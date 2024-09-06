Ark Fjordur Dino Spawn Locations (2024)

With the release of Fjordur, the new map of Ark Survival Evolved, many new creatures have been added to the game, including new Dinos such as the Andrewsarchus, Desmodus and Fjordhawk. In this guide, we’ll be showing you the spawn locations of every single unique dino in Ark Fjordur, including the brand new ones that have just been introduced.

Finding different Dinosaurs by yourself in Ark Fjordur can be a daunting task as the map has loads of intricate locations and structures that take quite a bit of time to fully explore.

To make things easier for you, below we have listed down the spawn locations of every key Dino in Ark Fjordur. This includes the new Dinos that have been introduced to the game with the Fjordur expansion.

Giganotosaurus Spawn Location

To find the Giganotosaurus in Ark Fjordur, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 46.7

LON: 92.0

This location is a large open area with only a few trees, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding the Giga when you arrive here.



Lightning Wyvern Spawn Location

To find the Lightning Wyvern in Ark Fjordur, you need to first head to the Asgard Realm.

Once you’re in the Asgard Realm, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 26.9

LON: 09.1

Once you’re at these coordinates, you’ll find yourself in a cave area with a large ravine inside. Look around and you’ll find a Lightning Wyvern.



Poison Wyvern Spawn Location

To find the Poison Wyvern in Ark Fjordur, you need to head to the Vanaheim Realm. Once you’re in this realm, go to the following coordinates:

LAT: 12.8

LON: 64.3

Once you’re at these coordinates, you’ll see a cave entrance in front of you. Go through the entrance and look to your right to find Poison Wyvern Eggs.



Fire Wyvern Spawn Location

To find the Fire Wyvern in Ark Fjordur, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 85.6

LON: 70.6

These coordinates will lead you to the southeast corner of the map where you’ll find a large Wyvern Scar. Drop down and go into the alcove in the wall to find a Fire Wyvern Egg.



Ice Wyvern Spawn Location

To find the Ice Wyvern in Ark Fjordur, you need to head to the Jotunheim Realm. Once you’re in this realm, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 65.1

LON: 32.4

Once you’re at these coordinates, look to your right and you’ll see an alcove in the wall where you’ll find Ice Wyvern Eggs.



Magmasaur Spawn Location

The Magmasaur can be found in the same area as the Fire Wyvern in Ark Fjordur. Head to the coordinates mentioned above (85.6,70.6) and from the alcove where you found the Fire Wyvern Egg, head straight forward until you reach the wall at the end.

At the bottom of the wall, you’ll find a small cave opening. Go through the opening and go all the way down to the Magmasaur Trench to find Magmasaurs and their eggs.



Snow Owl Spawn Location

To find the Snow Owl in Ark Fjordur, you need to head to the Asgard Realm. Once you’re in this realm, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 59.6

LON: 40.7

Once you’re at these coordinates, you’ll find yourself in a forest full of red trees. There will be some Snow Owl lurking among these trees.



Andrewsarchus Spawn Location

To find the Andrewsarchus in Ark Fjordur, the first of the new Dinos introduced to the game with Fjordur, you need to first head to the Asgard Realm. Once you’re in this realm, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 25.4

LON: 37.4

Rock Drake Spawn Location

To find the Rock Drake in Ark Fjordur, head to the Asgard Realm and travel to the coordinates listed below.

LAT: 41.5

LON: 49.4

Once you’re at these coordinates, you’ll find a cave entrance. Head through and run all the way down to find Rock Drake Eggs.



Desmodus Spawn Location

To find Desmodus in Ark Fjordur, which is one of the brand new Dinos, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 71.3

LON: 01.1

Once you’re at these coordinates, you’ll find yourself in the middle of a body of water. Dive straight down into the water and you’ll find an underwater cave entrance.

Head through the cave entrance and swim upwards. Climb all the way up to the top of the cave structure and then head through the doorway up ahead. This will lead you to an area where there will be lava pouring down from the ceiling. You’ll flying a Desmodus flying around in this area.



Basilisk Spawn Location

To find the Basilisk in Ark Fjordur, head to the volcano area located at the following coordinates:

LAT: 92.2

LON: 70.0

Once you’re at these coordinates, you’ll find many Basilisks roaming around by the water.



Tropeognathus Spawn Location

To find the Tropeognathus in Ark Fjordur, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 19.5

LON: 24.8

These coordinate will lead you to the mountains at the north-west corner of the map. You’ll find a Tropeognathus flying around in the forest at this location.



Fjordhawk Spawn Location

To find the Fjordhawk in Ark Fjordur, which is one of the brand new Dinos, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 15.2

LON: 19.9

These coordinates will again lead you to the northwest corner of the map. In this exact area, you’ll find loads of Fjordhawks flying around.



Griffin Spawn Location

To find the Griffin in Ark Fjordur, you need to travel to the very top-left corner of the map, which is at the following coordinates:

LAT: 07.5

LON: 05.9

Maewing Spawn Location

To find the Maewing in Ark Fjordur, you need to travel to the Red Woods area, which is located at the following coordinates:

LAT: 20.2

LON: 88.8

You’ll find all kinds of different creatures in the Red Woods area, including the Maewing.



Quetzal Spawn Location

To find the Quetzal in Ark Fjordur, head to the snowy area at the following coordinates:

LAT: 75.4

LON: 25.9

Once you’re at this area, you’ll find a Quetzal flying above your head.



Megachelon Spawn Location

To find the Megachelon in Ark Fjordur, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 54.3

LON: 13.1

Once you’re at these coordinates, you’ll find yourself in the middle of the ocean. This section of the ocean has many different creatures present in it, including the Megachelon.



Karkinos Spawn Location

To find the Karkinos in Ark Fjordur, head to the following coordinates:

LAT: 76.0

LON: 62.6

Once you’re at these coordinates, head straight down into the water to find the Karkinos crabs.