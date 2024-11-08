ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur Map Guide - Resource Locations, Bosses, and Dinos (2024)

Table of Contents
ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur Map Guide Fjordur Resource Locations Fjordur Boss Arena FAQs References

Enter the realm of Norse mythology within ARK: Survival Evolved as you travel through Bifrost and enter Fjordur. Here, you’ll encounter different environments and creatures oozing with Nordic themes. So, continue reading to learn more about the Fjordur map in ARK, including its resource locations, unique species, and boss arena details.

ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur Map Guide

ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur Map Guide - Resource Locations, Bosses, and Dinos (1)Fjordur in ARK: Survival Evolved is a free, official, and non-canonical expansion map. It exudes themes revolving around Norse mythology. Players can see and feel the Nordic themes relatively everywhere they explore on this map.Separating this ARK expansion map are four main islands: Bolbjord, Bahleimr, Vannaland, and Vardiland. Each section has a unique environment, separating it from the other islands.Although this map centers around Norse mythology, a section at the coast of Balheimr leads to a Space-themed location, complete with stars and anti-gravity. Additionally, the mystical realms of Asgard, Jotunheim, and Vanaheim are also in Fjordur.Fjordur is also home to the most alpha variants of all ARK: Survival Evolved maps. So, it’s safe to say that this map isn’t ideal for new players and typically requires sufficient preparation before venturing into its islands.Watch the ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur trailer here to take a quick look at what you can see on this map.

Fjordur Resource Locations

Fjordur is a resource-heavy map. Despite being a challenging map for new and veteran players, it can heavily reward those who wish to explore its different regions with various items.Here are some of the notable resources you can gather in Fjordur and their locations:

Black Pearl

If you’re about to tame a Tusoteuthis, Astrocetus, or Astrodelphis, you must have an adequate supply of Black Pearls. Remember, this item is a preferred food of the Tusoteuthis. Also, you can use Black Pearls to craft the Astrocetus Tek Saddle and Astrodelphis Starwing Saddle. So, head toward 60 LAT, 52 LON in Fjordur for a good amount of Black Pearls for the taking.

Cementing Paste

There’s no shortage of Cementing Paste in Fjordur. But the locations 48 LAT, 75 LON, and 94 LAT, 32 LON have clusters of this resource. Go to those coordinates to gather this material so you can craft items like the Cannon, Vault, Water Jar, and various saddles for different tames.

Crystal

Although more abundant in the Crystal Isles than in Fjordur, you might not want to miss out on this resource while on this Nordic map. You can use this item to craft different items, like the SCUBA Mask, Gas Mask, and Riot Shield. Find this resource in the Yellow Crystal Cave on Fjordur; the coordinates to that location are 29 LAT, 39 LON.

Element Shard

The Element Shard has the primary function of acting as fuel for different Tek items. In particular, the Tek Light, Tek Turret, Tek Generator, Tek Bow, and Tek Cloning Chamber rely on sufficient Element Shard supplies to function properly.Find this resource in the Fjordur’s Wyvern Trench at 96 LAT, 80 LON. It’s also in the Magmasaur Nest at coordinates 91 LAT, 94 LON.

Metal

While in Fjordur, travel to 29 LAT, 77 LON and 15 LAT, 95 LON for clusters of Metal resource-gathering points. Use this material to craft items like the Compass and Ammo Box. Alternatively, smelt it in a Refining or Industrial Forge to transform it into a Metal Ingot. With this refined material, you can craft additional items, including various firearms and explosives.

Obsidian

Obsidian is a required ingredient to craft Polymer in ARK: Survival Evolved. In its raw form, use Obsidian to craft other items, such as the Chain Bola and Cannon Ball. If you need additional Obsidian, travel to 95 LAT, 96 LON for clusters of this material.

Oil

Typically, you can find Oil nodes in underwater regions on ARK: Survival Evolved. If you’re in Fjordur, go to 47 LAT, 44 LON, and 55 LAT, 42 LON for many of these nodes.Like Refined Metal, you can use Oil to craft many items in ARK: Survival Evolved. Some craftable items using this material include the Grenade, Soap, Vault, and different crafting stations like the Industrial Forge and Industrial Grinder.

Organic Polymer

The Organic Polymer is a substitute item to Polymer. However, you must use Organic Polymer to craft the Ghillie Suit and Frog Feet, among other items. Search around 53 LAT, 31 LON, and 93 LAT, 79 LON for various Organic Polymer gathering points in Fjordur.

Silica Pearl

Like Oil, you can typically find Silica Pearls underwater. The Silica Pearl is also one of the main ingredients to craft Electronics, which is a requirement to make important items like the Air Conditioner for breeding. So, travel to the coordinates 47 LAT, 44 LON, and 12 LAT, 15 LON in Fjordur for a good amount of Silica Pearls for you to harvest.

Sulfur

Travel to Balheimr, specifically the coordinates 72 LAT, 93 LON, for an abundance of sulfur rocks. Mine these rocks to gain Sulfur, then use that item to tame a Rock Elemental or feed a tamed Phoenix.

Fjordur Boss Arena

At the time of writing, Fjordur in ARK: Survival Evolved is the only free DLC expansion map with most creatures, including bosses, in it. Here, you can teleport to the arenas of the Broodmother Lysrix, Dragon, Megapithecus, and Overseer.Additionally, there are unique mini-bosses, namely Beyla, Steinbjorn, and Fenrisulfr. However, Fjordur is home to the Hati and Skoll arena, the map’s unique boss fight.

Entering the Arena

Unlike other ARK boss arenas, you only need two requirements to enter the Hati and Skoll battleground:

  • Reach Player Level 50
  • 30x Runestone (obtainable by killing Alpha creatures in Fjordur)

Once you fulfill these requirements, travel to the Hati and Skoll shrine in Midgard. Then, make your way to its portal room and interact with the terminal. If successful, you’ll enter the boss arena.

Combat

Hati and Skoll will immediately charge toward you and your tames at the beginning of the fight. However, each mythical wolf has its unique ability.Hati, in particular, summons low-level Fenrirs as minions. On the other hand, Skolls sends a spectral form of itself, charging toward you.Most of the fight is about Hati and Skoll reusing these abilities until the battle ends. But it’s a good idea to target Skoll first before Hati since that creature has less maximum health than the other.

Rewards

Winning the Hati and Skoll boss fight will yield the following rewards:

  • Hati Relic
  • Skoll Relic
  • Element (15 units for each boss)

Hati or Skoll may also drop other items, including the Pump-Action Shotgun and Riot Armor. You may also obtain various saddles for different tames after defeating these bosses.

Unique Creatures on Fjordur

Despite the vast array of creatures to find in Fjordur, it’s also home to unique creatures. The unique creatures you’ll only find on this map (excluding Hati and Skoll) are the following:

  • Andrewsarchus
  • Desmodus
  • Fenrir
  • Fjordhawk
  • Rubble Bear
  • Beyla
  • Steinbjörn
  • Fenrisúlfr
ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur Map Guide - Resource Locations, Bosses, and Dinos (2024)

FAQs

What is the best boss Dino in Ark Fjordur? ›

Beyla can be with a few rexes, or one good giga. The giga will fit in the cave, its just a bit tight. Hati/skoll, and Rock Bear thing, can be beaten with a couple of rexes.

Read On
What is the easiest boss in Fjordur ark? ›

The first boss to kill should be the gamme Broodmother because the required artifacts are easier to get. But if you don't mind the difficulty of getting artifacts then do gamma Megapithecus first - it's the easiest boss.

Continue Reading
What is the most powerful Dino in Fjordur? ›

The Fenrir can be considered the final boss of the unique creatures on the map of Fjordur. This is not only because the Fenrir is fierce and one of the most intimidating creatures on the map, but also due to the fact that players will need to defeat six mini-bosses in order to tame the beast.

See Details
What is the strongest tamed dino in Ark? ›

Since taming these creatures is very challenging, players need to know which dinosaurs to prioritize.
  1. 1 Rex. Rex is, unsurprisingly, one of the strongest dinosaurs in the game.
  2. 2 Argentavis. Argentavis is the best choice for exploring Ark's map. ...
  3. 3 Snow Owl. ...
  4. 4 Troodon. ...
  5. 5 Brontosaurus. ...
  6. 6 Gacha. ...
  7. 7 Giganotosaurus. ...
  8. 8 Griffin. ...
Mar 5, 2023

View Details
What is the hardest boss to beat in Ark? ›

The Overseer, the toughest boss, can only be fought after defeating all other bosses and requires Tek equipment and specific tames.

Tell Me More
What are the best Dinos for each boss fight ark? ›

The Mammoth, Woolly Rhino, Therizinosaur, and Megatherium are recommended dinosaurs to use in boss fights, each with unique abilities and strengths. The Yutyrannus is considered one of the best dinosaurs for boss fights due to its powerful damage boost and versatility in all arenas.

Discover More
What is the best Dino to fight a Steinbjorn? ›

Your best bet is something that deal explosive damage like magmasaurs or shadowmanes not only are the not affected by the bears armor but they deal extra damage. Phoenix does as well but unless you have an army of god tier phoenix I do not recommend it.

Learn More
What is the weakest ark boss? ›

Megapithecus, Broodmother, and 2 more bosses in Ark Survival Ascended, ranked
  • Megapithecus is the easiest boss in the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)
  • The Broodmother can summon minions and slow down its enemy (Image via Studio Wildcard)
Nov 12, 2023

Discover More
Who is the first boss in Ark? ›

The Broodmother was the first Boss released for Ark. It could be spawned from any obelisk into the over world and fought.

Explore More
How many Wyverns are on Fjordur? ›

There are four different types of wyverns in Fjordur: Fire, Lightning, Ice, and Poison.

Learn More

Is Fjordur bigger than Ragnarok ark? ›

The map is smaller than Ragnarok. However it contains nearly 50 cave systems, some of them very large. Additionally, there are 3 sub-maps accessible via portals.

View More
What is the max level on Fjordur? ›

Collecting 200 Runestones on Fjordur will grant you an additional 10 levels. Gamma variant of last bosses gives extra 5 level, Beta extra 10 and Alpha extra 15 (Non-cumulative on identical bosses). As of current, the maximum level obtainable is level 190 with all the above cleared at Alpha and Max level Chibi-Pets.

Get More Info
What is the strongest boss Dino in Ark? ›

The Tyrannosaurus Rex is a deadly boss-fighting dinosaur with an incredible base melee damage stat and brilliant damage scaling. When bred with melee and health mutations, a horde of high-level Rex can easily overwhelm bosses, including Alpha variants.

View Details
Who is the final boss in Fjordur ark? ›

Fenrisulfr is the final boss in Fjordur DLC. Fenrisúlfr can be summoned at all three Obelisks using A Broodmother trophy, Megapithicus trophy. and Dragon trophy all of which have to be the Same difficulty to summon that difficulty boss (e.g three gamma trophies summon the gamma Fenrisúlfr.)

Learn More Now
What is the best spawn for Fjordur ark? ›

Vardiland - North is probably the best spawning location in ARK Fjordur. Again, users have to discover the coastal area to find a shipwreck. Else, they can respawn several times until they spawn right next to it.

Continue Reading
What is the most damaging Dino in Ark? ›

Creatures
CreatureBase Damage
Magmasaur120
Mammoth48
Managarmr35
Manta28
211 more rows

Get More Info

References

Top Articles
EA Sports FC 24: 4 Tipps, wie ihr das 10-Stunden-Trial mit EA Play voll ausnutzt
EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Futbol Kodları (Ekim 2024) | BlueStacks
Рабочие промокоды для EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile на октябрь 2024 года | BlueStacks
Latest Posts
Les meilleures tactiques Meta pour la formation 41212 sur EA Sports FC 25
EA SPORTS FC™ 24 | PC-Update
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Clemencia Bogisich Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 5450

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Clemencia Bogisich Ret

Birthday: 2001-07-17

Address: Suite 794 53887 Geri Spring, West Cristentown, KY 54855

Phone: +5934435460663

Job: Central Hospitality Director

Hobby: Yoga, Electronics, Rafting, Lockpicking, Inline skating, Puzzles, scrapbook

Introduction: My name is Clemencia Bogisich Ret, I am a super, outstanding, graceful, friendly, vast, comfortable, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.