Are you using the right cleanser for your skin type? (2024)

As skincare moments go, there are few better feelings than using a great cleanser to wake your complexion up in the morning, or to clear away dirt and makeup before hopping into bed. It feels like a proper reset, a fresh slate, not to mention all the skincare benefits these clever formulations bring.

Besides the obvious – sloughing away excess sebum, dirt and pollution from your face – the best cleansers go further by hydrating, resurfacing, brightening, evening skin tone and tackling fine lines, depending on what your skin goals are.

So, to ensure you’re choosing the right cleanser for you (there are a fair few on the market, you may have noticed) the GHI has tested a wide range with the help of 380 panellists, all with different skin types and objectives, to find you the one that works best for you. Because let’s be honest, 10-step skincare routines are rarely realistic, and you want your everyday products to be as hard-working as possible.

These are their top picks but keep scrolling for our detailed reviews.

What cleanser should I use for my skin type?

Have you ever been excited to use a new cleanser, only for it to leave your skin feeling stripped, tight and down-right dry? Well, it may be that the formulation includes sodium lauryl sulphate – a stripping, harsh ingredient that should generally be avoided, particularly if your skin is on the drier side. Instead, opt for coconut-derived sodium cocoyl isethionate as a cleansing agent if you just can’t get enough of a little lather and foam in your face wash.

If you’ve got acne-prone or sensitive skin, we’ve tested a whole range of cleansers for oily skin. As a rule, though, opt for gels or milky formulations such as the Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cleanser or Tropic’s Smoothing Cleanser. Anything fragranced or foaming should be left on the shelf, as it may irritate and redden your long-suffering skin barrier.

If you’re big on full coverage, all frills makeup, a cleansing balm or oil will melt even the most waterproof of mascaras away. Coupled with a soft muslin cloth, these should tackle a full face with ease, without being too harsh or stripping the skin of its healthy natural sebum.

Jelly cleansers are a great general-all-rounder, if you feel like your skin is combination or ‘normal’ (not that there’s really such a thing). They tend to be gentle but effective and rid skin of makeup, dirt and pollution, without being too occlusive (pore clogging, in layman’s terms).