Who is most likely to get listeria? ›

Pregnant women are 18 times more likely to get listeriosis than other healthy adults, and 16 to 27% of all L. monocytogenes infections are in pregnant women. Scientists don't know why pregnant women are so susceptible to the disease. It usually affects pregnant women who are healthy and don't have other risk factors.

Would you know if you had listeria? ›

Listeriosis is a foodborne illness caused by the bacteria L. monocytogenes. Symptoms include fever, chills, and headache. Pregnant people and people with weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk of a severe infection. Treatment may include antibiotics.

References

