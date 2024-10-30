Are you using the right cleanser for your skin type? (2024)

As skincare moments go, there are few better feelings than using a great cleanser to wake your complexion up in the morning, or to clear away dirt and makeup before hopping into bed. It feels like a proper reset, a fresh slate, not to mention all the skincare benefits these clever formulations bring.
Besides the obvious – sloughing away excess sebum, dirt and pollution from your face – the best cleansers go further by hydrating, resurfacing, brightening, evening skin tone and tackling fine lines, depending on what your skin goals are.
So, to ensure you’re choosing the right cleanser for you (there are a fair few on the market, you may have noticed) the GHI has tested a wide range with the help of 380 panellists, all with different skin types and objectives, to find you the one that works best for you. Because let’s be honest, 10-step skincare routines are rarely realistic, and you want your everyday products to be as hard-working as possible.
These are their top picks but keep scrolling for our detailed reviews.
Best cleansers for all skin types
Best cleanser
Skin Rocks The Cream Cleanser
Best cleanser for removing makeup
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Replenishing Cleansing Oil
Best soothing cleanser
Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser
Best cleanser for sensitive skin
Tropic Skincare Smoothing Cleanser
Best gel cleanser
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser
Best brightening cleanser
SkinCeuticals Glycolic Renewal Cleanser
Best exfoliating cleanser
S'able Labs Qasil Cleanser
Best micellar water
Garnier Micellar Water Sensitive Skin 700ml
Best for combination skin
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Best jelly cleanser
BYOMA Creamy Jelly Cleanser
What cleanser should I use for my skin type?
Have you ever been excited to use a new cleanser, only for it to leave your skin feeling stripped, tight and down-right dry? Well, it may be that the formulation includes sodium lauryl sulphate – a stripping, harsh ingredient that should generally be avoided, particularly if your skin is on the drier side. Instead, opt for coconut-derived sodium cocoyl isethionate as a cleansing agent if you just can’t get enough of a little lather and foam in your face wash.
If you’ve got acne-prone or sensitive skin, we’ve tested a whole range of cleansers for oily skin. As a rule, though, opt for gels or milky formulations such as the Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cleanser or Tropic’s Smoothing Cleanser. Anything fragranced or foaming should be left on the shelf, as it may irritate and redden your long-suffering skin barrier.
If you’re big on full coverage, all frills makeup, a cleansing balm or oil will melt even the most waterproof of mascaras away. Coupled with a soft muslin cloth, these should tackle a full face with ease, without being too harsh or stripping the skin of its healthy natural sebum.
Jelly cleansers are a great general-all-rounder, if you feel like your skin is combination or ‘normal’ (not that there’s really such a thing). They tend to be gentle but effective and rid skin of makeup, dirt and pollution, without being too occlusive (pore clogging, in layman’s terms).
How we test facial cleansers and face washes
We put 21 market-leading facial cleansers and micellar waters to the test with the help of over 360 panel members with a mix of different skin types.
We asked them to assess the design, ease of use, instructions, and performance of each cleanser. In the GHI lab, we used our UV camera to assess how well each cleanser removed sunscreen from the skin, and we tested the cleansing powers of each micellar water by assessing how well it removed matte long-wear foundation, eyeliner and liquid lipstick.
These were the ones that cleaned up in our tests.
Best cleansers and face washes 2024
Best cleanser
Skin Rocks The Cream Cleanser
Pros
- Rich texture
- Easy to apply
- Nourishing
Cons
- The tube is quite small
Score: 93/100
Caroline Hirons is a beauty industry veteran known for her no-nonsense approach to skincare.
So, it’s perhaps not surprising that the cleanser from her Skin Rocks brand came out on top – when put to the test against its claims, it didn’t disappoint.
Testers adored the “rich, creamy texture,” telling us it left skin feeling “soft, fresh and hydrated.” The squeezy bottle was also a hit, helping with application, and the formulation lathered without stripping – delivering that luxe, spa-like experience, backed by hardworking science-led skincare.
Best cleanser for removing makeup
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Replenishing Cleansing Oil
Pros
- Reinforces the skin barrier
- Good for dry skin
Cons
- Not designed for oily skin
Score: 92/100
There’s lots of chatter around the skin barrier these days, and for good reason. A damaged barrier can lead to all sorts of concerns, including breakouts, redness and itchy skin. So, it makes sense that this formula, which is packed with ceramides, has taken a place on our cleansing podium.
Repairing a damaged skin barrier is a simple way to swiftly sort out problem areas, and ceramides act as the mortar to the skin’s bricks – they help hold cells together and provide a protective layer to prevent moisture loss and make the complexion look plumper.
“This is one of the best cleansers I’ve ever used,” one tester told us, adding: “After a long day, I found it very comforting, it took away every trace of makeup and my skin was healthier looking after every use.”
Best soothing cleanser
Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser
Pros
- Comes with a cleansing cloth
- Helps soothe skin
Cons
- Some found the cloth a little abrasive, but if you use gently, that shouldn't be an issue
Score: 92/100
There’s nothing like the feeling of gently swiping away a day of makeup, dirt and pollution with a soft, warm cloth before bed. And this joint runner-up from Liz Earle comes with its own cloth made of exfoliating pure cotton, which was a big hit with our panellists.
The popular cleanser also boasts a creamy, gentle texture, which our panel found “indulgent and relaxing”. One person told us: “The consistency meant it melted [makeup and dirt away] effortlessly and distributed evenly without any build-up. My skin has been glowing since using it – I’m very impressed at the instant results.”
Best cleanser for sensitive skin
Tropic Skincare Smoothing Cleanser
Pros
- Natural and organic ingredients
- Good for sensitive skin
- Can buy refills
Cons
- Needs a few more pumps than recommended
Score: 89/100
We love a sumptuous, luxurious formulation brimming with natural (or nature-identical ingredients) to make us feel good as we slather it on. Tropic Skincare makes protecting mother nature its mission, double carbon-offsetting emissions created by its operations and sourcing many of its ingredients from organic farms.
Our testers said this didn’t irritate their eyes (a common bugbear with cleansers), inflame skin or cause any itching, adding that their faces felt clean after use, and it removed makeup effectively. Many said they’d continue to use it after the trial, as it left skin feeling fresh without stripping. The only gripe from one tester was that they needed to use 3-4 pumps rather than the 1-2 recommended.
Best gel cleanser
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser
Pros
- Good for all skin types
- Boosts hydration
- Gentle on skin
Cons
- Not richly scented
Score: 86/100
This 3-in-1 gel is formulated with your skin’s precious pH balance in mind, helping to boost hydration as it battles dirt and makeup. Clean, healthy, hydrated skin is the goal here. The gel is fortified with amino acid-rich soy proteins upcycled from the soy industry, making skin bouncier and more elastic.
And the clue is in the name for this brand – testers were left with fresh-feeling skin, minus any tautness. “It was gentle while removing makeup without feeling tight or dry,” said one tester and everyone agreed it didn’t feel greasy or sticky after application (like some other cleansers do). All our testers praised the hydration hit it delivered as well, so it may be a good option for those with dehydrated skin.
Best brightening cleanser
SkinCeuticals Glycolic Renewal Cleanser
Pros
- Good for mature skin
- Helps even skin texture
Cons
- Scent was too "medical" for some
Score: 85/100
For brighter, clearer skin on a mid-range budget (for the size, anyway) this Skinceuticals cleanser could be for you. The brand says it’s formulated for dull, discoloured and ageing skin, and our testers testified to that! “You can tell it’s exfoliated the dead skin away,” said one tester, with another adding: “it lathered nicely, and skin appeared smoother and brighter after use.”
Panellists loved that this was a squeezy bottle, too, telling us it was easier to use with wet hands than a screw cap. The gel-foam texture was also a triumph, and the results were undeniable. “I had pigmentation, but this has really improved it,” said one person.
“This has really noticeably improved the texture of my skin,” added another. We had a few complaints about the scent, which was described as a little too medical, but that will come down to personal preference.
Best exfoliating cleanser
S'able Labs Qasil Cleanser
Pros
- Good for oily skin
- Exfoliating
- Not abrasive
Cons
- Needs shaking well before use
Score: 84/100
This sulphate-free, Qasil-rich – Qasil is a Somalian antioxidant with anti-microbial properties, used for centuries by local women to purify skin – hydrating cleanser uses shea butter and squalane to prevent moisture loss and keep skin feeling firm and bouncy. Aloe vera is also added to calm, while vitamins B and E act as a skin-barrier support system.
The texture was described as “creamy but peppered with exfoliating particles,” and panellists praised the fact it didn’t feel abrasive and “melted into skin”, leaving it feeling smooth and resurfaced. This sloughing away of dead skin cells is great for those with oily or combination skin, although the product claims to be for all skin types (and we can attest to its ultra-moisturising properties).
So, if you often catch the man in your life stealing your products from the bathroom, this may be the unisex brand to reach for. Make sure you shake it before use, though, so it doesn’t come out separated, and if you’re after something richly scented, scroll on.
Best micellar water
Garnier Micellar Water Sensitive Skin 700ml
Pros
- Gets makeup off easily
- Good for travel
Cons
- You need a cotton pad to use with it
Score: 84/100
Enter the mighty micellar water. A simple swap for the long-cancelled face wipe, this watery formula – coupled with a reusable cotton pad – is the skin-safe, more sustainable solution to getting your makeup off on-the-go after a night out.
And there’s a reason why this Garnier option is the micellar water for many. It’s great value (around £3, or more for the massive 700ml bottle), removes makeup in minutes and the hefty bottle lasts for ages.
Our testers found it “light and easy to use and travel with” and one noted that their skin felt cleaner than when they’ve used cleansing wipes in the past. Some said stubborn mascara took a little bit of time to get off, but most found it made light work of makeup removal and left their complexion feeling fresh.
Best for combination skin
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Pros
- Good for clearing congrestion
- Plant-based formula
Cons
- Some found the consistency a little runny
Score: 82/100
Sunday Riley is a brand that rose to fame for its SPFs and sun-protection products. Now it boasts a broad range of skincare staples that are a big hit among beauty editors. But could this cream cleanser win over our panel?
Gentle, plant-based and full of impurity-clearing ingredients, this is a great one for those with congested pores or combination skin. Our panel said it was mild and non-irritating, feeling “silky and creamy” as it glides over skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and fully cleansed. Can’t say fairer than that!
It was gentle on the eyes and testers said it didn’t make skin feel tight or dry, while some with combination skin noticed “smoother skin and less dry patches” with “cleaner-looking pores”, particularly around the nose. The scent wasn’t for everyone though, and some found the consistency runnier than they were used to.
Best jelly cleanser
BYOMA Creamy Jelly Cleanser
Pros
- Lathers well without stripping
- Refreshing jelly texture
- Skin barrier boosting
Cons
- Takes a while to wash off
Score: 82/100
Byoma has done a brilliant job of marrying shelfie-ready packaging (in cute pastel colours) with properly efficacious formulations. And our testing panel was suitably impressed.
They said the foam lather massaged nicely into the face and praised the “gentle, fresh smelling” formula, which feels like it gets deep into pores for a proper good clean. Many were fans of the dispenser (people often prefer a pump) and easy-to-store packaging and said it dispensed just the right amount of product.
The jelly texture was a real hit too, with panellists saying it felt both luxurious and refreshing. A few noted it took longer to rinse off than their typical cleanser, but the results were resoundingly positive.
Murad Essential-C Cleanser
Pros
- Enriched with vitamin C
- Lovely subtle orange scent
Cons
- Avoid contact with eyes
Score: 81/100
Enriched with vitamins A, C and E to condition, prevent skin damage and relieve dehydration respectively, this Murad cleanser celebrates hard-working ingredients. Testers told us their faces felt clean and clearer after use, with one saying their skin “felt amazing and a lot smoother and brighter after continued use, with a lovely subtle scent that wasn’t too overpowering.”
It was easy to blend in and no one complained about irritation. It says to avoid contact with eyes on the instructions, though, so it works better as a nourishing second cleanse than a failsafe first step or makeup remover.
Best luxury cleanser
Augustinus Bader The Foaming Cleanser
Pros
- Rich texture
- Premium packaging
- Foams without stripping
Cons
- Fairly small tube
Score: 80/100
Augustinus Bader is a brand that needs little introduction in luxury skincare circles, and this product has a devoted fan base. There’s a lot of debate around foam cleansers and who should and shouldn’t use them, but this one manages to foam up without stripping the skin and damaging its sensitive barrier.
In fact, most testers agreed that their skin felt less dry after using this (dry skin is a typical complaint about foam cleansers), and it didn’t feel stripped of essential oils. The cleanser’s texture and packaging felt premium, too. There were a couple of grumbles from those with oily skin who wanted more of a squeaky-clean finish, but that could be to do with its ability to cleanse without stripping.
Best milk cleanser
Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturising Cleanser
Pros
- Nourishing texture
- Hydrating
- Glided on easily
Cons
- Can be hard to dispense
Score: 80/100
Now we know what you’re thinking. “Goat milk?! Really?!” And yes, actual goat milk sits amid the more typical manuka honeys and jojoba oils on this ingredients list. But bear with us. Founder Kate calls goat milk “nature’s solution to sensitive skin,” and in the same way as milk is known to neutralise acidity and said to calm a spicy mouth, used topically, it soothes dry and delicate skin.
Our panellists said it sank into their skin, foamed without drying and washed off easily. The “creamy texture” was a hit as it glided on and rinsed away quickly, leaving even the most tender patches of skin feeling “soft, comfortable and clean.” One squeeze of the tube dispensed the perfect dollop of face-nourishing goodness, too, so none was wasted.
Best cleanser for rough, bumpy skin
CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser with Salicylic Acid 473ml
Pros
- Convenient pump packaging
- Hydrating
Cons
- Tacky texture
Score: 80/100
CeraVe is a dermatologist-developed French pharmacy brand with an array of problem-solving skincare formulas. It’s known for being affordable, with products that are convenient to use and hard working.
Everyone agreed this salicylic acid smoothing cleanser, which is designed to resurface rough skin, left skin clean, without any irritation or itchiness. Testers praised the pump design and the clear packaging, which made it easy to use and to know when it needed replacing.
Some found texture was a little sticky, but they got used to it after a while – this could be down to the hydrating hyaluronic acid it’s enriched with.
Tatcha Matcha Cleanse
Pros
- Removed makeup effectively
- Luxurious texture
Cons
- Had to warm it up between fingers
Score: 79/100
Tatcha is redefining your morning matcha with this clarifying gel cleanser, which is enriched with the antioxidant-rich green powder – now a popular topical treatment as well as a coffee alternative.
Some said they had to rub it between their fingers for a while to make it creamy and foamy, but everyone found it easy to apply and wash off “with just the right amount of lather.” Every single person who tried it said that it removed makeup effectively, too. It also feels luxurious and high quality.
Bioeffect Micellar Cleansing Water
Pros
- Good at removing makeup
- Hydrating
Cons
- Expensive
- Needs cotton pad
Score: 79/100
Though it didn’t score as highly as the best-selling Garnier micellar, this has plenty of skincare benefits. It’s formulated with pure Icelandic water and plant-based humectants, to help draw moisture into the skin and keep it hydrated while removing makeup, oil and dirt.
“What I like and what has surprised me about it is how I didn’t require another cleanser after the micellar water,” one tester said. Another added that it provided “the perfect base to apply moisturiser, it wasn’t greasy and there was no residue.” In fact, most of our panellists said they’d continue to use this after the trial period.
Best value cleanser
Simple Replenishing Cream Cleanser
Pros
- Affordable
- Creamy texture
Cons
- No spa-like scent
Score: 76/100
This cleanser costs the same as a takeaway coffee in London, and it’s full of ceramide-boosting ingredients (great for strengthening the skin barrier), unlike your morning Americano. It has a creamy, hydrating texture that’s claims to lock in hydration and leave supple, soft skin in its wake.
Our panellists praised its creamy consistency, neutral smell and the fact it left skin feeling moisturised and fresh. Not bad at all for the price tag.
Tested byDenny Daily
Beauty and Grooming Tester
Denny is our Beauty and Grooming Tester and has an in-depth knowledge and background in beauty and PR. She has spoken on panels with Cosmetics Executive Women (CEW) and has worked with many beauty brands as a commercial model. Since joining in October 2022, she has worked on numerous testing categories including over 18 different brands for vitamin C serums, scalp scrubs, shampoos for dry hair and many more. She has over 20k followers on TikTok where she shares beauty and fashion tips otherwise better known as Denny Daily.