As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (2024)

Natasha Jonas is now a two-weight champion.

The Liverpudlian got the ball rolling with a very accomplished performance to beat Kandi Wyatt by TKO in round eight.

Showboating Ben Whittaker didn't disappoint as he sealed an eighth round stoppage win against Vladimir Belujsky to move to 4-0.

And finally, Savannah Marshall is the new undisputed super-middleweight champion.

She looks on track for a rematch with Claressa Shields following a majority decision victory against Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

Marshall is just the second English boxer, male or female, to be an undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

Not a bad night's work in all.

Catch you on the next one!