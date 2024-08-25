As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (2024)

Thank you and good night! 'I think we all know what is next' Joy and despair... 'If it is there and she wants it I will give it to Shields' And the new... 'I'll fight her at any weight' Post update BreakingMarshall becomes undisputed super-middleweight champion 'I think Marshall has won' Round 10 Round nine Post update Round eight Round seven Round six Round five Round four 'It is 3-0' Round three Round two References

Bobbie Jackson

All times stated are UK

  1. Thank you and good night!

    Natasha Jonas is now a two-weight champion.

    The Liverpudlian got the ball rolling with a very accomplished performance to beat Kandi Wyatt by TKO in round eight.

    Showboating Ben Whittaker didn't disappoint as he sealed an eighth round stoppage win against Vladimir Belujsky to move to 4-0.

    And finally, Savannah Marshall is the new undisputed super-middleweight champion.

    She looks on track for a rematch with Claressa Shields following a majority decision victory against Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

    Marshall is just the second English boxer, male or female, to be an undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

    Not a bad night's work in all.

    Catch you on the next one!

  2. 'I think we all know what is next'

    Marshall beats Crews-Dezurn by majority decision

    Promoter Ben Shalom, speaking to Sky Sports: "I feel this is Savannah Marshall's weight where she is most comfortable, she deserves it and has put in everything. What is next, well I think we all know what is next.

    "The fight against Claressa Shields would have to be at super middleweight. That is where Savannah Marshall is the best fighter in the world we believe."

  3. Joy and despair...

    As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (1)

    BoxxerCopyright: Boxxer

    As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (2)

    BoxxerCopyright: Boxxer

  4. 'If it is there and she wants it I will give it to Shields'

    Marshall beats Crews-Dezurn by majority decision

    Undisputed super-middleweight champion Savannah Marshall, speaking to Sky Sports: "I just want to thank everyone who came out and bought a ticket. As if you didn't buy tickets I wouldn't be in this position. She is a tough, tough women.

    "I thought she came on stronger, some of the rounds were close but I felt landed the better shots."

    On a rematch against Claressa Shields: "If it is there and she wants it I will give it to her.

    "I am sure she will try and unify the division. I don't think I will make middleweight it is a bit of a tight squeeze but she can have a shot at super-middle."

  5. And the new...

    Marshall beats Crews-Dezurn by majority decision

  6. 'I'll fight her at any weight'

    Marshall beats Crews-Dezurn by majority decision

    Undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields on Sky Sports: "If Savannah comes to the USA I'll fight her at any weight. I already came over here [to the UK] and beat her up.

    "If she comes to the USA she will get rocked in Detroit.

    "She has a lot of weaknesses and didn't learn from her last fight against me."

  7. Post update

    Marshall beats Crews-Dezurn by majority decision

    Savannah Marshall is giving her post-fight interview and she's looking for a rematch with Claressa Shields.

    She says "thanks for coming over, let's get it on at super-middleweight".

    It's respect all round for the beaten Franchon Crews-Dezurn, although she doesn't hang around too long after congratulating Marshall.

    As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (3)

    ReutersCopyright: Reuters

    As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (4)

    Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images

  8. BreakingMarshall becomes undisputed super-middleweight champion

    Marshall beats Crews-Dezurn by majority decision

    Marshall has done it!

    She takes the undisputed super-middleweight crown from Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

    The judges scored it 95-9595-9297-93, handing Marshall victory by majority draw.

    Marshall is just the second English boxer, male or female, to be an undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

    As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (5)

    Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images

  9. 'I think Marshall has won'

    Crews-Dezurn v Marshall

    As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (6)

    Caroline Dubois

    Olympian and pro boxer

    Savannah Marshall landed the cleaner and more precise shots. I think Marshall has won this one.

  10. Round 10

    Crews-Dezurn v Marshall

    They both throw everything into the final two minutes.

    Crews-Dezurn lands possibly her best punch of the night but Marshall also has success.

    Both fighters walk away with their arms raised at the bell.

    'Special moment for women's boxing' - relive Shields v Marshall

  11. Round nine

    Crews-Dezurn v Marshall

    Crews-Dezurn continues to close the ditance but she's doing little once they come in close.

    Marshall is the one picking the better shots.

    We go into the final round.

    As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (7)

    ReutersCopyright: Reuters

  12. Post update

    Crews-Dezurn v Marshall

    As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (8)

    Caroline Dubois

    Olympian and pro boxer

    Savannah Marshall needs to keep it in the middle of the ring and stay behind her jab.

  13. Round eight

    Crews-Dezurn v Marshall

    A word from the referee to urge both fighters to stop clinching, they are starting to look a little tired.

    A tight round but that might have just gone Marshall's way.

    Claressa Shields can be heard telling Crews-Dezurn "You got this!" from ringside.

  14. Round seven

    Crews-Dezurn v Marshall

    Great pace to the contest as we are over the mid-way point.

    It's still Marshall who is coming out on top in the majority of the exchanges.

    After a slow start she will be feeling confident.

    As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (9)

    PA MediaCopyright: PA Media

  15. Round six

    Crews-Dezurn v Marshall

    'Oh Savannah Marshall' rings around AO Arena as the Manchester crowd get behind the home fighter.

    Initially, that seems to spur on Crews-Dezurn as she comes forward swinging but Marshall stays out of trouble and lands the cleaner shots.

    Marshall looks like she has clicked into gear.

  16. Round five

    Crews-Dezurn v Marshall

    Much better from Marshall as he lands a solid left-right and then follows swiftly with another right over the top.

    We haven't seen he lean on those combinations before in this contest.

    That's definitely her best round so far.

    As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (10)

    ReutersCopyright: Reuters

  17. Round four

    Crews-Dezurn v Marshall

    The referee is earning his money, there's plenty of clinching.

    There's not much in this. Both land shots to the body and Marshall has a little success up top.

  18. 'It is 3-0'

    As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (11)

    Claressa Shields

    Two-weight undisputed world champion

    It is 3-0 for Franchon Crews-Dezurn. I haven't seen Savannah Marshall yet.

  19. Round three

    Crews-Dezurn v Marshall

    From a technical point of view Marshall seems to have the edge.

    She's willing to put herself in the pocket to land and she's trying to draw Crews-Dezurn on to her right hand.

    Crews-Dezurn has the power, though, and forces Marshall to the canvas. The referee says it's not a knockdown.

  20. Round two

    Crews-Dezurn v Marshall

    Marshall seems to have found her range now as she lands some clean shots.

    She's having some joy with the jab and a couple of right hands sneak through.

    Looks like it's a round apiece.

    As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title (12)

    ReutersCopyright: Reuters

